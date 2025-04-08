Takibi Gold AI

Takibi

A 20-Strategy AI Expert Advisor

Designed for the true difficulty of GOLD (XAUUSD)

1. Why is trading GOLD so difficult?

GOLD (XAUUSD) is one of the most challenging instruments in Forex.

  • Sudden volatility expansion

  • Strong one-directional moves

  • Large “go and come back” price swings

These characteristics often lead to the worst outcomes:

  • Buying at the top

  • Stopping out near the bottom

Because GOLD has very large round-trip ranges,
it is especially dangerous for grid or martingale systems.

2. The worst-case scenario unique to GOLD

A common GOLD pattern looks like this:

  1. Strong one-way move

  2. Stop loss cannot react fast enough → forced stop out

  3. Price immediately returns after the stop

With this behavior,
loose grid / averaging strategies simply cannot recover.

In backtests, extremely tight grids may appear profitable,
but they require:

  • Very high risk

  • Strong mental tolerance

  • Acceptance of rare but fatal losses

Takibi does not rely on such fragile assumptions.

3. Why Takibi uses only one position

Takibi always trades with a single position only.

✔ The key advantage: proper stop losses

Grid systems lose most of their performance
once stop losses are introduced.

This forces them into
“never stop out” designs.

Single-position systems are different.

  • Stop losses are expected

  • Losses are acceptable

  • The system structure remains intact

This is essential for long-term survival.

Why human intuition fails when turned into an EA

Converting discretionary trading logic into an EA
almost always results in long-term drawdown.

The reason is simple:

Humans design strategies
while already knowing the historical outcome.

What about manually optimizing with charts?

That usually leads to another problem:
overfitting.

  • Works well on past data

  • Fails on unseen market conditions

Takibi takes the opposite approach

Takibi uses:

  • No human intuition

  • No discretionary logic

Instead, it relies entirely on:

  • Statistical analysis of technical indicators

  • Expected value extracted from historical patterns

The key question is not
“what looks good on a chart,”
but:

What should be learned when the future is unknown?

Machine learning can restart learning
from a blank state, repeatedly.

This is the decisive advantage over human logic.

4. Why 20 Strategies?

Takibi includes 20 independent strategies.

With machine learning:

  • Multiple models can be generated in one process

  • Creating multiple strategies is efficient and reproducible

These strategies could have been released
as separate EAs.

However, Takibi was designed to
return more value to users at once.

A view on EA development in the AI era

I personally distinguish between:

  • Human-crafted EAs → “artisan EAs”

  • AI-generated EAs → “mass-produced EAs”

AI-based EAs:

  • Are reproducible

  • Follow a clear process

  • Do not depend on rare talent

This technology naturally pushes prices down
and expands user choice.

Neither approach is “better” —
they simply represent different philosophies.

Why fixed lot size?

Fixed lot size offers:

  • Clear performance evaluation

  • Transparent risk understanding

If you want larger exposure,
increase the lot size manually.

Personally, I believe:

Adding another EA is often safer
than increasing lot size.

Takibi allows you to start with one strategy,
and later expand to the remaining 19 strategies
without purchasing additional EAs.

Note:
All 20 strategies are trained using the same feature set.
Therefore, entries may sometimes look similar.
The difference lies in how signals are weighted and evaluated.
Please review the backtests to compare entry behavior.

5. The story behind Takibi

In 2018, I began living as a full-time discretionary trader.

Some days were profitable.
Other days were not.

  • Low volatility meant no income

  • Open drawdowns caused sleepless nights

  • Nausea and constant stress were common

Professional trading is far from an easy lifestyle.

EA development became a second income path.

I started programming from zero.

Within six months, I could build functional EAs —
but true consistency remained elusive.

After years of experimentation,
I arrived at grid systems.

They are rational.
They can be effective.

But they were not my final answer.

A mentor once told me:

“If you build EAs, focus on single-position systems.”

That idea stayed with me.

From 2022 onward,
I focused on one-position strategies.

Backtests looked promising.
Live trading did not.

The reason was overfitting.

In 2022, I discovered machine learning inside MQL5.

From 2023:

  • Significant investment in books and education

  • Over $10,000 invested in hardware

2024 was dedicated entirely to AI research.

By 2025, the pieces finally connected.

After countless failures,
this EA was completed.

If failure truly builds success,
then this AI has learned more than most.

Why the name “Takibi”?

Takibi means campfire in Japanese.

A campfire must be:

  • Not too strong

  • Not too weak

Perfect balance matters.

Takibi aims to control
GOLD’s violent volatility
without extinguishing opportunity
or creating unnecessary risk.

EA Specifications

  • Symbol: XAUUSD (GOLD)

  • Timeframe: H1

  • System: 20-Strategy AI

  • Lot type: Fixed

  • Grid / Martingale: None

  • Positions: 1 at a time

  • Buy-only / Sell-only modes: Available

  • Average holding time: ~9 hours

Backtest results

Backtest results are published.

Please note:
Past performance does not guarantee future results.

Takibi
An Expert Advisor built from
deep understanding of GOLD
and long-term AI research.


