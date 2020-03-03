Smart Rabbit
- Experts
- Igor Vihodet
- 버전: 1.64
- 업데이트됨: 2 1월 2026
- 활성화: 7
🚀 Smart Rabbit — Advanced Trading Expert Advisor
Smart Rabbit is an advanced automated trading Expert Advisor designed to adapt dynamically to changing market conditions using artificial intelligence, structured risk control, and market event awareness.
🔔 Live signal: CLICK HERE
🔹 Why Smart Rabbit Is Unique
Smart Rabbit is not just another Expert Advisor. It is a next-level AI-driven trading system built to analyze the market from multiple perspectives and make disciplined trading decisions.
🧠 Dual Neural Networks
Two independent neural networks: one dedicated to Buy trades and one to Sell trades
Each network analyzes market data independently and generates trading signals based on probability assessment
Uses sigmoidal activation functions to convert input data into probability values (0–1) for trade execution
This architecture allows Smart Rabbit to react differently to bullish and bearish market conditions.
⏱ Multi-Timeframe Analysis
Evaluates trends, momentum, and volatility across multiple timeframes
Enhances signal accuracy
Helps reduce false entries during unstable market phases
⚖️ Weighted Market Data
Assigns different weights to indicators and price action patterns
Focuses on relevant real-time market information
Avoids reliance on static historical templates
🧩 Smart Grid Logic
Grid logic is auxiliary, not the primary entry mechanism
Designed to manage existing positions and optimize risk exposure
Separate step sizes and multipliers for Buy and Sell sides
Helps the EA remain operational during sudden market movements without locking trades
🛡 Overbought / Oversold Filtering
Avoids entries during extreme market conditions
Reduces exposure to unfavorable price zones
📰 Built-in News Filter
Integrated news filter based on economic calendar data
Automatically restricts opening new trades during high-impact news releases
Helps reduce exposure to sharp volatility and unpredictable price spikes
The news filter is optional and can be enabled or disabled in the EA settings
⚠️ Important:
To enable the news filter, please add the following URL to MetaTrader → Tools → Options → Expert Advisors → Allow WebRequest for listed URL:
📌 Supported Pair & Timeframe
Currency Pair: AUDCAD
Recommended Timeframe: M5 (5 minutes)
⚙️ Installation & Setup
Attach Smart Rabbit to an AUDCAD M5 chart
Enable AutoTrading in MetaTrader
Allow WebRequest for the news filter URL (see above)
Use a 24/7 VPS for uninterrupted operation
🕒 GMT offset is detected automatically — no manual time adjustment is required.
✅ No .set files required — all settings are built-in.
🔁 Dual Neural Network Bidirectional Mode
When Bidirectional Trade = true is enabled, Smart Rabbit operates two fully independent strategies simultaneously:
Buy strategy manages long positions
Sell strategy manages short positions
Each neural network:
Analyzes the market independently
Opens and manages trades separately
Uses different magic numbers to prevent conflicts
This allows Smart Rabbit to capture opportunities in both directions without blocking positions.
💡 Recommendations for Use
Minimum deposit: $500
Recommended leverage: 1:500
Account types: ECN / Raw Spread
VPS 24/7 is strongly recommended
Manual interference with the grid is not advised unless fully understood
✅ Key Advantages
AI-driven logic that adapts to market conditions
Independent bidirectional neural networks
Smart grid for position management and risk control
Automatic broker GMT offset detection
Built-in news filter for volatile periods
Designed for real market conditions