Killer App SMC

🚀 Institutional Killer App – The Ultimate Smart Money & Risk Engine

Overview: Master the markets with Institutional Killer App, a "God Tier" trading suite designed to bring institutional-grade precision to your charts . This all-in-one indicator automates complex Smart Money Concepts (SMC), volume analysis, and professional risk management .

Core Features:

  • Smart Structure Mapping: Automatically detects Bullish and Bearish Break of Structure (BOS) with high-precision swing points .

  • Institutional VWAP: Features a volume-weighted average price with customizable reset periods (Daily, Weekly) to identify institutional value zones .

  • Order Block & FVG Detection: Real-time scanning for Order Blocks and Fair Value Gaps (FVG) with mitigation logic to filter out used zones .

  • God Tier Dashboard: A comprehensive UI displaying Multi-Timeframe (MTF) trend alignment (H1, H4, D1), win rate statistics, and DXY correlation .

  • Automated Risk Management: Integrated lot size calculator based on account percentage and ATR volatility—never over-leverage again .

Why Choose Killer App ?

  • Visual Trade Setups: Automatically draws Entry, SL, and TP levels on your chart when a signal is confirmed .

  • DXY Analysis: Built-in Dollar Index tracking to provide extra confirmation for Gold (XAUUSD) and Forex pairs .

  • Performance Tracking: Real-time win rate calculation for the last 200 trades to keep you informed of the current market edge .


