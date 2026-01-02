Product Description

XTradeAI AutoClose Helper EA

XTradeAI AutoClose Helper EA is an advanced Expert Advisor designed to help traders manage trading positions automatically and efficiently. This EA combines a flexible auto-close system with comprehensive manual trading features, plus AI integration for trading signal validation. With 3 different auto-close modes (USD, ATR, Fixed Points), this EA can be adapted to various trading strategies and your trading style.

Key Features

1. Smart Auto-Close System (3 Modes)

USD Mode

Profit Target : Automatically closes when profit reaches specified USD target

: Automatically closes when profit reaches specified USD target Cutloss Recovery System : Intelligent system that tracks each position individually When position reaches loss threshold, enters cutloss mode Position will automatically close when recovery reaches better loss target Prevents large losses while providing recovery opportunity

: Intelligent system that tracks each position individually Individual Tracking: Each position tracked separately for maximum accuracy

ATR Mode

Based on Average True Range (ATR) to adapt to market volatility

Profit Multiplier : Set ATR multiplier for profit target

: Set ATR multiplier for profit target Loss Multiplier : Set ATR multiplier for stop loss

: Set ATR multiplier for stop loss Automatically adjusts to changing market conditions

Fixed Points Mode

Profit and loss targets in points

Suitable for traders familiar with points system

High precision for various types of trading instruments

2. Complete Manual Trading Panel

Market Orders

BUY/SELL buttons for quick execution

buttons for quick execution Auto-calculate SL/TP based on selected mode

Support for hidden SL/TP

Limit Orders (Multi-Layer)

BUY Limit and SELL Limit with layer system

and with layer system Configure number of layers and spacing between entries

Automatically calculates SL/TP for each layer

Button to close all limit orders at once

Stop Orders (Multi-Layer)

BUY Stop and SELL Stop with layer system

and with layer system Automatic entry when price reaches certain level

Button to close all stop orders at once

Position Management

Close Profit Only : Close only profitable positions

: Close only profitable positions Close All : Close all positions at once

: Close all positions at once Close BUY : Close all BUY positions

: Close all BUY positions Close SELL: Close all SELL positions

3. Lot Size Management

Toggle System : Quick switch between Low/Medium/High lot sizes

: Quick switch between Low/Medium/High lot sizes Customizable : Set lot size for each level according to needs

: Set lot size for each level according to needs Visual Indicator : Button shows active lot size with different color

: Button shows active lot size with different color One-Click Switching: Change lot size with single click

4. AI Validation System

OpenAI Integration

Direct integration with OpenAI API

Support for multiple models: GPT-4o (Vision support) GPT-4o-mini (Fast & economical) GPT-5-vision-preview (Latest vision model) GPT-4-turbo (Text only) GPT-3.5-turbo (Most economical)



Chart Analysis

Chart Screenshot : Send chart screenshot to AI for visual analysis

: Send chart screenshot to AI for visual analysis Technical Indicators : Automatic analysis using: EMA 50 & 200 RSI 14 ATR 14 OHLC data from last 5 candles

: Automatic analysis using: Signal Detection : AI provides BUY/SELL/HOLD signal

: AI provides BUY/SELL/HOLD signal Customizable Timeframe: Choose timeframe for AI analysis

5. Real-Time Info Panel

Display count of active BUY/SELL positions

Total profit/loss real-time

Auto-close mode status

Cutloss mode information (for USD Mode)

Last AI validation result

Screenshot size info (if using chart image)

6. High Flexibility

Symbol Selection : Apply to current chart symbol only Or apply to all open symbols

: Hidden SL/TP : Option to hide SL/TP when Auto-Close disabled

: Option to hide SL/TP when Auto-Close disabled Button Customization : Corner position (4 options) Button size and spacing Custom color for each button

: Auto-Resize: Buttons automatically adjust when chart is resized

Special Features & Advantages

1. Cutloss Recovery System (Exclusive USD Mode) Unique system not found in other EAs on the market

Tracks each position individually

Provides recovery opportunity before final cutloss

Prevents large losses while maximizing profit potential

2. Multi-Layer Limit/Stop Orders Place multiple orders at once with single click

Spacing between entries can be configured

Ideal for grid trading or scaling strategies

Automatically calculates SL/TP for each layer

3. AI-Powered Validation Trading signal validation using cutting-edge AI technology

Support for visual chart analysis with vision models

Combination of technical indicators + AI for high accuracy

Flexible model selection according to budget and needs

4. User-Friendly Interface Intuitive button-based trading

No need to open order window repeatedly

Clear visual feedback (color, status)

Informative info panel

5. Professional Code Quality Robust error handling

Strict parameter validation

Detailed logging for debugging

Optimized performance

6. Multi-Symbol Support Can manage positions from various symbols simultaneously

Or focus on current chart symbol

Flexible according to trading needs

7. Comprehensive Position Management Close based on profit/loss

Close based on direction (BUY/SELL)

Close all or selectively

Complete pending orders management

Target Users

Day Traders who need fast execution and automatic position management

who need fast execution and automatic position management Swing Traders who want auto-close based on profit/loss targets

who want auto-close based on profit/loss targets Grid Traders using multi-layer orders

using multi-layer orders AI-Enthusiast Traders who want to leverage AI for signal validation

who want to leverage AI for signal validation Multi-Symbol Traders managing many positions simultaneously

managing many positions simultaneously Risk-Conscious Traders who need cutloss recovery system

Technical Specifications

Requirements

MetaTrader 5

Compatibility

✓ All brokers supporting MT5

All brokers supporting MT5 ✓ All symbol types (Forex, Stocks, Crypto, Commodities)

All symbol types (Forex, Stocks, Crypto, Commodities) ✓ ECN, STP, Market Maker brokers

ECN, STP, Market Maker brokers ✓ All account types (Standard, ECN, Raw Spread)

Performance

Low CPU usage

Minimal memory footprint

Real-time processing

No lag in execution

Settings Categories

Close Mode Settings (USD/ATR/Fixed Points) Manual Trading Buttons (Position, Size, Colors) Lot Size Options (Low/Medium/High) Limit/Stop Orders (Layers, Distance) AI Validation (API Key, Model, Timeframe) General Settings (Symbol Selection, Display Options)

Use Cases & Scenarios

Scenario 1: Day Trading with USD Target Set USD Mode with profit target $150

Loss threshold -$200, recovery target -$35

EA will auto-close when profit reached or recovery from loss

Scenario 2: Volatility-Based Trading Use ATR Mode with multiplier 2.0x for profit

EA adjusts target with market volatility

Suitable for changing markets

Scenario 3: Grid Trading Enable multi-layer limit orders

Set 3-5 layers with 20 points spacing

EA will place orders automatically with calculated SL/TP

Scenario 4: AI-Assisted Trading Enable AI validation

Use GPT-4o with chart screenshot

Validate signal before manual entry

Scenario 5: Multi-Symbol Management Set to "All Symbols" mode

EA manages all positions from various symbols

Auto-close based on selected mode

Important Notes

AI Validation : Requires OpenAI API key (optional)

: Requires OpenAI API key (optional) WebRequest : Must add https://api.openai.com to allowed URLs if using AI

: Must add https://api.openai.com to allowed URLs if using AI ATR Mode : Requires minimum ATR Period + 1 bars to function

: Requires minimum ATR Period + 1 bars to function Hidden SL/TP : Only applies when Auto-Close disabled

: Only applies when Auto-Close disabled Multi-Layer Orders: Spacing calculated in points (100 points = 1 pip for 3 decimal)

Why Choose This EA?