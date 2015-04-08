IQ Trade Status MT5

IQ Trade Status – A Professional Trade Panel to track all your LIVE TRADES in a signle dashboard.

IQ Trade Status is not just a trade panel; it is a professional dashboard designed for MetaTrader. It replaces the default Terminal window with a clean, structured, and actionable overview of your account and open trades.
The dashboard is designed to help you instantly answer three critical questions:

  • How much have I made today?
  • How much will I lose if all my trades go wrong?
  • Is my account over-leveraged?

1. Indicator compatibility

Indicator is compatible with all the timeframes, forex, metal, indices symbols.

2. Account Monitor (Top Header)
The top section of the dashboard provides a high-level view of your account health. Unlike the standard terminal view, these metrics focus on performance, safety, and risk awareness.


Balance & Equity

Displays your current account balance and live equity.

Day P/L

  • Shows the total Profit or Loss for the current trading day.
  • Includes closed trades from today plus floating profit or loss.
  • Displays both currency value and percentage change.
  • Turns green when positive and red when negative.
Risk (USD)
  • Shows the total amount you will lose if all open trades hit Stop Loss.
  • Represents your worst-case scenario exposure.
  • Helps identify over-leveraging instantly.
DD % (Drawdown)
  • Shows how far current equity has dropped from balance.
  • Essential for prop firm compliance and psychological control.
Margin %
  • Displays the percentage of account margin currently in use.
  • Easier to interpret than traditional margin level values.

    3. Active Trade List
    The lower section of the dashboard displays up to 10 active trades with simplified, high-value information.
    • #: Row number.
    • ID: Last four digits of the order ticket for easy identification.
    • Sym: Traded symbol or instrument.
    • Type: Buy or Sell with clear visual distinction.
    • Vol: Trade lot size.
    • TP (USD): Projected profit in account currency if Take Profit is hit.
    • SL (USD): Projected loss in account currency if Stop Loss is hit.
      If Stop Loss is moved into profit, the value is highlighted to indicate a risk-free trade.
    • Pips: Floating profit or loss measured in standard pips.
    • Time: Duration the trade has been open (Days : Hours : Minutes).
    • P/L: Net profit or loss including swaps and commissions.

    4. Dashboard Controls
    • Minimize Button
      Collapses the trade list while keeping the account header visible.

    • Close Button
      Completely removes the indicator from the chart.
      Note: Close button of the indicator doesn't close your open trades, it only removes the indicator from the chart.

    5. Settings & Customization
    When loading the indicator, the following inputs are available:
    • Dashboard Size
      Small, Standard, or Large layout selection.
    • Dashboard Theme
      Dark or Light theme.

    • X Offset
      Horizontal distance from the left edge of the chart.

    • Y Offset
      Vertical distance from the top edge of the chart.

    • Balance & Equity Display
      Indicator has option to hide or show balance and equity on the dashboard for privacy reasons.

    • Dark Theme Colors
      Customize positive text, negative text, and profit/loss cell colors.

    • Light Theme Colors
      Separate color configuration for light background mode.

    6. Frequently Asked Questions

    Q: Does the "Day P/L" reset?

    A Yes, it resets automatically when your Broker's Server Time starts a new day (00:00 Server Time).

    Q: Why does "Risk" show 0.00?

    A: The Risk calculation requires a **Stop Loss** to be set on your trades. If you enter a trade without a Stop Loss, the risk cannot be calculated.

    7. Support & Updates:

    • For assistance, send us a direct message on MQL5.
    • Follow our new channel for daily market insight and offers.
    • If you encounter any technical issues with the indicator, contact us directly on MQL5.
    IQ Trade Status is built for a refined approach for serious traders. It is especially useful for prop firm traders, day traders, and anyone who wants clear accountability over daily performance and exposure. Don’t trade blindly. Know your risk, track your performance, and stay in control with IQ Trade Status.
    Read the product description carefully before purchasing the product. 

    Disclaimer:

    • Due to regulatory restrictions, our service is unavailable in certain countries such as India, Pakistan, and Bangladesh.
    • Our products are available only on mql5.com.
    • We never contact anyone or sell our products privately.
    • We do not provide any personal trading advice.
    • We do not sell any of the Intraquotes products on Telegram or any other platform or website.
