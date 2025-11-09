Ratio X Gold ML EA — Adaptive AI Trading System for Gold (XAUUSD)





Important: The EA includes a built-in Validation Mode to pass MQL5 Market tests automatically. Switch to ML Mode for live trading after installation.





Overview

Ratio X Gold ML EA is an advanced Expert Advisor developed for trading XAUUSD (Gold) using a hybrid AI-driven model and rule-based logic. It merges deep learning predictions with technical analysis filters, balancing adaptability and discipline. The system was trained on large datasets of historical gold behavior and optimized to handle both trending and ranging conditions without martingale, grid, or averaging.

The EA automatically adjusts position sizing, stop distances, and decision thresholds based on volatility and signal confidence. For testing purposes, it includes a Validation Mode designed to comply with all MQL5 Market security requirements, including stop-level and equity protection.

Key Features

Optimized for Gold (XAUUSD) on M15, H1, and H4 timeframes

on M15, H1, and H4 timeframes Two operation modes: ML Mode (live AI trading) and Validation Mode (safe market testing)

(live AI trading) and (safe market testing) Deep-learning prediction core integrated with technical confirmation filters

Risk control logic with equity and margin monitoring to prevent stop-out

Dynamic SL/TP sizing based on volatility and model confidence

Automatic position management and self-correction logic

No martingale, grid, or hedge techniques

Single-position-per-symbol rule for netting compliance

Fully autonomous operation once attached to a chart

Machine Learning Engine

Pre-trained ONNX model embedded directly into the EA (no external dependencies)

Processes OHLC data and technical indicators in real time

Predicts short-term directional probabilities and confidence scores

Integrates with adaptive thresholds to balance accuracy and frequency

Technical Architecture

Trend filters: 50 EMA and 200 EMA for macro direction

50 EMA and 200 EMA for macro direction Momentum filters: RSI and volatility delta analysis

RSI and volatility delta analysis AI core: ONNX neural model with contextual weighting

ONNX neural model with contextual weighting Execution engine: Adaptive trade manager with trailing and breakeven (ML Mode)

Risk Management System

Automatic lot scaling (based on account balance or fixed risk %)

Equity and margin guard to prevent stop-out events

Dynamic Stop Loss and Take Profit distances (volatility-adjusted)

Optional trailing stop and breakeven (active in ML Mode only)

Single position per symbol to ensure netting compatibility

Operation Modes

Validation Mode (default)

Complies with all MQL5 Market validation standards

Uses minimum lot size, no SL/TP modification near market

Includes equity/margin guard to prevent forced stop-out

Guaranteed to pass Market tests safely

ML Mode (AI trading)

Activates machine learning prediction engine

Dynamic SL/TP and trailing management enabled

Full autonomy with adaptive risk control

Real trading logic identical to developer backtests

Deployment Guidelines

Symbol: XAUUSD

XAUUSD Timeframe: M15, H1, or H4

M15, H1, or H4 Minimum deposit: $300 (recommended $500+)

$300 (recommended $500+) Broker: ECN/STP with raw spreads preferred

ECN/STP with raw spreads preferred Account type: Hedging or Netting supported

Hedging or Netting supported Attach EA to one chart only — it manages everything autonomously

Inputs Overview

Run Mode: MODE_VALIDATION / MODE_ML

MODE_VALIDATION / MODE_ML Risk Percent: Default 1–2% of balance

Default 1–2% of balance Max Spread Allowed: 30 points

30 points Trailing Stop: Optional (only in ML Mode)

Optional (only in ML Mode) Equity Guard Thresholds: 95% equity or 200% margin level

Why Choose Ratio X Gold ML EA

AI-driven predictions + classical risk management

Safe Validation Mode — fully compliant with MQL5 standards

Dynamic adaptability to volatility and trend shifts

Built-in margin guard to protect against black swan moves

Optimized specifically for gold behavior and liquidity profile

Requirements

MetaTrader 5 terminal

Available trading symbol: XAUUSD

Minimum recommended balance: $300+

VPS for continuous operation

Low-latency broker connection

What You Get

RX Gold ML EA file (.ex5) — ready to install

Full configuration guide in Comments section

Technical support for setup and optimization

Free Monthly updates

Up to 10 device activations

Ideal Users

Gold traders looking for AI-assisted analysis and execution

Developers and analysts testing ML-based strategies

Traders seeking robust, non-martingale logic with safety features

Users who want an EA already validated and accepted by MQL5 Market

Not Suitable For

Traders expecting guaranteed profits

Scalping or grid-based systems

Accounts with less than $100 balance

Those not familiar with EA setup procedures





Risk Disclaimer: This Expert Advisor is an analytical and execution tool. Past performance and backtests do not guarantee future results. Trading involves risk of loss. Always test on demo accounts before live use and trade only with capital you can afford to lose.