XTradeAI AutoClose Helper EA

Product Description

XTradeAI AutoClose Helper EA is an advanced Expert Advisor designed to help traders manage trading positions automatically and efficiently. This EA combines a flexible auto-close system with comprehensive manual trading features, plus AI integration for trading signal validation. With 3 different auto-close modes (USD, ATR, Fixed Points), this EA can be adapted to various trading strategies and your trading style.

Key Features

1. Smart Auto-Close System (3 Modes)

USD Mode

  • Profit Target: Automatically closes when profit reaches specified USD target
  • Cutloss Recovery System: Intelligent system that tracks each position individually
    • When position reaches loss threshold, enters cutloss mode
    • Position will automatically close when recovery reaches better loss target
    • Prevents large losses while providing recovery opportunity
  • Individual Tracking: Each position tracked separately for maximum accuracy

ATR Mode

  • Based on Average True Range (ATR) to adapt to market volatility
  • Profit Multiplier: Set ATR multiplier for profit target
  • Loss Multiplier: Set ATR multiplier for stop loss
  • Automatically adjusts to changing market conditions

Fixed Points Mode

  • Profit and loss targets in points
  • Suitable for traders familiar with points system
  • High precision for various types of trading instruments

2. Complete Manual Trading Panel

Market Orders

  • BUY/SELL buttons for quick execution
  • Auto-calculate SL/TP based on selected mode
  • Support for hidden SL/TP

Limit Orders (Multi-Layer)

  • BUY Limit and SELL Limit with layer system
  • Configure number of layers and spacing between entries
  • Automatically calculates SL/TP for each layer
  • Button to close all limit orders at once

Stop Orders (Multi-Layer)

  • BUY Stop and SELL Stop with layer system
  • Automatic entry when price reaches certain level
  • Button to close all stop orders at once

Position Management

  • Close Profit Only: Close only profitable positions
  • Close All: Close all positions at once
  • Close BUY: Close all BUY positions
  • Close SELL: Close all SELL positions

3. Lot Size Management

  • Toggle System: Quick switch between Low/Medium/High lot sizes
  • Customizable: Set lot size for each level according to needs
  • Visual Indicator: Button shows active lot size with different color
  • One-Click Switching: Change lot size with single click

4. AI Validation System

OpenAI Integration

  • Direct integration with OpenAI API
  • Support for multiple models:
    • GPT-4o (Vision support)
    • GPT-4o-mini (Fast & economical)
    • GPT-5-vision-preview (Latest vision model)
    • GPT-4-turbo (Text only)
    • GPT-3.5-turbo (Most economical)

Chart Analysis

  • Chart Screenshot: Send chart screenshot to AI for visual analysis
  • Technical Indicators: Automatic analysis using:
    • EMA 50 & 200
    • RSI 14
    • ATR 14
    • OHLC data from last 5 candles
  • Signal Detection: AI provides BUY/SELL/HOLD signal
  • Customizable Timeframe: Choose timeframe for AI analysis

5. Real-Time Info Panel

  • Display count of active BUY/SELL positions
  • Total profit/loss real-time
  • Auto-close mode status
  • Cutloss mode information (for USD Mode)
  • Last AI validation result
  • Screenshot size info (if using chart image)

6. High Flexibility

  • Symbol Selection:
    • Apply to current chart symbol only
    • Or apply to all open symbols
  • Hidden SL/TP: Option to hide SL/TP when Auto-Close disabled
  • Button Customization:
    • Corner position (4 options)
    • Button size and spacing
    • Custom color for each button
  • Auto-Resize: Buttons automatically adjust when chart is resized

Special Features & Advantages

1. Cutloss Recovery System (Exclusive USD Mode)

  • Unique system not found in other EAs on the market
  • Tracks each position individually
  • Provides recovery opportunity before final cutloss
  • Prevents large losses while maximizing profit potential

2. Multi-Layer Limit/Stop Orders

  • Place multiple orders at once with single click
  • Spacing between entries can be configured
  • Ideal for grid trading or scaling strategies
  • Automatically calculates SL/TP for each layer

3. AI-Powered Validation

  • Trading signal validation using cutting-edge AI technology
  • Support for visual chart analysis with vision models
  • Combination of technical indicators + AI for high accuracy
  • Flexible model selection according to budget and needs

4. User-Friendly Interface

  • Intuitive button-based trading
  • No need to open order window repeatedly
  • Clear visual feedback (color, status)
  • Informative info panel

5. Professional Code Quality

  • Robust error handling
  • Strict parameter validation
  • Detailed logging for debugging
  • Optimized performance

6. Multi-Symbol Support

  • Can manage positions from various symbols simultaneously
  • Or focus on current chart symbol
  • Flexible according to trading needs

7. Comprehensive Position Management

  • Close based on profit/loss
  • Close based on direction (BUY/SELL)
  • Close all or selectively
  • Complete pending orders management

Target Users

  • Day Traders who need fast execution and automatic position management
  • Swing Traders who want auto-close based on profit/loss targets
  • Grid Traders using multi-layer orders
  • AI-Enthusiast Traders who want to leverage AI for signal validation
  • Multi-Symbol Traders managing many positions simultaneously
  • Risk-Conscious Traders who need cutloss recovery system

Technical Specifications

Requirements

  • MetaTrader 5

Compatibility

  • All brokers supporting MT5
  • All symbol types (Forex, Stocks, Crypto, Commodities)
  • ECN, STP, Market Maker brokers
  • All account types (Standard, ECN, Raw Spread)

Performance

  • Low CPU usage
  • Minimal memory footprint
  • Real-time processing
  • No lag in execution

Settings Categories

  1. Close Mode Settings (USD/ATR/Fixed Points)
  2. Manual Trading Buttons (Position, Size, Colors)
  3. Lot Size Options (Low/Medium/High)
  4. Limit/Stop Orders (Layers, Distance)
  5. AI Validation (API Key, Model, Timeframe)
  6. General Settings (Symbol Selection, Display Options)

Use Cases & Scenarios

Scenario 1: Day Trading with USD Target

  • Set USD Mode with profit target $150
  • Loss threshold -$200, recovery target -$35
  • EA will auto-close when profit reached or recovery from loss

Scenario 2: Volatility-Based Trading

  • Use ATR Mode with multiplier 2.0x for profit
  • EA adjusts target with market volatility
  • Suitable for changing markets

Scenario 3: Grid Trading

  • Enable multi-layer limit orders
  • Set 3-5 layers with 20 points spacing
  • EA will place orders automatically with calculated SL/TP

Scenario 4: AI-Assisted Trading

  • Enable AI validation
  • Use GPT-4o with chart screenshot
  • Validate signal before manual entry

Scenario 5: Multi-Symbol Management

  • Set to "All Symbols" mode
  • EA manages all positions from various symbols
  • Auto-close based on selected mode

Important Notes

  • AI Validation: Requires OpenAI API key (optional)
  • WebRequest: Must add https://api.openai.com  to allowed URLs if using AI
  • ATR Mode: Requires minimum ATR Period + 1 bars to function
  • Hidden SL/TP: Only applies when Auto-Close disabled
  • Multi-Layer Orders: Spacing calculated in points (100 points = 1 pip for 3 decimal)

Why Choose This EA?

  • All-in-One Solution: Auto-close + Manual trading + AI validation in one EA
  • Proven Technology: Uses tested standard MQL5 libraries
  • Regular Updates: Development team actively updates and improves EA
  • Community Support: Support through forum and documentation
  • Value for Money: Complete features with competitive pricing
  • Risk Management: Unique and effective cutloss recovery system
  • Flexibility: Can be adapted to various trading strategies


