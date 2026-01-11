BOS CHoCH Pro Trader

SMC Structure Pro: Automated BOS & CHoCH Trading

SMC Structure Pro is a high-performance Expert Advisor designed for traders who utilize Smart Money Concepts (SMC). It automates the detection of Market Structure, identifying high-probability trend continuations and reversals through real-time Break of Structure (BOS) and Change of Character (CHoCH) logic.

Unlike lagging indicators, this EA uses price action swing points to map the market's true intent, helping you stay on the right side of the institutional flow.

Key Features

  • Fully Automated Structure Mapping: Automatically identifies and labels Bullish/Bearish BOS and CHoCH on your chart.

  • Precision Entries: Enters trades immediately upon a structural break, ensuring you don't miss the initial "impulse" move.

  • Smart Risk Management: Choose between a Fixed Lot size or a % Risk per trade. The EA automatically calculates lot sizes based on your account equity and the distance to the structural swing point.

  • Broker-Agnostic Protection: Built-in validation checks for Stop Levels and Freeze Levels to ensure trades are executed smoothly on any broker.

  • Advanced Trailing Stop: Protect your capital with a dynamic trailing stop that locks in profits as price moves in your favor.

  • Netting & Hedging Compatible: Fully optimized for all MetaTrader 5 account types.

How It Works

The EA monitors the market for "Swing Highs" and "Swing Lows" based on a customizable look-back period.

  1. BOS (Break of Structure): Occurs when the trend continues. If the trend is Bullish and price breaks a previous High, the EA looks for a continuation Buy.

  2. CHoCH (Change of Character): Occurs when the trend reverses. If the trend was Bearish and price breaks a previous High, the EA identifies a shift in sentiment and prepares for a Bullish entry.

Settings & Inputs

  • Swing Length: Adjust the sensitivity of structural detection (Default: 5).

  • TP Ratio: Set your desired Reward-to-Risk ratio (Default: 2.0).

  • Risk Mode: Toggle between Fixed Lot and % Risk.

  • Trailing Start/Step: Fully customize how the EA protects your running profits in points.

  • Custom Colors: Personalize the visual labels for BMS and CHoCH to match your chart template.

Recommendations

  • Timeframe: Optimized for M15, H1, and H4 for best structural clarity.

  • Symbols: Works on all Major FX Pairs, Gold (XAUUSD), and Major Indices (US30, NAS100).

  • Account: Low spread ECN accounts are recommended for best results.


제작자의 제품 더 보기
SRGridMT4
Daniel Mukururo Muthee
Experts
SRGridMT4 SRGridMT4 is a versatile Expert Advisor (EA) for MetaTrader 4, designed to automate trading using support and resistance (S&R) levels, grid trading, and moving average (MA) signals. Optimized for hedging accounts, it offers a powerful yet user-friendly solution for traders seeking consistent performance across multiple symbols and timeframes, including USDJPY, GBPUSD, and XAUUSD. Key Features Support & Resistance Trading : Automatically detects and trades key S&R levels with visual ind
SRGridMaster
Daniel Mukururo Muthee
Experts
SRGridMaster SRGridMaster is a versatile Expert Advisor (EA) for MetaTrader 5, designed to automate trading using support and resistance (S&R) levels, grid trading, and moving average (MA) signals. Optimized for netting accounts, it offers a powerful yet user-friendly solution for traders seeking consistent performance across multiple symbols and timeframes, including USDJPY, GBPUSD, and XAUUSD. Key Features Support & Resistance Trading : Automatically detects and trades key S&R levels with visu
Range BOS Pro
Daniel Mukururo Muthee
Experts
Range BOS Pro – Professional Daily Range Breakout EA A powerful, institutional-grade Expert Advisor that combines: • Daily Range Detection (customizable session) • Break of Structure (BOS) confirmation • SuperTrend trend filter • Two strategies: Continuation & Reversal (Fade) • Smart 1% risk per trade (based on fixed pip distance) • One trade per day with strict session control • No martingale, no grid – pure price action Features: • Fully automatic – set and forget • Built-in dashboard with
필터:
리뷰 없음
리뷰 답변