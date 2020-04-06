Trend Pulse Pro EA MT4

Trend Pulse Pro is a sophisticated, fully automated trading Expert Advisor specifically engineered for Gold (XAUUSD). The EA utilizes a triple-confirmation logic that combines trend momentum, price action, and volatility filters to capture high-probability market moves.

Unlike "grid" or "martingale" systems that carry extreme risks, Trend Pulse Pro is built on a Trade-by-Trade philosophy. Every position is protected by a mandatory Stop Loss and Take Profit, ensuring your capital is shielded from unpredictable market spikes.

Key Strategy:

Trend Detection: Uses a 5-period Exponential Moving Average (EMA) to identify the immediate trend direction.

Momentum Confirmation: Integrates Parabolic SAR to pinpoint entry timing and manage exit reversals.

Volatility Filter: Uses the Relative Strength Index (RSI) to avoid entering during overextended markets or low-liquidity zones.

Active Management: Features a built-in Trailing Stop and "Exit on Reversal" logic to lock in profits early and minimize drawdowns.

Recommended Investment Plan:

Minimum Balance: $1,000 (Standard Account).

Lot Sizing: 0.01 Lot per $1,000 for a conservative approach.

Goal: Steady capital growth with a focus on preservation and controlled drawdown.

Why Choose Trend Pulse Pro?

Interactive Dashboard: Monitor spread, floating P/L, drawdown, and daily gain in real-time directly on the chart.

One-Click Hybrid Controls: Manual Buy/Sell/Close buttons integrated into the dashboard for manual intervention when needed.

Spread Protection: Built-in filter to prevent trading during high-spread events (news releases or rollover).

Safe Trading Logic: Strictly NO Martingale, NO Grid, and NO Arbitrage.

Recommendations:

Symbol: XAUUSD (Gold).

Timeframe: M15 or H1.

VPS: A high-speed VPS is recommended for 24/7 uninterrupted operation.

Risk Disclaimer & Important Notes

Before purchasing and using Trend Pulse Pro, please read the following carefully:

Market Risk: Trading Gold (XAUUSD) involves high volatility and a significant risk of loss. Past performance, whether shown in backtests or live results, is not a reliable indicator of future results.

No Guarantees: There is no guarantee that this EA will generate profits. Trading outcomes vary based on market conditions, broker execution, and spreads.

Responsibility: The developer is not responsible for any financial losses incurred through the use of this software. You are using this EA at your own risk and discretion.

Testing: Always test the EA on a Demo Account for at least 2–4 weeks before moving to a Live Account. Ensure you are comfortable with the settings and strategy.

Investment Advice: This software is a trading tool, not financial advice. Only trade with "risk capital"—money that you can afford to lose without affecting your financial stability.

Parameters Highlights: