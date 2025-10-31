GoldCruiseAI

🏆 GoldCruiseAI – Premium AI-Enhanced Gold Trading Expert Advisor (MT5)

PROFESSIONAL XAUUSD AUTOMATION – BUILT FOR CONSISTENCY & CAPITAL PRESERVATION

GoldCruiseAI is a professional-grade Expert Advisor designed exclusively for XAUUSD (Gold) trading on MetaTrader 5.

The system is engineered around low-frequency, high-confidence trading, prioritising capital protection, drawdown control, and long-term consistency rather than aggressive trade volume.

GoldCruiseAI has been validated using multi-year MT5 Strategy Tester backtests (2016–Present) across a wide range of market conditions, including high-volatility periods and major macroeconomic cycles.

WHY GOLDCRUISEAI IS DIFFERENT

GoldCruiseAI is intentionally a LOW-FREQUENCY, HIGH-SELECTIVITY trading system.

• Trades are taken only when multiple independent confirmations align
• Many weeks may have no trades at all
• Risk is controlled at every stage of execution
• Drawdown avoidance is prioritised over profit maximisation

This disciplined design enables a very high win rate while maintaining exceptionally low drawdown.

GoldCruiseAI is NOT a scalper, grid, martingale, or recovery-based system.

📊 VERIFIED BACKTEST PERFORMANCE (2016–2025)

Backtests were conducted using the MT5 Strategy Tester with available broker historical data.

Key Results:

Profit Factor: 4.18
Win Rate: 92.27%
Maximum Drawdown: ~1.39%
Recovery Factor: 28.42
Sharpe Ratio: 62.93
Total Trades: 375 (quality over quantity)
Average Profit Trade: 1.59 pips

These results reflect a stable equity curve with controlled volatility, suitable for risk-aware traders.

Note: Backtest history quality varies depending on broker data availability. Results focus on risk behaviour and robustness, not exact pip replication.

🚫 WHAT GOLDCRUISEAI DOES NOT USE

❌ No grid trading
❌ No martingale
❌ No lot multiplication
❌ No averaging or recovery logic
❌ No over-trading
❌ No high-risk news gambling

Each trade is evaluated independently using strict validation rules.

🎯 CORE FEATURES

AI-Enhanced Confidence Scoring

A weighted confidence engine evaluates each setup using:

  • Trend alignment

  • Momentum strength

  • Volatility conditions

  • Higher-timeframe confirmation

Trades are executed only when confidence thresholds are met.

Advanced Risk Management

  • Percentage-based or fixed-lot position sizing

  • Maximum daily drawdown protection

  • Loss-streak auto-pause logic

  • Strict trade frequency limits

Balanced Long & Short Trading

Operates in both market directions, allowing performance across:

  • Trending markets

  • Ranging conditions

  • High-volatility environments

Session-Optimised Execution

Optimised for London and New York sessions to avoid low-liquidity periods.

Break-Even & Trailing Stop Protection

Automatically locks in profits and reduces downside risk once trades move in favour.

📈 STRATEGY LOGIC OVERVIEW

GoldCruiseAI combines multiple analytical layers:

Trend Analysis: EMA 21 / EMA 50 / EMA 200
Momentum Filters: RSI, CCI, Momentum
Higher Timeframe Confirmation: H4 trend validation
Volatility Assessment: ATR-based SL & TP
Weighted Confidence Scoring: Multi-factor validation

Only high-quality setups are executed, resulting in fewer but more reliable trades.

🛡️ RISK MANAGEMENT TOOLS

• Configurable maximum daily drawdown
• Loss-streak protection
• Percentage or fixed-lot sizing
• Automatic break-even adjustment
• Dynamic trailing stop
• Session filtering

🔧 TECHNICAL SPECIFICATIONS

Symbol: XAUUSD (Gold)
Timeframe: M15
Minimum Deposit: $500 (recommended)
Account Types: Standard, ECN
Leverage: Any (1:100 recommended)
External Dependencies: None
Internet Required: No (runs locally)

📦 WHAT’S INCLUDED

• GoldCruiseAI.ex5 (compiled EA)
6 pre-configured risk profile set files:

  • Conservative (0.5% risk)

  • Moderate (1.0% risk – recommended)

  • Aggressive (2.0% risk)

  • MaxProfit_2Percent

  • MaxProfit_3Percent

  • FixedLot_0.01
    • Quick Start Guide (PDF)
    • Parameter documentation
    • Performance summary

💡 IDEAL FOR

• Traders who prioritise capital preservation
• Risk-averse traders seeking low drawdown automation
• XAUUSD traders wanting professional-grade execution
• Traders who prefer quality over frequency
• Long-term, disciplined trading approaches

⚙️ EASY SETUP

  1. Attach GoldCruiseAI to an XAUUSD M15 chart

  2. Load your preferred risk profile set file

  3. Enable AutoTrading

  4. Monitor periodically

Once configured, the EA operates fully automatically.

💰 PRICING

One-time purchase: $599 (no monthly fees)
1-month rent: $99 (try before you buy)
• All updates, set files, and documentation included

Recommended approach:
Test the free demo → Rent → Upgrade to full license.

⚠️ RISK DISCLAIMER

• Trading involves risk
• Past performance does not guarantee future results
• Always test on a demo account first
• Never trade with capital you cannot afford to lose

GoldCruiseAI is optimised specifically for XAUUSD on the M15 timeframe.
For best results, use the recommended settings and risk profiles.


