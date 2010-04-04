Bar Countdown With Symbol Info

Bar Countdown With Symbol Info is a sleek, non-intrusive Heads-Up Display (HUD) designed to keep essential market data in front of your eyes without cluttering the chart. It combines a smart candle timer with a comprehensive symbol information strip.


Key Features:

  • Smart Candle Countdown:
    • Follow-Price Mode: The timer attaches dynamically to the Bid price line, moving up and down with the market so your eyes never leave the action.
    • Dynamic Coloring: The background changes color in real-time (Green/Red) based on the current candle's bullish or bearish sentiment.
  • Symbol Info Strip: A movable dashboard displaying:
    • Real-Time Data: Symbol, Timeframe, Spread, Bid, and Ask prices.
    • Daily Performance: Displays the Daily Change in value and percentage (colored Lime/Red) to gauge volatility instantly.
    • Broker Time: Shows the current Server Time with auto-detected UTC offset.
    • Market Status: Clearly indicates if the market is Open or Closed.
  • Fully Customizable: Control positions, corners, colors, and font sizes to fit any screen resolution or trading style.
