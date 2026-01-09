KBI Signal Executer

✅ KBI Signal Executor (MT4) | TradingView → MetaTrader Execution Bridge

What it is

KBI Signal Executor is a MetaTrader 4 Expert Advisor that executes and manages trades based on external signals, primarily alerts generated on TradingView and delivered through a structured data feed (e.g., Google Sheet / CSV).

Bridge Concept (TradingView → MetaTrader)

This EA is an execution bridge for signals generated by two custom SMC-based TradingView indicators.

Your TradingView indicators generate BUY/SELL alerts, the alert payload is stored in a structured Google Sheet/CSV feed, and this EA reads the latest signal row to execute and manage the trade on MetaTrader 4.

Important: This EA does not generate signals by itself. It only executes signals produced by your TradingView indicators (signal source).

(Not affiliated with TradingView. TradingView is a third-party platform.)

Why this exists

Many trading systems fail not because the analysis is bad, but because execution is inconsistent:

Manual entries are slow during fast market moves (especially metals).

Emotions and hesitation lead to missed or late fills.

Trade management becomes inconsistent (moving SL randomly, closing early, etc.).

This EA focuses on consistent execution + disciplined management.

How it works (High level)

TradingView indicator triggers an alert using a structured payload. The payload is recorded into a Google Sheet / CSV feed. The EA reads new signal rows, validates the payload, and executes the trade. The EA manages the position using user-defined rules (breakeven, partial closes, and SL movement logic when enabled).

1) Signal Execution Bridge

Reads structured signal rows (symbol, side, entry, SL, TP levels, timestamp/ID, etc.).

Executes trades based on the signal content.

Deterministic behavior (no random decisions).

2) Optional “Execution Gate” (Backtest-friendly)

Key Features

Execution Gate is an optional confirmation/expiry layer that applies only before a trade is opened (pending signal stage), not to existing orders/positions.

EnableExecutionGate = false

Executes signals immediately (default behavior).

EnableExecutionGate = true

The EA waits for confirmation before entering, using rules such as:

ConfirmCandles: number of candles required to confirm the signal

ExpiryCandles: cancel the pending signal if not confirmed within N candles

UseTwoClosesStrict (optional): requires exactly two consecutive closes (when enabled)

CancelOnOppositeSignal (optional): cancels the pending signal if an opposite signal arrives before confirmation

OneSignalAtATime (optional): prevents stacking multiple pending signals

This feature is useful to reduce false triggers and to compare performance with/without confirmation in backtesting.

3) Trade Management (Risk Discipline)

When enabled/configured, the EA can manage trades with clear, testable rules, such as:

Breakeven at TP1

Partial closes (staged)

Example: TP1 closes 50%, TP2 closes 30%, TP3 closes the remaining portion (configurable).

SL progression

Example: after TP1 → SL to Entry; after TP2 → SL to TP1; after TP3 → SL to TP2 (configurable/toggleable).

Robust order operations (modify/close handling with error awareness).

4) Safety Guards (where enabled)

Spread / slippage checks (broker-dependent)

Margin/free-margin checks (prevents opening trades when account conditions are unsafe)

Optional limits to reduce duplicate execution on repeated signals

5) Prop Firm Guardrails (Optional – FTMO-style)

This EA includes an optional risk-guard mode designed to help enforce common prop-firm style limits (e.g., daily loss and maximum total drawdown).

All thresholds are fully configurable, so you can adapt the guard rules to other prop firms and evaluation accounts.

Designed for rule enforcement, not performance promises.

Disclaimer: This product is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or connected to FTMO (or any prop firm) and does not guarantee passing any challenge or evaluation.

Reads and validates incoming signal rows (symbol, side, entry, SL, TP levels, timestamp/ID).

Executes trades immediately OR through the optional Execution Gate before entry.

Manages open trades using configured rules (partial closes, breakeven, SL progression).

Prevents duplicate/overlapping execution when “OneSignalAtATime” is enabled.

Logs actions for transparency and backtesting comparisons.

Ensure your Google Sheet / CSV feed is accessible and formatted exactly as expected by the EA.

Configure required permissions (e.g., WebRequest, if your build uses it).

Start on Demo, then forward-test with small risk before any live use.

Execution quality depends on broker conditions: spread, slippage, freeze level, stop level, and symbol specifications.

Always forward-test with your broker’s specifications (metals such as XAU/XAG have different contract sizes and rules).

This product is an execution/management tool for your signals. It is not a guaranteed profit system.

Trading involves substantial risk and may result in partial or total loss. Past performance is not indicative of future results. You are responsible for how you configure and use this EA.