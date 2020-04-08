Happy Lion

Happy Lion is a Smart Money Zone indicator, it scans historical data to identify specific candlestick patterns, these are the areas where large institutions (banks/hedge funds) leave behind significant "footprints" in the form of unfilled orders.

  • Demand Zones (Bullish): Highlights the last bearish candle before a strong, impulsive upward breakout.
  • Supply Zones (Bearish): Highlights the last bullish candle before a strong, impulsive downward breakout.
  • Automatic Drawing: Once a valid zone is found, the indicator draws a rectangle that extends into the future, providing a clear visual target for price retests.

 

Key Functions

1. Configuring Input Parameters

  • Number of bars to analyze: Set how many historical candles the indicator should scan to find zones (Default: 300).
  • Impluse Check: Adjust the "strength" required for a zone. A higher number (e.g., 3 or 4) means only very strong breakouts will create a box.
  • Dato-deletion zone: True: Zones disappear as soon as price touches them; False: All historical zones stay on the chart.
  • Color Settings: Customize BullColor (Demand) and BearColor (Supply) to match your chart theme.

 

2. Trading Strategy & Interpretation

  • Identify Supply (Maroon): These represent areas where institutional selling occurred. Look for "Sell" setups when price returns to these boxes.
  • Identify Demand (Navy): These represent areas where institutional buying occurred. Look for "Buy" setups when price re-tests these boxes.
  • Multiple Timeframes: For higher accuracy, look for "Nested Zones"—where a 15-minute Order Block sits inside a 4-hour Order Block.

 

Support

If you have questions or want to share suggestions, please leave your comment or contact through the MQL5 messaging system.

