XTradeAI AutoClose Helper EA
- Utilities
- Dani Firmansyah
- Version: 1.5
- Activations: 5
XTradeAI AutoClose Helper EA
Product Description
XTradeAI AutoClose Helper EA is an advanced Expert Advisor designed to help traders manage trading positions automatically and efficiently. This EA combines a flexible auto-close system with comprehensive manual trading features, plus AI integration for trading signal validation. With 3 different auto-close modes (USD, ATR, Fixed Points), this EA can be adapted to various trading strategies and your trading style.
Key Features
1. Smart Auto-Close System (3 Modes)
USD Mode
- Profit Target: Automatically closes when profit reaches specified USD target
- Cutloss Recovery System: Intelligent system that tracks each position individually
- When position reaches loss threshold, enters cutloss mode
- Position will automatically close when recovery reaches better loss target
- Prevents large losses while providing recovery opportunity
- Individual Tracking: Each position tracked separately for maximum accuracy
ATR Mode
- Based on Average True Range (ATR) to adapt to market volatility
- Profit Multiplier: Set ATR multiplier for profit target
- Loss Multiplier: Set ATR multiplier for stop loss
- Automatically adjusts to changing market conditions
Fixed Points Mode
- Profit and loss targets in points
- Suitable for traders familiar with points system
- High precision for various types of trading instruments
2. Complete Manual Trading Panel
Market Orders
- BUY/SELL buttons for quick execution
- Auto-calculate SL/TP based on selected mode
- Support for hidden SL/TP
Limit Orders (Multi-Layer)
- BUY Limit and SELL Limit with layer system
- Configure number of layers and spacing between entries
- Automatically calculates SL/TP for each layer
- Button to close all limit orders at once
Stop Orders (Multi-Layer)
- BUY Stop and SELL Stop with layer system
- Automatic entry when price reaches certain level
- Button to close all stop orders at once
Position Management
- Close Profit Only: Close only profitable positions
- Close All: Close all positions at once
- Close BUY: Close all BUY positions
- Close SELL: Close all SELL positions
3. Lot Size Management
- Toggle System: Quick switch between Low/Medium/High lot sizes
- Customizable: Set lot size for each level according to needs
- Visual Indicator: Button shows active lot size with different color
- One-Click Switching: Change lot size with single click
4. AI Validation System
OpenAI Integration
- Direct integration with OpenAI API
- Support for multiple models:
- GPT-4o (Vision support)
- GPT-4o-mini (Fast & economical)
- GPT-5-vision-preview (Latest vision model)
- GPT-4-turbo (Text only)
- GPT-3.5-turbo (Most economical)
Chart Analysis
- Chart Screenshot: Send chart screenshot to AI for visual analysis
- Technical Indicators: Automatic analysis using:
- EMA 50 & 200
- RSI 14
- ATR 14
- OHLC data from last 5 candles
- Signal Detection: AI provides BUY/SELL/HOLD signal
- Customizable Timeframe: Choose timeframe for AI analysis
5. Real-Time Info Panel
- Display count of active BUY/SELL positions
- Total profit/loss real-time
- Auto-close mode status
- Cutloss mode information (for USD Mode)
- Last AI validation result
- Screenshot size info (if using chart image)
6. High Flexibility
- Symbol Selection:
- Apply to current chart symbol only
- Or apply to all open symbols
- Hidden SL/TP: Option to hide SL/TP when Auto-Close disabled
- Button Customization:
- Corner position (4 options)
- Button size and spacing
- Custom color for each button
- Auto-Resize: Buttons automatically adjust when chart is resized
Special Features & Advantages
1. Cutloss Recovery System (Exclusive USD Mode)
- Unique system not found in other EAs on the market
- Tracks each position individually
- Provides recovery opportunity before final cutloss
- Prevents large losses while maximizing profit potential
2. Multi-Layer Limit/Stop Orders
- Place multiple orders at once with single click
- Spacing between entries can be configured
- Ideal for grid trading or scaling strategies
- Automatically calculates SL/TP for each layer
3. AI-Powered Validation
- Trading signal validation using cutting-edge AI technology
- Support for visual chart analysis with vision models
- Combination of technical indicators + AI for high accuracy
- Flexible model selection according to budget and needs
4. User-Friendly Interface
- Intuitive button-based trading
- No need to open order window repeatedly
- Clear visual feedback (color, status)
- Informative info panel
5. Professional Code Quality
- Robust error handling
- Strict parameter validation
- Detailed logging for debugging
- Optimized performance
6. Multi-Symbol Support
- Can manage positions from various symbols simultaneously
- Or focus on current chart symbol
- Flexible according to trading needs
7. Comprehensive Position Management
- Close based on profit/loss
- Close based on direction (BUY/SELL)
- Close all or selectively
- Complete pending orders management
Target Users
- Day Traders who need fast execution and automatic position management
- Swing Traders who want auto-close based on profit/loss targets
- Grid Traders using multi-layer orders
- AI-Enthusiast Traders who want to leverage AI for signal validation
- Multi-Symbol Traders managing many positions simultaneously
- Risk-Conscious Traders who need cutloss recovery system
Technical Specifications
Requirements
- MetaTrader 5
Compatibility
- ✓ All brokers supporting MT5
- ✓ All symbol types (Forex, Stocks, Crypto, Commodities)
- ✓ ECN, STP, Market Maker brokers
- ✓ All account types (Standard, ECN, Raw Spread)
Performance
- Low CPU usage
- Minimal memory footprint
- Real-time processing
- No lag in execution
Settings Categories
- Close Mode Settings (USD/ATR/Fixed Points)
- Manual Trading Buttons (Position, Size, Colors)
- Lot Size Options (Low/Medium/High)
- Limit/Stop Orders (Layers, Distance)
- AI Validation (API Key, Model, Timeframe)
- General Settings (Symbol Selection, Display Options)
Use Cases & Scenarios
Scenario 1: Day Trading with USD Target
- Set USD Mode with profit target $150
- Loss threshold -$200, recovery target -$35
- EA will auto-close when profit reached or recovery from loss
Scenario 2: Volatility-Based Trading
- Use ATR Mode with multiplier 2.0x for profit
- EA adjusts target with market volatility
- Suitable for changing markets
Scenario 3: Grid Trading
- Enable multi-layer limit orders
- Set 3-5 layers with 20 points spacing
- EA will place orders automatically with calculated SL/TP
Scenario 4: AI-Assisted Trading
- Enable AI validation
- Use GPT-4o with chart screenshot
- Validate signal before manual entry
Scenario 5: Multi-Symbol Management
- Set to "All Symbols" mode
- EA manages all positions from various symbols
- Auto-close based on selected mode
Important Notes
- AI Validation: Requires OpenAI API key (optional)
- WebRequest: Must add https://api.openai.com to allowed URLs if using AI
- ATR Mode: Requires minimum ATR Period + 1 bars to function
- Hidden SL/TP: Only applies when Auto-Close disabled
- Multi-Layer Orders: Spacing calculated in points (100 points = 1 pip for 3 decimal)
Why Choose This EA?
- ✓ All-in-One Solution: Auto-close + Manual trading + AI validation in one EA
- ✓ Proven Technology: Uses tested standard MQL5 libraries
- ✓ Regular Updates: Development team actively updates and improves EA
- ✓ Community Support: Support through forum and documentation
- ✓ Value for Money: Complete features with competitive pricing
- ✓ Risk Management: Unique and effective cutloss recovery system
- ✓ Flexibility: Can be adapted to various trading strategies