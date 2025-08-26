AI Swing Yen
- Experts
- Tran Vinh Vu
- 버전: 28.20
- 업데이트됨: 3 1월 2026
- 활성화: 10
The strategy is signal-based, closing positions when a clear reversal is detected — And not using risky methods such as grid or martingale, AI Swing Yen focuses on safe, calculated entries and exits for sustainable growth over time.
Features
- Fully Automated Trading – No manual intervention required
- Strict Stop Loss Protection – Preserves capital with disciplined risk limits
- 3-daily AI Model Updates – Adapts to changing market conditions in near real-time
- Close on Opposite Signal – Minimizes exposure to trend reversals
- Trailing Stop Loss – Locks in profits as trades move in your favor
Requirements
Trading Pair: USDJPY, EURJPY, GBPJPY
Timeframe: H1
Minimum Deposit: $500
Account Type: Hedging
Setup
- Go to Tools = > Options => Expert Advisors => checked the "Allow WebRequest for listed URL" and add the URL: api. vuecs . com. (You need to remove the spaces). Please refer the image https://c.mql5.com/31/1503/ai-swing-yen-screen-8530.png
- Open H1 timeframe chart for USDJPY
사용자가 평가에 대한 코멘트를 남기지 않았습니다