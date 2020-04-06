GoldFox EA

GoldFox EA is an Expert Advisor designed specifically for trading Gold (XAUUSD).
It works on key price levels and market sessions, seeking clean and structured breakout opportunities.

The EA is designed for traders who prefer an orderly, conservative approach based on market structure, avoiding aggressive strategies such as martingale or grid.
⭐ Why choose GoldFox EA

🟡 Specialized in Gold (XAUUSD)
All the logic is designed to adapt to gold's volatility.

🟡 Simple and conservative approach
GoldFox EA does not use martingale or grid.
Each trade has a defined risk from the start.

🟡 Favorable risk/reward ratio
Trades are set with a risk/reward ratio of up to 1:5, targeting large moves relative to the initial stop.

🟡 Automatic Trade Management
The EA protects your capital by moving your stop loss to breakeven and locking in profits when the market moves in your favor.

🟡 Small Number of Trades
Prefers a few select trades, rather than continuously entering the market.

Recommendations:

Currency Pair: XAUUSD
Timeframe: H1
Minimum Deposit: $200
Account Type: ECN, Raw, or Razor with very low spreads.
IMPORTANT: It is very important to use accounts with LOW SPREADS to achieve the best results!
Leverage: at least 1:100, recommended 1:500 - at least 1:30 for Low-Medium, Low, and Very Low risk levels

Specifications:

Trade XAU/USD
Each trade is protected with 100 pips SL
Very easy to install, no settings changes required, and the default settings are perfect for most brokers using GMT+2 with DST server time. If your broker has a different server time, you'll need to make small adjustments to the time settings.
Use a VPS so the EA runs 24/7 (highly recommended).
You can find the backtest results in the comments section!
