Average Daily Weekly Monthly Range Dashboard

ADR, AWR & AMR Indicator: Comprehensive Trading Guide

Core Concepts

ADR (Average Daily Range)

  • Definition: The average distance between daily high and low prices over a specified lookback period (typically 14-20 days)

  • Purpose: Measures daily volatility expectations, identifies range-bound versus trending days, sets realistic intraday profit targets

  • Key Insight: Markets tend to respect their average volatility - days starting near range extremes often reverse, while days starting near the middle often expand to fill the range

AWR (Average Weekly Range)

  • Definition: The average weekly trading range calculated from historical weekly high-low data

  • Time Perspective: Captures swing trading volatility, establishes weekly support/resistance zones

  • Purpose: Provides context for daily trading - whether current week is expanding or contracting relative to normal volatility

AMR (Average Monthly Range)

  • Definition: The average monthly trading range over multiple months (typically 3-6 months)

  • Purpose: Identifies long-term volatility patterns, seasonal tendencies, and major institutional trading ranges

  • Key Insight: Monthly ranges often contain weekly ranges, which contain daily ranges - creating a fractal volatility structure

Interrelated Nature

The three indicators create a volatility hierarchy:

  • AMR sets the broadest context (institutional/tactical)

  • AWR provides intermediate context (swing/position trading)

  • ADR offers tactical context (day trading/intraday)

Markets often display mean-reverting behavior within these nested volatility bands.

TRADING STRATEGIES & APPLICATIONS

STRATEGY 1: ADR-Based Intraday Mean Reversion

Market Condition: Range-bound markets, low volatility expansion

Setup Criteria:

  • Current daily range is less than 50% of ADR by London open

  • Price is trading at either the projected ADR high or low zone

  • No major economic news scheduled for remainder of day

Entry Triggers:

  • Short Entry: Price touches ADR high zone + shows bearish rejection patterns (pin bars, bearish engulfing) + RSI divergence

  • Long Entry: Price touches ADR low zone + shows bullish reversal patterns (hammer, bullish engulfing) + momentum divergence

Trade Management:

  • Stop Loss: Placed 10-15% beyond ADR extreme (allows for normal overshoot)

  • Take Profit 1: 25-30% of ADR (partial profit for mean reversion)

  • Take Profit 2: 50% of ADR (full mean reversion target)

  • Time Filter: Exit by NY close regardless of outcome

Advanced Filter: Use AWR context - if weekly range is already 80%+ complete, avoid counter-trend ADR trades.

STRATEGY 2: AWR Breakout with ADR Confirmation

Market Condition: Low volatility compression preceding expansion

Setup Criteria:

  • Weekly range is less than 60% of AWR by Wednesday

  • Price consolidating in middle third of weekly range

  • ADR values have been declining for 3+ consecutive days (volatility compression)

Entry Triggers:

  • Breakout Long: Price sustains above Monday-Wednesday consolidation high + daily range exceeds 80% of ADR on breakout candle

  • Breakout Short: Price sustains below Monday-Wednesday consolidation low + daily range exceeds 80% of ADR on breakout candle

Trade Management:

  • Initial Stop: Opposite side of consolidation range

  • Take Profit 1: 50% of AWR (measured from breakout point)

  • Take Profit 2: 100% of AWR (full weekly range projection)

  • Trail Stop: Use parabolic SAR or 20-period EMA after 50% AWR target hit

Confirmation: Breakout direction should align with AMR bias if price is in middle 60% of monthly range.

STRATEGY 3: AMR Boundary Trading with AWR/ADR Filters

Market Condition: Price at monthly extremes, institutional level trading

Setup Criteria:

  • Price within top or bottom 15% of AMR

  • Weekly range has shown expansion into the extreme (price didn't gap there)

  • Daily price action shows hesitation/rejection at the level

Entry Triggers:

  • Top Reversal: Bearish weekly candle closing in top AMR zone + daily shows distribution pattern + declining volume on rallies

  • Bottom Reversal: Bullish weekly candle closing in bottom AMR zone + daily shows accumulation pattern + increasing volume on declines

Trade Management:

  • Stop Loss: Beyond monthly extreme (allows 5-10% overshoot for stops)

  • Take Profit 1: AMR midpoint (50% retracement of monthly range)

  • Take Profit 2: Opposite AMR extreme (full range reversal)

  • Position Size: Reduced by 30-50% (higher volatility at extremes)

Additional Filter: Monitor ADR expansion - reversal often accompanied by above-average daily ranges as stops are triggered.

STRATEGY 4: Volatility Expansion Anticipation

Market Condition: Multiple timeframe range contraction

Setup Criteria:

  • ADR values below 70% of 20-period average for 3+ days

  • AWR current week range below 70% of AWR by Wednesday

  • Price in middle 50% of AMR (no extreme compression)

Trading Approach:

  1. Preparation Phase: Identify key breakout levels (weekly high/low)

  2. Positioning: Place resting orders 5-10% beyond consolidation boundaries

  3. Confirmation: Only enter if breakout candle range exceeds 100% of ADR

Trade Management:

  • Initial Stop: Other side of consolidation range

  • Take Profit: 1.5x to 2x the width of the consolidation range

  • Time Exit: If no expansion occurs by Friday, cancel orders

RISK MANAGEMENT GUIDELINES

Position Sizing Based on Range Volatility:

  1. Low Volatility Days (ADR < 80% of average):

    • Increase position size by 20-30%

    • Tighter stops (closer to entry)

  2. High Volatility Days (ADR > 120% of average):

    • Decrease position size by 30-50%

    • Wider stops (account for increased noise)

  3. Extreme Volatility (ADR > 150% of average):

    • Consider avoiding new positions

    • Focus on managing existing trades

Time-of-Day Considerations:

  • Asian Session: Often achieves 30-40% of ADR

  • London Session: Typically adds 40-60% of ADR

  • NY Session: Fills remaining range, often with volatility expansion

  • Best Trading Times: Overlap periods (London open, NY open) when range completion probability increases

Range Adjustment Factors:

  • Trending Markets: ADR expands by 20-40%

  • Holiday Periods: ADR contracts by 30-50%

  • News Events: ADR can expand 200-300% around major releases

  • Friday Trading: Often shows range expansion into close

ADVANCED APPLICATIONS

Inter-Market Analysis:

  • Compare ADR across correlated pairs (EURUSD, GBPUSD, AUDUSD)

  • When one pair reaches 80% ADR while correlated pair at 40%, anticipate catch-up move

  • Use AWR differentials to identify relative strength opportunities

Option Trading Integration:

  • ADR informs straddle/strangle pricing for daily expiries

  • AWR guides weekly option strategies

  • AMR sets context for monthly option positioning

Algorithmic Trading Parameters:

  • Use ADR percentage to adjust algorithmic sensitivity

  • Incorporate AWR boundaries as profit-taking zones

  • Apply AMR extremes as circuit breakers for automated systems

PRACTICAL TIPS FOR IMPLEMENTATION

  1. Customize Lookback Periods:

    • ADR: 14-20 days for day trading, 50-100 days for longer-term context

    • AWR: 8-12 weeks for swing trading

    • AMR: 3-6 months for position trading

  2. Adjust for Market Type:

    • Forex: Use pips for ADR/AWR/AMR

    • Stocks: Use percentage or ATR multiples

    • Futures: Use points/ticks

  3. Combine with Other Indicators:

    • Volume profiles at range extremes

    • Order flow at ADR boundaries

    • Market internals (advance/decline) for context

  4. Session-Specific Ranges:

    • Calculate separate ADR for Asian, London, and NY sessions

    • Monitor which session typically provides largest range contribution

  5. Seasonal Adjustments:

    • Summer months typically show 20-30% range contraction

    • January and October often show range expansion

    • End-of-quarter often exhibits volatility spikes

The ADR/AWR/AMR framework provides a structured approach to volatility-based trading, offering clear reference points for entries, exits, and risk management across multiple timeframes.


