🔥 BBMA JACKPOT EA –

BBMA JACKPOT EA is an automated trading system inspired by the BBMA Oma Ally methodology, designed to capture momentum entries when price reacts strongly around Bollinger Bands structure.

This EA focuses on identifying valid BBMA setups during volatility expansion, where price moves with clear direction and momentum.

🔹 BBMA Oma Ally Concept Explained

BBMA JACKPOT EA follows the core principles of BBMA Oma Ally:

Price interaction with Bollinger Bands (Top / Mid / Low BB)

Market momentum after volatility compression

Trend-following behavior during strong price movement

Avoiding entries during unclear or ranging conditions

The system prioritizes momentum continuation instead of early or aggressive entries.

🔹 How the EA Trades

Detects BBMA structure and price positioning

Waits for momentum confirmation

Executes trades only when market conditions align

By filtering trades based on structure and momentum, the EA aims to reduce low-quality entries commonly found in sideways markets.

🔹 Risk & Trade Management

Fixed Take Profit and Stop Loss

Optional lot adjustment after a losing trade

User-controlled risk parameters

Designed to limit overtrading behavior

All settings can be adjusted according to account size and trading preference.

🔹 Recommended Market Conditions

Best used during trending or high-momentum markets

Suitable for symbols with stable spreads

Performance depends on broker execution and market volatility

Results may vary depending on broker conditions, spread, slippage, and market behavior.

🔹 Recommended Settings

Recommended settings depend on broker conditions, symbol, timeframe, and risk preference.

For recommended or optimized settings, please contact the seller via private message.

🔹 Important Notice