PA Master EA — Professional Trading Assistant Based on Price Movement Analysis

PA Master EA is an advanced Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 that uses pure price action analysis for trade decisions. The EA combines proven market pattern recognition techniques with a comprehensive risk management system.

Key Features:

• Price Action Analysis — trading signals based on natural price movement without indicator overload

• Complete Verification Set — includes all mandatory checks: margin verification, volume validation, order limits

• Professional Risk Management — built-in Stop Loss, Take Profit, trailing stop, and per-symbol position limiting

• Trend Filter — optional use of moving average for trend direction confirmation

• Versatility — works on any financial instrument and timeframe

• Quality Code — clear structure, detailed logging, error handling

Technical Specifications:

• Trading on real ticks and bar opening

• Support for both netting and hedging accounts

• English comments and parameters

• Optimized for stable 24/7 operation

Target Audience:

Price Action Master EA is perfect for traders who appreciate clean market analysis, want to automate their trading, and demand maximum reliability from a trading robot. The EA has been thoroughly tested under various market conditions and contains all necessary protective mechanisms.

Requirements: MetaTrader 5, minimum deposit depends on risk settings, preliminary demo testing is recommended.