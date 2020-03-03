TrendDashboardPro

This is a sophisticated **TrendDashboardPro* optimized for **Deriv Synthetic Indices,cfd,crypto,metals and currency pairs**. how it works:

## **OVERALL STRATEGY**
This EA uses **Multiple Moving Average Crossovers** with **advanced filters** to trade trends by checking all the timeframes from M1 to MN via the strongest confluence of all the timeframes , It's specifically optimized for synthetic indices (volatility indices) which have different characteristics than traditional forex pairs,also works with cfd,crypto,metals and currency pairs with high accuracy 

### **. Key Advanced Features**

#### **A. Smart Filters (What Makes It Sophisticated)**
1. **Volatility Filter (ATR)**: 
   - Measures market volatility using Average True Range
   - Only trades when volatility is above `MinVolatility` threshold
   - Prevents trading in flat, low-volatility markets

2. **RSI Filter**:
   - Uses RSI to avoid overbought/oversold conditions
   - Only trades when RSI is between `RSIOSLevel` (30) and `RSIOBLevel` (70)
   - Prevents entering trades at extremes

#### **B. Risk Management Features**
1. **Trailing Stop Loss**:
   - Moves stop loss as trade becomes profitable
   - Starts trailing after `TrailStartPips` (300 pips)
   - Moves in increments of `TrailStepPips` (100 pips)

2. **Flexible Lot Sizing**:
   - **Risk-Based**: Calculates lot size based on account percentage risk
   - **Fixed Lot**: Uses `FixedLot` if `RiskPercent = 0`
   - Formula: `Lot = (Balance × Risk%) / (SL in pips × Tick Value)`

3. **Trade Limits**:
   - Maximum trades limit (`MaxTrades = 5`)
   - Option to enforce or not via `UseMaxTradesLimit`

#### **C. Position Management**
1. **Opposite Signal Closing**: Closes existing trades when opposite signal appears
2. **Duplicate Signal Prevention**: `OneOrderPerSignal` prevents multiple trades on same signal
3. **Candle-Based Trading**: `OneOrderPerCandle` limits to one trade per candle

## **HOW IT PROCESSES TICKS**

### **Optimized for Deriv Synthetics:**
1. **Tick Processing**: `UsePerTick = true` for maximum responsiveness
2. **ORDER_FILLING_IOC**: Immediate-or-Cancel order type (recommended for synthetics)
3. **Retry Logic**: Up to 5 retries with 200ms delays for busy market conditions
4. **Error Handling**: Specific error codes for synthetic indices

```

## **CRITICAL FEATURES FOR SYNTHETIC INDICES**

### **1. Synthetic-Specific Optimizations**
- **High Slippage Tolerance**: `MaxSlippage = 20 points` (synthetics often have wider spreads)
- **Fast Execution**: IOC fill type prevents hanging orders
- **Error Handling**: Includes synthetic-specific error codes (4756)
- **No Trading Session Restrictions**: Synthetics trade 24/7

### **2. Volatility Adaptation**
- **ATR Filter**: Essential for synthetics which can have sudden volatility spikes
- **Wide Stop Losses**: Default 500 pips SL (synthetics move fast)
- **Large Take Profits**: Default 1000 pips TP

## **INPUT PARAMETERS CATEGORIZED**

### **Signal Generation:**
- `FastMAPeriod/SlowMAPeriod`: MA periods (5/20)
- `MAMethod`: SMA by default
- `ReverseMode`: Invert signals

### **Risk Management:**
- `RiskPercent`: Risk per trade (0 = fixed lot)
- `StopLossPips/TakeProfitPips`: In pips (not points)
- `UseTrailingStop`: Enable trailing
- `TrailStartPips/TrailStepPips`: Trailing parameters

### **Filters:**
- `UseVolatilityFilter`: ATR-based filter
- `MinVolatility`: Minimum ATR value
- `UseRSIFilter`: RSI filter
- `RSIPeriod/RSIOBLevel/RSIOSLevel`: RSI parameters

### **Trade Management:**
- `MaxTrades`: Maximum open trades
- `CloseOnOppositeSignal`: Close on counter signals
- `OneOrderPerCandle/OneOrderPerSignal`: Trade frequency control

### **Execution:**
- `MaxRetries/RetryDelayMs`: Order execution retries
- `MaxSlippage`: Maximum allowed slippage

## **ADVANTAGES**

### **1. For Synthetic Indices,cfd,crypto,metals and currency pairs**
- **Fast Execution**: Critical for fast-moving synthetic markets
- **Volatility Filters**: Adapts to changing volatility conditions
- **Robust Error Handling**: Handles common synthetic platform errors
- **24/7 Trading**: No session restrictions needed

### **2. General Advantages:**
- **Multiple Filters**: Reduces false signals
- **Advanced Risk Management**: Trailing stops, percentage-based risk
- **Trade Limits**: Prevents over-trading
- **Clear Signal Logic**: Easy to understand and optimize

