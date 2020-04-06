Gold Raptor EA

🦖 Gold Raptor EA – Secure & Controlled Scalping System

Gold Raptor EA is a professional MetaTrader 4 Expert Advisor developed specifically for EURUSD on the H1 timeframe, based on a high-security scalping strategy.

Its main goal is to provide capital protection–oriented, stable and controlled trading, even on accounts with very low starting capital.

Instead of aggressive and random scalping, the EA applies filtered entries, limited trade exposure, and strict risk control.

Recommended broker: It has been observed to be more compatible with Pepperstone, but it is also compatible with other brokers. Backtest and optimize for your broker.

⚙️ General Strategy Structure

  • Optimized exclusively for the EURUSD pair

  • Designed to operate on the H1 timeframe

  • Targets small but consistent profits

  • Opens only a limited number of trades at the same time

  • Avoids overtrading and unnecessary exposure

This structure helps maintain account stability and minimizes risk.

💰 Low Capital & Risk Management

Gold Raptor EA:

  • Can operate with very low capital, starting from $10

  • Supports micro-lot trading

  • Works efficiently with 1:100 or higher leverage

  • Uses a controlled and conservative position sizing approach

This makes it suitable for both beginners and risk-aware traders.

🎯 Trade Management & Trailing Features

The EA includes advanced trade management functions:

  • Fixed stop-loss and take-profit protection

  • Optional trailing stop support

  • Adjustable trailing activation level and follow distance

  • Default settings are balanced to avoid market noise

Trailing can be enabled or disabled safely depending on user preference.

🧠 Smart Filtering Systems

Gold Raptor EA does not trade blindly. It filters out poor market conditions before opening trades:

  • Internal market quality and volatility filter

  • Protection against unsafe entries when price is too close

  • Automatic removal of expired pending orders

This ensures trades are opened only under favorable conditions.

⏰ Time & Day Protection

The EA includes time-based safety features:

  • Optional trading within specific hours

  • Early stop option for Fridays

  • Automatic trade protection during holidays and low-liquidity periods

Especially effective in protecting the account during year-end and holiday sessions.

📉 Spread, Slippage & Broker Safety

Gold Raptor EA:

  • Avoids trading under excessive spread conditions

  • Includes protection against high slippage

  • Compatible with ECN and standard brokers

  • Performs best with low-spread trading environments

📊 Order & Position Control

  • Limited number of simultaneous open positions

  • Limited number of pending orders

  • Prevents order conflicts and account overload

  • Ensures smooth and stable trade execution

🖥️ VPS Usage Recommendation

For optimal performance, low-latency VPS usage is strongly recommended:

  • Faster order execution

  • Reduced slippage

  • 24/7 uninterrupted operation

  • Critical advantage for scalping strategies

🔐 Security & Identification

  • Uses a unique internal identification system

  • All trades are clearly separated and managed

  • Does not interfere with manual trading

✅ Who Is Gold Raptor EA Suitable For?

✔ Traders starting with low capital
✔ Users looking for secure scalping strategies
✔ Risk-conscious investors
✔ EURUSD H1 focused system users
✔ Traders aiming for professional VPS-based execution


