🚀 Smart Rabbit — Advanced Trading Expert Advisor





Smart Rabbit is an advanced automated trading Expert Advisor designed to adapt dynamically to changing market conditions using artificial intelligence, structured risk control, and market event awareness.





🔹 Why Smart Rabbit Is Unique





Smart Rabbit is not just another Expert Advisor. It is a next-level AI-driven trading system built to analyze the market from multiple perspectives and make disciplined trading decisions.





🧠 Dual Neural Networks





Two independent neural networks: one dedicated to Buy trades and one to Sell trades





Each network analyzes market data independently and generates trading signals based on probability assessment





Uses sigmoidal activation functions to convert input data into probability values (0–1) for trade execution





This architecture allows Smart Rabbit to react differently to bullish and bearish market conditions.





⏱ Multi-Timeframe Analysis





Evaluates trends, momentum, and volatility across multiple timeframes





Enhances signal accuracy





Helps reduce false entries during unstable market phases





⚖️ Weighted Market Data





Assigns different weights to indicators and price action patterns





Focuses on relevant real-time market information





Avoids reliance on static historical templates





🧩 Smart Grid Logic





Grid logic is auxiliary, not the primary entry mechanism





Designed to manage existing positions and optimize risk exposure





Separate step sizes and multipliers for Buy and Sell sides





Helps the EA remain operational during sudden market movements without locking trades





🛡 Overbought / Oversold Filtering





Avoids entries during extreme market conditions





Reduces exposure to unfavorable price zones





📰 Built-in News Filter





Integrated news filter based on economic calendar data





Automatically restricts opening new trades during high-impact news releases





Helps reduce exposure to sharp volatility and unpredictable price spikes





The news filter is optional and can be enabled or disabled in the EA settings





⚠️ Important:

To enable the news filter, please add the following URL to MetaTrader → Tools → Options → Expert Advisors → Allow WebRequest for listed URL:





https://nfs.faireconomy.media





📌 Supported Pair & Timeframe





Currency Pair: AUDCAD





Recommended Timeframe: M5 (5 minutes)





⚙️ Installation & Setup





Attach Smart Rabbit to an AUDCAD M5 chart





Enable AutoTrading in MetaTrader





Allow WebRequest for the news filter URL (see above)





Use a 24/7 VPS for uninterrupted operation





🕒 GMT offset is detected automatically — no manual time adjustment is required.





✅ No .set files required — all settings are built-in.





🔁 Dual Neural Network Bidirectional Mode





When Bidirectional Trade = true is enabled, Smart Rabbit operates two fully independent strategies simultaneously:





Buy strategy manages long positions





Sell strategy manages short positions





Each neural network:





Analyzes the market independently





Opens and manages trades separately





Uses different magic numbers to prevent conflicts





This allows Smart Rabbit to capture opportunities in both directions without blocking positions.





💡 Recommendations for Use





Minimum deposit: $500





Recommended leverage: 1:500





Account types: ECN / Raw Spread





VPS 24/7 is strongly recommended





Manual interference with the grid is not advised unless fully understood





✅ Key Advantages





AI-driven logic that adapts to market conditions





Independent bidirectional neural networks





Smart grid for position management and risk control





Automatic broker GMT offset detection





Built-in news filter for volatile periods





Designed for real market conditions