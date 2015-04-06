Dynamic Structure EA

Dynamic Structure EA – Professional XAUUSD System

Turn market volatility into stable growth. Master Gold.

Are you looking for a trading tool that combines powerful profit potential with rigorous risk management? Dynamic Structure EA is not just another risky Martingale or Grid bot that puts your account in danger. It is a sophisticated algorithm based on pure Price Action and dynamic market structure, engineered specifically to dominate XAUUSD (Gold) on the H1 timeframe.

This tool is designed for serious traders who understand that long-term success isn't about avoiding losses at all costs, but maximizing profits when the market moves in your favor.


⏳ Limited-time discount: Only 8 copies left at $30 (Final price: $990). Secure your copy now before the price increase!

👉 BONUS: After purchasing, please remember to send us a private message to receive the recommended settings, instructions.

Thank you very much for your support. Message me here: https://www.mql5.com/en/users/krzychq


🔀 Two Modes: Tailored to Your Goals

This EA is versatile and adapts to your specific objectives:

  1. 🚀 Compound Mode (Best for Live Personal Accounts):

    Activate the Compound System to unleash the power of exponential growth. The EA automatically reinvests profits by increasing lot sizes as your balance grows. This is the "Wealth Building" engine responsible for the massive gains seen in our long-term backtests. Ideal for growing your personal capital aggressively yet safely.

  2. 🛡️ Prop Firm Mode (Best for Challenges):

    For Prop Trading (FTMO, FundedNext, etc.), stability is key. By disabling the aggressive compound effect (or keeping risk static), the EA focuses on consistency and capital preservation.

🚀 The Perfect Engine for Prop Trading Firms

Is your goal to pass a Prop Firm challenge and safely manage a funded account? This EA was built with you in mind.

Proprietary trading firms demand two things: Profitability and Low Drawdown. Dynamic Structure EA delivers both.

  • Ultra-Low Drawdown: This fits perfectly within the strict loss limits of most prop firms.

  • High Reward-to-Risk Ratio: The strategy does not fear small losses. The key is that profitable trades are significantly larger than losing ones, allowing the system to recover quickly and generate returns during trends.

📊 Backtest Results – Proof of Power

The statistics below are derived from high-quality historical testing. They confirm the strategy's stability over the long term. Note the incredible ratio of Net Profit to Initial Deposit while maintaining low risk.

Parameter Value Comment
Initial Deposit $1,000 Starting with a realistic capital.
Total Net Profit $2,180,094.69 Phenomenal growth using Compound Mode.
Max Drawdown (Equity) 7.92% Extremely low risk, Prop Firm safe.
Profit Factor 1.88 Nearly $2 profit for every $1 lost.
Sharpe Ratio 6.02 Exceptional investment efficiency score.
Recovery Factor 15.54 The system recovers from drawdowns rapidly.
Total Trades 1,132 Large statistical sample proving robustness.

💡 How It Works

Dynamic Structure EA scans the market for key structural levels on the H1 timeframe. Instead of guessing tops and bottoms, the bot waits for a confirmed breakout from this structure, joining the emerging trend.

  • No Dangerous Methods: Zero Martingale, Zero Grid, Zero Arbitrage.

  • Safety: Every single trade is protected by a hard Stop Loss from the moment it is placed.

✅ Recommendations & Requirements

To achieve results similar to those presented, we recommend the following setup:

  • Symbol: XAUUSD (Gold) only.

  • Timeframe: H1 (1 Hour).

  • Broker: We highly recommend IC Markets (Raw Spread account) or a similar true ECN broker for the lowest spreads and best execution.

  • Deposit: Minimum $500, but Recommended $1,000+ (for optimal risk management settings).

  • VPS: A low-latency VPS is recommended for 24/7 operation.

⚠️ Risk Warning

Trading financial markets, including Forex and CFDs, involves a high level of risk and may not be suitable for all investors. There is a possibility of losing some or all of your invested capital. The historical results presented (backtests) are for informational purposes only and do not guarantee future performance. Actual trading results may vary depending on market conditions, broker conditions, spread, slippage, and other factors. Before making an investment decision, please ensure you fully understand the risks involved.

추천 제품
이 제품의 구매자들이 또한 구매함
제작자의 제품 더 보기
