Ict quaterly levels

ICT Core Levels is a professional MetaTrader 5 indicator built around Inner Circle Trader (ICT) concepts, designed to give traders a clear, structured view of the market using market structure, key price levels, trading sessions, and Fair Value Gaps (FVGs) — all in one clean, highly customizable tool.

This indicator automatically maps out the most important institutional reference points, helping traders align with smart money, understand where liquidity is likely resting, and time entries with precision.

🔹 Key Features

📌 Market Structure Levels

  • Automatically plots major Support, Resistance, and Midpoint levels

  • Includes quarter levels (25% & 75%) for refined targeting

  • Helps identify premium & discount zones at a glance

⏰ Trading Sessions (Multi-Day)

  • Visual highlighting of London, New York, and Asian sessions

  • Customizable timeframe for session display

  • Option to display session labels for easy tracking

  • Perfect for session-based ICT strategies

🕒 Market Open & Close Lines

  • Automatically marks:

    • London Open & Close

    • New York Open & Close

    • Asian Open & Close

  • Helps identify kill zones, volatility windows, and manipulation phases

📦 Fair Value Gap (FVG) Detection

  • Detects and draws Bullish & Bearish Fair Value Gaps

  • Highlights inefficiencies where price is likely to react

  • Ideal for entry refinement and trade confluence

🎨 Fully Customizable Visuals

  • Adjustable colors for:

    • Sessions

    • Support & Resistance

    • FVGs

    • Open/Close lines

  • Custom font size and text positioning

  • Optional dark background optimization

🎯 Who This Indicator Is For

  • ICT & Smart Money Concept traders

  • Session-based traders

  • Scalpers, intraday, and swing traders

  • Traders who want clean charts with institutional context

✅ Why ICT Core Levels?

✔ Eliminates chart clutter
✔ Saves analysis time
✔ Enhances trade confidence
✔ Built for precision & structure
✔ Works on all symbols & timeframes

ICT Core Levels transforms raw price action into a clear institutional roadmap, giving you the confidence to trade with structure, timing, and logic — not guesswork.


