Trend Pulse Pro EA MT4
- Experts
- Nghiep Hoang Tran
- 버전: 4.0
- 업데이트됨: 3 1월 2026
- 활성화: 10
Trend Pulse Pro is a sophisticated, fully automated trading Expert Advisor specifically engineered for Gold (XAUUSD). The EA utilizes a triple-confirmation logic that combines trend momentum, price action, and volatility filters to capture high-probability market moves.
Unlike "grid" or "martingale" systems that carry extreme risks, Trend Pulse Pro is built on a Trade-by-Trade philosophy. Every position is protected by a mandatory Stop Loss and Take Profit, ensuring your capital is shielded from unpredictable market spikes.
Key Strategy:
-
Trend Detection: Uses a 5-period Exponential Moving Average (EMA) to identify the immediate trend direction.
-
Momentum Confirmation: Integrates Parabolic SAR to pinpoint entry timing and manage exit reversals.
-
Volatility Filter: Uses the Relative Strength Index (RSI) to avoid entering during overextended markets or low-liquidity zones.
-
Active Management: Features a built-in Trailing Stop and "Exit on Reversal" logic to lock in profits early and minimize drawdowns.
Recommended Investment Plan:
-
Minimum Balance: $1,000 (Standard Account).
-
Lot Sizing: 0.01 Lot per $1,000 for a conservative approach.
-
Goal: Steady capital growth with a focus on preservation and controlled drawdown.
Why Choose Trend Pulse Pro?
-
Interactive Dashboard: Monitor spread, floating P/L, drawdown, and daily gain in real-time directly on the chart.
-
One-Click Hybrid Controls: Manual Buy/Sell/Close buttons integrated into the dashboard for manual intervention when needed.
-
Spread Protection: Built-in filter to prevent trading during high-spread events (news releases or rollover).
-
Safe Trading Logic: Strictly NO Martingale, NO Grid, and NO Arbitrage.
Recommendations:
-
Symbol: XAUUSD (Gold).
-
Timeframe: M15 or H1.
-
VPS: A high-speed VPS is recommended for 24/7 uninterrupted operation.
Risk Disclaimer & Important Notes
Before purchasing and using Trend Pulse Pro, please read the following carefully:
-
Market Risk: Trading Gold (XAUUSD) involves high volatility and a significant risk of loss. Past performance, whether shown in backtests or live results, is not a reliable indicator of future results.
-
No Guarantees: There is no guarantee that this EA will generate profits. Trading outcomes vary based on market conditions, broker execution, and spreads.
-
Responsibility: The developer is not responsible for any financial losses incurred through the use of this software. You are using this EA at your own risk and discretion.
-
Testing: Always test the EA on a Demo Account for at least 2–4 weeks before moving to a Live Account. Ensure you are comfortable with the settings and strategy.
-
Investment Advice: This software is a trading tool, not financial advice. Only trade with "risk capital"—money that you can afford to lose without affecting your financial stability.
Parameters Highlights:
-
Lot Mode: Choose between Fixed Lot and Auto-Lot (Risk-based).
-
Stop Loss / Take Profit: Fully customizable points for your risk preference.
-
Trailing System: Dynamic trailing start, distance, and step to protect winning trades.
-
Indicator Settings: Full control over EMA, SAR, and RSI periods to optimize for different market conditions.