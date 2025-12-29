Killer App SMC

🚀 Institutional Killer App – The Ultimate Smart Money & Risk Engine

Overview: Master the markets with Institutional Killer App, a "God Tier" trading suite designed to bring institutional-grade precision to your charts . This all-in-one indicator automates complex Smart Money Concepts (SMC), volume analysis, and professional risk management .

Core Features:

  • Smart Structure Mapping: Automatically detects Bullish and Bearish Break of Structure (BOS) with high-precision swing points .

  • Institutional VWAP: Features a volume-weighted average price with customizable reset periods (Daily, Weekly) to identify institutional value zones .

  • Order Block & FVG Detection: Real-time scanning for Order Blocks and Fair Value Gaps (FVG) with mitigation logic to filter out used zones .

  • God Tier Dashboard: A comprehensive UI displaying Multi-Timeframe (MTF) trend alignment (H1, H4, D1), win rate statistics, and DXY correlation .

  • Automated Risk Management: Integrated lot size calculator based on account percentage and ATR volatility—never over-leverage again .

Why Choose Killer App ?

  • Visual Trade Setups: Automatically draws Entry, SL, and TP levels on your chart when a signal is confirmed .

  • DXY Analysis: Built-in Dollar Index tracking to provide extra confirmation for Gold (XAUUSD) and Forex pairs .

  • Performance Tracking: Real-time win rate calculation for the last 200 trades to keep you informed of the current market edge .


Plus de l'auteur
Institutional Structure OrderFlow
Kanok Meekunchorn
Indicateurs
Product Name:   Institutional Structure & Order Flow (SMC God Tier) Category:   Indicator / Trend / Price Action Short Description: The ultimate Smart Money Concept (SMC) indicator. Detects Order Blocks, FVGs, and Structure Breaks with institutional mitigation logic. Designed for Gold (XAUUSD) & Forex. Full Description: STOP TRADING RETAIL. START TRADING INSTITUTIONAL. Are you tired of lagging indicators? The   Institutional Structure & Order Flow (ISOF)   is not just another signal too
Institution Sniper Pad
Kanok Meekunchorn
Utilitaires
Product Name:   Institution Sniper Pad: Legendary Trade Panel Category:   Utility / Trade Manager / Risk Management Short Description: The ultimate execution tool for professional traders. Visual Drag-and-Drop trading, Auto-Calculation of Lots based on Risk %, Auto Break-Even, and Smart Trailing. Full Description: EXECUTE LIKE A SNIPER. MANAGE LIKE A FUND MANAGER. Speed and Risk Management are the difference between a gambler and a professional. The   Institution Sniper Pad   replaces t
Filtrer:
Aucun avis
Répondre à l'avis