High Low Today
- Indicatori
- Sergei Vardakov
- Versione: 1.10
- Aggiornato: 29 dicembre 2025
High Low Today (MT5) is a lightweight indicator for MetaTrader 5 that displays the High and Low levels of the current day.
The indicator calculates daily levels based on intraday price data and draws them only for the current trading day.
Features
-
Displays High and Low of the current day
-
Designed for intraday trading
-
Works on Forex and Crypto symbols
-
Simple and lightweight
-
Customizable line colors and widths
Timeframes
-
Recommended for M1 – H4
-
On D1 and higher timeframes the indicator does not display levels
Use cases
-
Intraday support and resistance
-
Price reaction zones
-
Entry and exit reference levels
-
Additional filter for algorithmic trading strategies
Notes
This indicator does not generate trading signals and is not a trading system.
It only visualizes reference price levels of the current day.
If you find this indicator useful, feel free to leave your honest feedback on the Market page.
Your feedback helps improve the product.