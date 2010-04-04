Bar Countdown With Symbol Info
- Omkar Dilip Pathak
- 버전: 1.0
Bar Countdown With Symbol Info is a sleek, non-intrusive Heads-Up Display (HUD) designed to keep essential market data in front of your eyes without cluttering the chart. It combines a smart candle timer with a comprehensive symbol information strip.
Key Features:
- Smart Candle Countdown:
- Follow-Price Mode: The timer attaches dynamically to the Bid price line, moving up and down with the market so your eyes never leave the action.
- Dynamic Coloring: The background changes color in real-time (Green/Red) based on the current candle's bullish or bearish sentiment.
- Symbol Info Strip: A movable dashboard displaying:
- Real-Time Data: Symbol, Timeframe, Spread, Bid, and Ask prices.
- Daily Performance: Displays the Daily Change in value and percentage (colored Lime/Red) to gauge volatility instantly.
- Broker Time: Shows the current Server Time with auto-detected UTC offset.
- Market Status: Clearly indicates if the market is Open or Closed.
- Fully Customizable: Control positions, corners, colors, and font sizes to fit any screen resolution or trading style.