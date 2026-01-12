🔥 LIMITED TIME LAUNCH OFFER: BUY 1, GET 2! 🔥 Get TWO Elite Trading Robots for the Price of ONE. (Read below for instructions on how to claim your Free Bonus EA)

In a market full of hype and false promises, I aim to provide real, reliable trading tools. Utazima BigFish AI is a robust and well-designed Expert Advisor. It might not promise millions overnight, but it has a real edge. No false claims, no “never-losing AI”—just a real trading bot that works.

🌟 PART 1: The Main Engine – Utazima BigFish AI

Currency: XAUUSD (Gold) | Timeframe: M5 | Logic: Trend + Momentum + Volatility

Utazima BigFish AI is a precision scalping weapon designed specifically for the volatility of Gold. Unlike basic bots that guess, BigFish AI uses a "Triple-Confirmation" algorithm to filter noise and hunt for high-probability moves using multi-system logic and mean reversion strategies.

📊 RECOMMENDED SETUP (PER 1 ACCOUNT):

✅ Timeframe: M5 (5 Minutes), 1M (1 Minute)

💰 Minimum Capital: $200

🚀 Recommended Capital: $1000+ for best results

📉 Pair: XAUUSD (Gold) ONLY

💎 Key Features:

🧠 Institutional Logic: Combines Bears Power , Dual Moving Averages (22/38) , and Envelopes to identify the perfect "Sniper Entry."

🛡️ Smart Risk Management: Includes Auto-Lot Technology . Simply set your risk (e.g., 1% per trade), and the EA automatically calculates the safe lot size based on your account balance.

📉 Adaptive Volatility Filters: New ATR Smart Stop Loss breathes with the market—tightening in calm sessions and expanding during volatility to prevent "Stop Hunts."

🖥️ Pro Dashboard: A stunning, dark-mode graphical panel showing Real-Time Profit, Equity, Spread, and Logic Status directly on your chart.

⚙️ Risk Distribution: Each system uses a mean reversion strategy. Similar entries may occur across systems, but the goal is to spread risk so that if one system struggles, others compensate.

⚙️ Settings: To prevent misuse (like renaming and reselling), only essential settings are available:

Lot Size

Risk Per Trade

Enable Toggle

📋 VPS Recommendation: Highly recommended for 24/7 performance. (Any provider works; I personally use Contabo for reliability).

🎁 PART 2: THE FREE BONUS – Utazima Intelligent SMC Pro

"The World-Class Smart Money Robot - "

When you purchase or rent BigFish AI, you will receive our legendary SMC (Smart Money Concepts) robot absolutely FREE. This EA trades like the banks, finding hidden liquidity zones that other indicators miss.

📊 RECOMMENDED SETUP (PER 1 ACCOUNT):

✅ Timeframe: H1 (1 Hour) - Best for Market Structure

💰 Minimum Capital: $100

🚀 Recommended Capital: $200+ for proper risk management

📉 Pairs: Any Major Pair (XAUUSD,GBPUSD,USDJPY,BTCUSD,GBPJPY,XAUAUD,EURUSD,)

🚀 SMC Pro v4 Capabilities:

🏦 Order Block & FVG Detection: Automatically draws Order Blocks and Fair Value Gaps on your chart. It patiently waits for price to tap these zones before executing.

🎯 Sniper Entries: Uses sophisticated Entry Buffers to catch wick rejections while avoiding fake-outs.

💰 High R:R Ratio: Built for precision with a default 1:4 Risk-to-Reward Ratio . One win covers multiple small losses!

🕒 Session Killzones: Automatically trades the high-volume London & New York Sessions and sleeps during low-volatility hours.

⚙️ Advanced Management: Features Auto-Break Even, Dynamic Trailing Stops, and Mitigation Filters to lock in profits early.

⚡ SPECIAL OFFER: HOW TO CLAIM YOUR FREE EA

We believe in over-delivering value. Here is how you get both robots:

👉 PURCHASE or RENT "Utazima BigFish AI" right here on MQL5. 📩 SEND A DM (Private Message) to Utazima MentorCreate with proof of your rental or purchase. ✅ RECEIVE THE BONUS: I will instantly send you the Utazima Intelligent SMC Pro v4 file!

Renters: You get the Bonus EA for the same duration as your rental.

Lifetime Buyers: You get the Bonus EA UNLIMITED / LIFETIME.

📊 Why Choose Utazima EAs?

✅ Proven Strategies: No martingale, no dangerous grid—just pure Price Action and Indicator logic. ✅ Plug & Play: Default settings are optimized for Gold (BigFish) and Major Pairs (SMC Pro). ✅ Visual Trading: Both EAs feature on-chart dashboards and visual indicators so you know exactly why a trade was taken.

⚠️ This Double-Pack Offer will not last forever. Equip yourself with the "Hard Logic" of BigFish AND the "Smart Money" intelligence of SMC Pro today.

📞 24/7 PRO SUPPORT & COMMUNITY

Do not trade alone. Join our elite community for settings, updates, and direct support from the developer.

👤 Developer Profile: Anastase Byiringiro (UtazimaMiltary) 💬 Direct MQL5 Message: Send DM Here 📲 Join Our VIP WhatsApp: Click to Join Utazima Elite Group