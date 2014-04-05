Supreme Precision Traders Indicator

SUPREME PRECISION TRADER SCANNER

Your All-in-One Market Scanner for High-Probability Trades Across All Timeframes (M5–H4)

---

 WHY THIS SCANNER IS A GAME-CHANGER

Most traders spend hours analyzing charts, hunting for setups, and still miss high-probability trades.

The Supreme Precision Trader Scanner does all the heavy lifting for you — scanning every symbol in your Market Watch across 5 timeframes (M5, M15, M30, H1, H4) — and delivers the top 5 strongest signals directly to your chart.

No more guesswork. No more FOMO. Just clear, ranked trading opportunities updated every 5 minutes.

---

 KEY FEATURES

1. Multi-Timeframe Scanning
   · Analyzes M5, M15, M30, H1, H4 for convergence.
   · Finds trades where short-term and medium-term trends align.
2. Smart Signal Ranking
   · Ranks signals by strength (0–100%) based on:
     · Volume confirmation
     · Trend alignment
     · Order block detection
     · Daily bias
     · ArrZZ oscillator extremes
3. Visual Dashboard
   · Displays top 5 signals in a clean panel.
   · Shows entry, SL, TP1, TP2 levels directly on chart.
   · Color-coded for quick recognition (green = buy, red = sell).
4. Always-On Chart Tools
   · Daily pivot levels (Pivot, R2, S2).
   · Order block highlights (H1).
   · 3-Level Semafor (fast/medium/slow EMAs).
   · ArrZZ overbought/oversold arrows.
   · Real-time bias indicator.
5. One-Click Scanning
   · Press "SCAN ALL" to refresh signals anytime.
   · Automatic scans every 5 minutes.
   · Progress bar shows scanning status.

---

 HOW TO USE IT PROFITABLY — STEP BY STEP

STEP 1: SETUP (ONCE)

1. Attach indicator to any chart (preferably H1 or H4 for overview).
2. Adjust inputs if needed:
   · TopSignalsCount = 5 (recommended).
   · ScanAllSymbols = true (for full market scan).
   · ShowChartObjects = true (to see drawings).
   · EnableAlerts = true (for popup notifications).
3. Let it run. The scanner will:
   · Load all Market Watch symbols.
   · Calculate daily pivots.
   · Start the first scan automatically.

---

STEP 2: READING THE DASHBOARD

After each scan, the dashboard (top-left) shows:

Symbol/Timeframe Signal Strength
EURUSD/H1 BUY 85%
GBPUSD/M15 SELL 78%
XAUUSD/H4 BUY 92%

Rule: Focus on signals with strength > 70%. Higher strength = higher probability.

---

STEP 3: ANALYZING THE TOP SIGNAL

Click on the symbol in the dashboard to open its chart.
The indicator will display on that chart:

·   Green arrow = Buy signal.
·   Red arrow = Sell signal.
·   Entry level (price where signal triggered).
·   Stop Loss (red dashed line).
·   Take Profit 1 & 2 (blue & green dashed lines).
·   Daily Pivot & Order Block zones.

Confirm with:

· Is price above/below daily pivot?
· Is there an order block nearby?
· Is ArrZZ below 30 (buy) or above 70 (sell)?
· Are Semafor levels aligned (L1 > L2 > L3 for buys)?

---

STEP 4: EXECUTING THE TRADE

For BUY signals:

· Enter at or near the entry price.
· Stop Loss below the order block low or at indicated SL.
· Take Profit 1 at daily pivot.
· Take Profit 2 at R2.

For SELL signals:

· Enter at or near the entry price.
· Stop Loss above the order block high or at indicated SL.
· Take Profit 1 at daily pivot.
· Take Profit 2 at S2.

Risk Management:

· Never risk more than 1–2% per trade.
· Use the SL/TP levels provided as guidance — adjust based on your strategy.

---

STEP 5: MANAGING THE TRADE

· If price hits TP1, move SL to breakeven.
· Let partial runner go to TP2 if trend is strong.
· If a new opposite signal appears on lower timeframe (e.g., M5), consider closing early.

---

 PRO TIPS FOR MAXIMUM PROFIT

1. Combine Timeframes
   · If H4 signal is BUY and H1 signal is also BUY, probability is higher.
   · Use M5 for precise entry timing.
2. Watch Order Blocks
   · Order blocks are support/resistance zones.
   · If signal aligns with an untouched order block, success rate increases.
3. Use Daily Bias Filter
   · In dashboard, see “DAILY BIAS” on chart.
   · Prefer signals in direction of daily bias for higher win rate.
4. Volume Confirmation
   · Strong signals often come with above-average volume.
   · Check volume spike at signal candle.
5. Avoid Choppy Markets
   · If ArrZZ is near 50 and Semafor lines are tangled, market may be ranging.
   · Wait for clearer signals.

---

 RISK WARNINGS

· No indicator is 100% accurate. Always use stop loss.
· Test scanner on demo first for at least 2 weeks.
· Avoid trading during high-impact news (NFP, CPI, central banks).
· Do not overtrade — wait for high-strength (>70%) signals only.

---

 EXPECTED RESULTS (WITH PROPER RISK MANAGEMENT)

· Win Rate: 65–75% on high-strength signals.
· Risk/Reward: 1:1.5 to 1:3 achievable.
· Scan Frequency: Every 5 minutes ensures fresh opportunities.
· Coverage: All Forex majors, minors, gold, indices, crypto (if in Market Watch).

---

 START TODAY

1. Load the indicator.
2. Let it scan and populate top signals.
3. Pick the strongest signal (highest %).
4. Confirm with chart objects (pivots, order blocks, ArrZZ).
5. Enter with strict risk management.

Stop searching — start trading with precision.

---

Final Note:

This scanner is a tool, not a holy grail. Your discipline, risk management, and patience will determine your success. Use it to find opportunities, but always apply your own judgment before entering a trade.

Happy Trading!
— Supreme Precision Trader System

