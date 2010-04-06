GoldCruiseAI
- Experts
- Alexander Matthew Arcay-cachia
- Versão: 1.0
- Ativações: 5
🏆 GoldCruiseAI – Premium AI-Enhanced Gold Trading Expert Advisor (MT5)
PROFESSIONAL XAUUSD AUTOMATION – BUILT FOR CONSISTENCY & CAPITAL PRESERVATION
GoldCruiseAI is a professional-grade Expert Advisor designed exclusively for XAUUSD (Gold) trading on MetaTrader 5.
The system is engineered around low-frequency, high-confidence trading, prioritising capital protection, drawdown control, and long-term consistency rather than aggressive trade volume.
GoldCruiseAI has been validated using multi-year MT5 Strategy Tester backtests (2016–Present) across a wide range of market conditions, including high-volatility periods and major macroeconomic cycles.
WHY GOLDCRUISEAI IS DIFFERENT
GoldCruiseAI is intentionally a LOW-FREQUENCY, HIGH-SELECTIVITY trading system.
• Trades are taken only when multiple independent confirmations align
• Many weeks may have no trades at all
• Risk is controlled at every stage of execution
• Drawdown avoidance is prioritised over profit maximisation
This disciplined design enables a very high win rate while maintaining exceptionally low drawdown.
GoldCruiseAI is NOT a scalper, grid, martingale, or recovery-based system.
📊 VERIFIED BACKTEST PERFORMANCE (2016–2025)
Backtests were conducted using the MT5 Strategy Tester with available broker historical data.
Key Results:
✅ Profit Factor: 4.18
✅ Win Rate: 92.27%
✅ Maximum Drawdown: ~1.39%
✅ Recovery Factor: 28.42
✅ Sharpe Ratio: 62.93
✅ Total Trades: 375 (quality over quantity)
✅ Average Profit Trade: 1.59 pips
These results reflect a stable equity curve with controlled volatility, suitable for risk-aware traders.
Note: Backtest history quality varies depending on broker data availability. Results focus on risk behaviour and robustness, not exact pip replication.
🚫 WHAT GOLDCRUISEAI DOES NOT USE
❌ No grid trading
❌ No martingale
❌ No lot multiplication
❌ No averaging or recovery logic
❌ No over-trading
❌ No high-risk news gambling
Each trade is evaluated independently using strict validation rules.
🎯 CORE FEATURES
AI-Enhanced Confidence Scoring
A weighted confidence engine evaluates each setup using:
-
Trend alignment
-
Momentum strength
-
Volatility conditions
-
Higher-timeframe confirmation
Trades are executed only when confidence thresholds are met.
Advanced Risk Management
-
Percentage-based or fixed-lot position sizing
-
Maximum daily drawdown protection
-
Loss-streak auto-pause logic
-
Strict trade frequency limits
Balanced Long & Short Trading
Operates in both market directions, allowing performance across:
-
Trending markets
-
Ranging conditions
-
High-volatility environments
Session-Optimised Execution
Optimised for London and New York sessions to avoid low-liquidity periods.
Break-Even & Trailing Stop Protection
Automatically locks in profits and reduces downside risk once trades move in favour.
📈 STRATEGY LOGIC OVERVIEW
GoldCruiseAI combines multiple analytical layers:
• Trend Analysis: EMA 21 / EMA 50 / EMA 200
• Momentum Filters: RSI, CCI, Momentum
• Higher Timeframe Confirmation: H4 trend validation
• Volatility Assessment: ATR-based SL & TP
• Weighted Confidence Scoring: Multi-factor validation
Only high-quality setups are executed, resulting in fewer but more reliable trades.
🛡️ RISK MANAGEMENT TOOLS
• Configurable maximum daily drawdown
• Loss-streak protection
• Percentage or fixed-lot sizing
• Automatic break-even adjustment
• Dynamic trailing stop
• Session filtering
🔧 TECHNICAL SPECIFICATIONS
• Symbol: XAUUSD (Gold)
• Timeframe: M15
• Minimum Deposit: $500 (recommended)
• Account Types: Standard, ECN
• Leverage: Any (1:100 recommended)
• External Dependencies: None
• Internet Required: No (runs locally)
📦 WHAT’S INCLUDED
• GoldCruiseAI.ex5 (compiled EA)
• 6 pre-configured risk profile set files:
-
Conservative (0.5% risk)
-
Moderate (1.0% risk – recommended)
-
Aggressive (2.0% risk)
-
MaxProfit_2Percent
-
MaxProfit_3Percent
-
FixedLot_0.01
• Quick Start Guide (PDF)
• Parameter documentation
• Performance summary
💡 IDEAL FOR
• Traders who prioritise capital preservation
• Risk-averse traders seeking low drawdown automation
• XAUUSD traders wanting professional-grade execution
• Traders who prefer quality over frequency
• Long-term, disciplined trading approaches
⚙️ EASY SETUP
-
Attach GoldCruiseAI to an XAUUSD M15 chart
-
Load your preferred risk profile set file
-
Enable AutoTrading
-
Monitor periodically
Once configured, the EA operates fully automatically.
💰 PRICING
• One-time purchase: $599 (no monthly fees)
• 1-month rent: $99 (try before you buy)
• All updates, set files, and documentation included
Recommended approach:
Test the free demo → Rent → Upgrade to full license.
⚠️ RISK DISCLAIMER
• Trading involves risk
• Past performance does not guarantee future results
• Always test on a demo account first
• Never trade with capital you cannot afford to lose
GoldCruiseAI is optimised specifically for XAUUSD on the M15 timeframe.
For best results, use the recommended settings and risk profiles.