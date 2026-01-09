SignalsSections
Van Dao Lai

ADA Capital Protection MT5

Van Dao Lai
0 reviews
Reliability
10 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2025 153%
LiteFinance-MT5-Live
1:200
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
162
Profit Trades:
127 (78.39%)
Loss Trades:
35 (21.60%)
Best trade:
29.85 USD
Worst trade:
-16.06 USD
Gross Profit:
421.62 USD (31 714 pips)
Gross Loss:
-216.40 USD (16 474 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
34 (26.53 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
49.22 USD (10)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.21
Trading activity:
100.00%
Max deposit load:
32.91%
Latest trade:
4 hours ago
Trades per week:
27
Avg holding time:
10 hours
Recovery Factor:
5.10
Long Trades:
81 (50.00%)
Short Trades:
81 (50.00%)
Profit Factor:
1.95
Expected Payoff:
1.27 USD
Average Profit:
3.32 USD
Average Loss:
-6.18 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
7 (-15.99 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-26.48 USD (2)
Monthly growth:
31.93%
Annual Forecast:
387.47%
Algo trading:
52%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
40.25 USD (9.64%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
40.72% (40.25 USD)
By Equity:
14.38% (104.30 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD. 70
EURUSD. 43
NZDCAD. 17
AUDCAD. 15
EURCHF. 13
USDCHF. 2
ETHUSD_m 1
BTCUSD_m 1
20 40 60
20 40 60
20 40 60
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD. 79
EURUSD. 77
NZDCAD. 7
AUDCAD. 5
EURCHF. 23
USDCHF. 13
ETHUSD_m 0
BTCUSD_m 1
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD. 4.9K
EURUSD. 701
NZDCAD. 938
AUDCAD. 687
EURCHF. 92
USDCHF. 105
ETHUSD_m -938
BTCUSD_m 8.7K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +29.85 USD
Worst trade: -16 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 10
Maximum consecutive losses: 2
Maximal consecutive profit: +26.53 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -15.99 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "LiteFinance-MT5-Live" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

No data

ADA Capital Protection MT5 is an automated trading system for MetaTrader 5, optimized for EURUSD and EURCHF with a minimum capital of $200.

The strategy is based on a risk-controlled Fibonacci pullback DCA model, focusing on capital protection, disciplined execution, and long-term stability.

The Expert Advisor trades only in clear market structures, opens one position per candle, limits DCA levels, and applies strict daily risk control.
No martingale, no aggressive scaling, no overtrading.

ADA MAIN is designed for traders who value consistency and sustainability over short-term gains.

👉 Get ADA MAIN for MetaTrader 5
Trade EURUSD & EURCHF with a disciplined, risk-controlled Fibonacci DCA strategy.

🔗 Product Link: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/160100


No reviews
2026.01.09 02:29
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
