Trade Copier Pro for MT5

The MT5 Trade Copier is a powerful and reliable tool designed to copy trades seamlessly from MT5 to MT5 with minimal latency and maximum accuracy.

Built for speed, flexibility, and ease of use, this copier works smoothly across different brokers, even when symbols use different prefixes or suffixes.

Whether you are a professional trader, signal provider, or money manager, this EA offers everything you need in one simple, all-in-one solution.

🔑 Key Features

MT5 → MT5 Trade Copying
Instantly copies trades between MetaTrader 5 accounts within seconds.

Single EA for Master & Slave
No need for multiple EAs. Simply select Master or Slave mode from the inputs.

Ultra-Fast Execution
Optimized for minimum lag, ensuring trades are copied almost instantly.

Broker Independent
Fully compatible with different brokers, even if symbol names contain prefixes or suffixes (e.g., EURUSDm , EURUSD.pro , etc.).

Flexible Lot Size Options

  • Auto lot (balance or equity based)

  • Fixed lot size

  • Custom lot multiplier
    User can choose the method that fits their trading style.

User-Friendly Interface
Easy-to-understand inputs and setup — no advanced technical knowledge required.

Accurate Trade Replication
Copies:

  • Market orders

  • Stop Loss & Take Profit

  • Order modifications

  • Trade closures

Stable & Reliable Performance
Designed for 24/7 operation with strong stability on VPS and local systems.

🎯 Ideal For

✔ Signal providers
✔ Fund managers
✔ Copy trading services
✔ Traders managing multiple accounts
✔ Anyone looking for a fast and reliable MT5 trade copier

📌 Why Choose This Copier?

  • One EA, multiple uses

  • Professional-grade speed

  • Works across brokers

  • Simple setup, powerful performance

  • Built for real trading environments


