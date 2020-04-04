High Low Today (MT5) is a lightweight indicator for MetaTrader 5 that displays the High and Low levels of the current day.

The indicator calculates daily levels based on intraday price data and draws them only for the current trading day.

Features

Displays High and Low of the current day

Designed for intraday trading

Works on Forex and Crypto symbols

Simple and lightweight

Customizable line colors and widths

Timeframes

Recommended for M1 – H4

On D1 and higher timeframes the indicator does not display levels

Use cases

Intraday support and resistance

Price reaction zones

Entry and exit reference levels

Additional filter for algorithmic trading strategies

Notes

This indicator does not generate trading signals and is not a trading system.

It only visualizes reference price levels of the current day.

If you find this indicator useful, feel free to leave your honest feedback on the Market page.

Your feedback helps improve the product.