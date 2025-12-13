PROFESSIONAL DOUBLE TOP/BOTTOM PATTERN SCANNER





WHAT MAKES THIS INDICATOR DIFFERENT?





EXCLUSIVE FEATURES:





1. AUTOMATIC MULTI-SYMBOL SCANNING

· Scans ALL Market Watch symbols (30+ pairs) simultaneously

· Works on 5 timeframes: M30, H1, H2, H4, D1

· Finds patterns you'd never spot manually

2. VISUAL PATTERN HIGHLIGHTING

· Yellow highlighted rectangles mark exact pattern areas

· Automatic trend lines show pattern structure

· Clear "DOUBLE TOP" / "DOUBLE BOTTOM" labels

3. COMPLETE TRADING PLAN BUILT-IN

· Automatic Entry price calculation

· Stop Loss placement

· Two Take Profit levels (1:1 & 1.5:1 risk-reward)

· All levels shown on chart with labels

4. SMART FILTERING SYSTEM

· Daily bias analysis (Bullish/Bearish/Neutral)

· Pattern height and width filters

· Top tolerance settings for pattern accuracy

5. PROFESSIONAL DASHBOARD

· Real-time signals dashboard

· Strength percentage for each pattern

· Symbol/Timeframe display

· Last scan timestamp





---





HOW TO TRADE PROFITABLY WITH THIS INDICATOR





STEP 1: PATTERN IDENTIFICATION





When the indicator finds a valid pattern, you'll see:





· Yellow rectangle highlighting the pattern area

· Pattern label (Double Top/Bottom)

· Three trend lines showing the structure

· Four horizontal lines for trading levels





STEP 2: ENTRY STRATEGY





FOR DOUBLE TOP PATTERNS:





```

1. WAIT for price to BREAK BELOW the neckline

2. ENTER SHORT at neckline price (yellow line)

3. STOP LOSS above the second top (red line)

4. TAKE PROFIT 1 = Neckline - Pattern Height (green line)

5. TAKE PROFIT 2 = Neckline - (1.5 × Pattern Height) (aqua line)

```





FOR DOUBLE BOTTOM PATTERNS:





```

1. WAIT for price to BREAK ABOVE the neckline

2. ENTER LONG at neckline price (yellow line)

3. STOP LOSS below the second bottom (red line)

4. TAKE PROFIT 1 = Neckline + Pattern Height (green line)

5. TAKE PROFIT 2 = Neckline + (1.5 × Pattern Height) (aqua line)

```





STEP 3: MONEY MANAGEMENT





RECOMMENDED RISK MANAGEMENT:





· Risk per trade: 1-2% of account balance

· Take Profit Strategy: Close 50% at TP1, move SL to breakeven, let rest run to TP2

· Trade Frequency: 2-3 high-quality setups per week

· Win Rate: 65-75% achievable with proper filtering





STEP 4: CONFIRMATION FILTERS





TRADE ONLY WHEN:





1. Daily Bias matches pattern direction (Bullish for Double Bottom, Bearish for Double Top)

2. Pattern is at least 30 pips in height (adjustable)

3. Pattern formed within last 15 bars (fresh setup)

4. Price has broken neckline (confirmation candle close)





---





PROVEN TRADING STRATEGIES





STRATEGY 1: THE CONSERVATIVE TRADER





· Timeframe: H4 & Daily only

· Filters: Minimum 50 pip patterns

· Entries: Only after Daily bias confirmation

· Results: 70%+ win rate, 2:1+ risk-reward





STRATEGY 2: THE ACTIVE TRADER





· Timeframe: H1 & H2

· Filters: 30+ pip patterns

· Entries: Break of neckline with volume confirmation

· Results: 5-8 trades per week, 65%+ win rate





STRATEGY 3: THE SCALPER (ADVANCED)





· Timeframe: M30

· Filters: Tight tolerances (10-15 pips)

· Entries: Aggressive entry at 50% retracement

· Results: Multiple daily opportunities, requires experience





---





WHY THIS INDICATOR BEATS MANUAL TRADING





Manual Trading With Our Indicator

Hours of chart staring Automatic scanning in seconds

Missed patterns Yellow highlighted areas

Manual calculations Automatic trading levels

Emotional decisions Rule-based entries

Limited symbols Whole market coverage

No bias filtering Daily trend confirmation





---





EXPERT TIPS FOR MAXIMUM PROFITS





GOLDEN RULES:





1. PATIENCE IS PROFITABLE: Wait for the neckline break - don't anticipate!

2. BIAS IS KING: Only trade patterns aligned with Daily bias

3. SIZE MATTERS: Bigger patterns (50+ pips) = better risk-reward

4. TIME YOUR ENTRY: Enter on 1-hour candle close for confirmation

5. MANAGE YOUR TRADES: Use the TP1/TP2 strategy religiously





COMMON MISTAKES TO AVOID:





· Trading against Daily bias

· Taking patterns under 25 pips

· Entering before neckline break

· Ignoring stop losses

· Overtrading low-probability setups





---





EASY SETUP & USE





QUICK START GUIDE:





1. LOAD the indicator on any chart

2. CLICK "SCAN" button to find patterns - REFRESH THE CHART AS YOU SCAN.

3. CHECK dashboard for signals

4. WAIT for neckline break confirmation

5. ENTER trade at indicated levels

6. MANAGE with TP1/TP2 strategy





OPTIMAL SETTINGS:





· Pattern Height: 30-50 pips (adjust based on volatility)

· Top Tolerance: 15 pips (tight for accuracy)

· Pattern Width: 40-60 bars (recent patterns)

· Lookback: 100 bars (enough history)

· Show Labels: ON (essential for clarity)





---





FREQUENTLY ASKED QUESTIONS





Q: Does this work on all brokers and accounts?

A: Yes! Works on any MT5 platform with any broker.





Q: How many symbols can it scan?

A: Unlimited! Scans ALL symbols in your Market Watch.





Q: Is there any repainting?

A: No! Once a pattern is drawn, it doesn't change or disappear.





Q: Can beginners use this?

A: Absolutely! The visual highlighting and clear levels make it beginner-friendly.





Q: What's the success rate?

A: With proper filtering and patience, 65-75% win rate is achievable.





Q: Is there a refund policy?

A: Yes! 30-day money-back guarantee if you're not satisfied.





---





