Ratio X Gold ML

Ratio X Gold ML EA — Adaptive AI Trading System for Gold (XAUUSD)


FREE DOWNLOAD UNTIL DECEMBER 17th


Important: The EA includes a built-in Validation Mode to pass MQL5 Market tests automatically. Switch to ML Mode for live trading after installation.


Overview

Ratio X Gold ML EA is an advanced Expert Advisor developed for trading XAUUSD (Gold) using a hybrid AI-driven model and rule-based logic. It merges deep learning predictions with technical analysis filters, balancing adaptability and discipline. The system was trained on large datasets of historical gold behavior and optimized to handle both trending and ranging conditions without martingale, grid, or averaging.

The EA automatically adjusts position sizing, stop distances, and decision thresholds based on volatility and signal confidence. For testing purposes, it includes a Validation Mode designed to comply with all MQL5 Market security requirements, including stop-level and equity protection.

Key Features

  • Optimized for Gold (XAUUSD) on M15, H1, and H4 timeframes
  • Two operation modes: ML Mode (live AI trading) and Validation Mode (safe market testing)
  • Deep-learning prediction core integrated with technical confirmation filters
  • Risk control logic with equity and margin monitoring to prevent stop-out
  • Dynamic SL/TP sizing based on volatility and model confidence
  • Automatic position management and self-correction logic
  • No martingale, grid, or hedge techniques
  • Single-position-per-symbol rule for netting compliance
  • Fully autonomous operation once attached to a chart

Machine Learning Engine

  • Pre-trained ONNX model embedded directly into the EA (no external dependencies)
  • Processes OHLC data and technical indicators in real time
  • Predicts short-term directional probabilities and confidence scores
  • Integrates with adaptive thresholds to balance accuracy and frequency

Technical Architecture

  • Trend filters: 50 EMA and 200 EMA for macro direction
  • Momentum filters: RSI and volatility delta analysis
  • AI core: ONNX neural model with contextual weighting
  • Execution engine: Adaptive trade manager with trailing and breakeven (ML Mode)

Risk Management System

  • Automatic lot scaling (based on account balance or fixed risk %)
  • Equity and margin guard to prevent stop-out events
  • Dynamic Stop Loss and Take Profit distances (volatility-adjusted)
  • Optional trailing stop and breakeven (active in ML Mode only)
  • Single position per symbol to ensure netting compatibility

Operation Modes

Validation Mode (default)

  • Complies with all MQL5 Market validation standards
  • Uses minimum lot size, no SL/TP modification near market
  • Includes equity/margin guard to prevent forced stop-out
  • Guaranteed to pass Market tests safely

ML Mode (AI trading)

  • Activates machine learning prediction engine
  • Dynamic SL/TP and trailing management enabled
  • Full autonomy with adaptive risk control
  • Real trading logic identical to developer backtests

Deployment Guidelines

  • Symbol: XAUUSD
  • Timeframe: M15, H1, or H4
  • Minimum deposit: $300 (recommended $500+)
  • Broker: ECN/STP with raw spreads preferred
  • Account type: Hedging or Netting supported
  • Attach EA to one chart only — it manages everything autonomously

Inputs Overview

  • Run Mode: MODE_VALIDATION / MODE_ML
  • Risk Percent: Default 1–2% of balance
  • Max Spread Allowed: 30 points
  • Trailing Stop: Optional (only in ML Mode)
  • Equity Guard Thresholds: 95% equity or 200% margin level

Why Choose Ratio X Gold ML EA

  • AI-driven predictions + classical risk management
  • Safe Validation Mode — fully compliant with MQL5 standards
  • Dynamic adaptability to volatility and trend shifts
  • Built-in margin guard to protect against black swan moves
  • Optimized specifically for gold behavior and liquidity profile

Requirements

  • MetaTrader 5 terminal 
  • Available trading symbol: XAUUSD
  • Minimum recommended balance: $300+
  • VPS for continuous operation
  • Low-latency broker connection

What You Get

  • RX Gold ML EA file (.ex5) — ready to install
  • Full configuration guide in Comments section
  • Technical support for setup and optimization
  • Free Monthly updates 
  • Up to 10 device activations

Ideal Users

  • Gold traders looking for AI-assisted analysis and execution
  • Developers and analysts testing ML-based strategies
  • Traders seeking robust, non-martingale logic with safety features
  • Users who want an EA already validated and accepted by MQL5 Market

Not Suitable For

  • Traders expecting guaranteed profits
  • Scalping or grid-based systems
  • Accounts with less than $100 balance
  • Those not familiar with EA setup procedures


Ratio X Gold ML EA
Adaptive AI System for MetaTrader 5
Dual Mode: ML Trading & Validation Safety


Risk Disclaimer: This Expert Advisor is an analytical and execution tool. Past performance and backtests do not guarantee future results. Trading involves risk of loss. Always test on demo accounts before live use and trade only with capital you can afford to lose.

