Smart Rabbit

🚀 Smart Rabbit — Advanced Trading Expert Advisor


Smart Rabbit is an advanced automated trading Expert Advisor designed to adapt dynamically to changing market conditions using artificial intelligence, structured risk control, and market event awareness.


🔔 Live signal: CLICK HERE


🔹 Why Smart Rabbit Is Unique


Smart Rabbit is not just another Expert Advisor. It is a next-level AI-driven trading system built to analyze the market from multiple perspectives and make disciplined trading decisions.


🧠 Dual Neural Networks


Two independent neural networks: one dedicated to Buy trades and one to Sell trades


Each network analyzes market data independently and generates trading signals based on probability assessment


Uses sigmoidal activation functions to convert input data into probability values (0–1) for trade execution


This architecture allows Smart Rabbit to react differently to bullish and bearish market conditions.


⏱ Multi-Timeframe Analysis


Evaluates trends, momentum, and volatility across multiple timeframes


Enhances signal accuracy


Helps reduce false entries during unstable market phases


⚖️ Weighted Market Data


Assigns different weights to indicators and price action patterns


Focuses on relevant real-time market information


Avoids reliance on static historical templates


🧩 Smart Grid Logic


Grid logic is auxiliary, not the primary entry mechanism


Designed to manage existing positions and optimize risk exposure


Separate step sizes and multipliers for Buy and Sell sides


Helps the EA remain operational during sudden market movements without locking trades


🛡 Overbought / Oversold Filtering


Avoids entries during extreme market conditions


Reduces exposure to unfavorable price zones


📰 Built-in News Filter


Integrated news filter based on economic calendar data


Automatically restricts opening new trades during high-impact news releases


Helps reduce exposure to sharp volatility and unpredictable price spikes


The news filter is optional and can be enabled or disabled in the EA settings


⚠️ Important:

To enable the news filter, please add the following URL to MetaTrader → Tools → Options → Expert Advisors → Allow WebRequest for listed URL:


https://nfs.faireconomy.media


📌 Supported Pair & Timeframe


Currency Pair: AUDCAD


Recommended Timeframe: M5 (5 minutes)


⚙️ Installation & Setup


Attach Smart Rabbit to an AUDCAD M5 chart


Enable AutoTrading in MetaTrader


Allow WebRequest for the news filter URL (see above)


Use a 24/7 VPS for uninterrupted operation


🕒 GMT offset is detected automatically — no manual time adjustment is required.


✅ No .set files required — all settings are built-in.


🔁 Dual Neural Network Bidirectional Mode


When Bidirectional Trade = true is enabled, Smart Rabbit operates two fully independent strategies simultaneously:


Buy strategy manages long positions


Sell strategy manages short positions


Each neural network:


Analyzes the market independently


Opens and manages trades separately


Uses different magic numbers to prevent conflicts


This allows Smart Rabbit to capture opportunities in both directions without blocking positions.


💡 Recommendations for Use


Minimum deposit: $500


Recommended leverage: 1:500


Account types: ECN / Raw Spread


VPS 24/7 is strongly recommended


Manual interference with the grid is not advised unless fully understood


✅ Key Advantages


AI-driven logic that adapts to market conditions


Independent bidirectional neural networks


Smart grid for position management and risk control


Automatic broker GMT offset detection


Built-in news filter for volatile periods


Designed for real market conditions

