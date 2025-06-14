Currency Strength Meter for MT5

What Is the Currency Strength Meter?

The Currency Strength Meter is an advanced yet easy-to-use indicator that measures the relative strength of 8 major currencies by analyzing their real-time performance across 28 currency pairs.
It visually ranks currencies from strongest to weakest, helping you:

  • Spot high-probability trading opportunities
  • Match strong currencies against weak ones
  • Trade with confidence and precision

With just a glance at the dashboard, you'll know which currencies to trade – and more importantly, which to avoid.
With the Currency Strength Meter, you can view historical strength trends, customize the list of currencies displayed, and receive instant alerts when a currency reaches your desired strength level.

How does the currency strength calculated?

This Currency Strength Meter analyze price movements across multiple main currency pairs to determine the strength or weakness of individual ones. Here's a simplified process:

  1. Real-time Data collection: The indicator collects real-time data of 8 major currencies from your broker.
  2. Strength Analysis: It calculates the relative strength of each currency by comparing its performance against others across the 28 most commonly traded currency pairs.
  3. Intuitive Visualization: The results are presented in an easy-to-read format, using colors and numerical values to indicate strength levels.

    How to interpret data from the indicator?

    • Color coding: The meter uses colors to indicate the strength of each currency. Green bars represent strong currencies, while red bars indicate weak ones.
    • Bar length: The length of each bar shows the strength or weakness of the currency. Longer bars indicate greater strength or weakness.
    • Numerical values: Each currency has a numerical value that represents its strength level, allowing traders to see the exact strength of each currency.
    By providing a clear picture of currency strength in the market, traders can make more informed decisions about which currency pairs to trade and which ones to avoid.

      Integrating into your trading strategy

      Use Currency Strength Meter to enhance your strategy suggestions:

      • Pair selection: Focus on trading currency pairs that combine a strong currency with a weak one to capitalize on potential movements.
      • Entry and exit points: Use the meter to identify optimal times to enter or exit trades based on currency strength shifts.
      • Complementary analysis: Combine insights from the meter with other technical indicators for a comprehensive market analysis.

      Main features

      • Beautiful Dashboard with Currency strength of 8 main currencies: AUD, CAD, CHF, EIR, GBP, JPY, NZD, USD.
      • Currency Strength History Panel for all 8 currencies above.
      • Powerful Alert Manager to get informed about currency strength you care.
      • Live Settings to customize list of currencies to show on Dashboard and History Panel.
      • 1-Click Sorting & History Toggle to streamline your workflow effortlessly.
      Please read Currency Strength Meter Guidelines for more details.

      추천 제품
      Trade Performance Information
      Andres Mauricio Serrano Quintero
      지표
      This indicator will help you track performance of your trades, even scalping trades.  You can use it with the Arab, and many other traders.  This indicator displays essential trading account information directly on your chart. It positions itself in one of the four corners of the screen and showcases details such as: Symbol: The symbol of the asset currently displayed on the chart. Profit/Loss: The total profit or loss in dollars for the current symbol. Pips: The total number of pips gained or
      FREE
      Blahtech Market Profile MT5
      Blahtech Limited
      5 (10)
      지표
      Was: $249  Now: $99   Market Profile defines a number of day types that can help the trader to determine market behaviour. A key feature is the Value Area, representing the range of price action where 70% of trading took place. Understanding the Value Area can give traders valuable insight into market direction and establish the higher odds trade. It is an excellent addition to any system you may be using. Inspired by Jim Dalton’s book “Mind Over Markets”, this indicator is designed to suit the
      Trend Complete
      Oleksii Ferbei
      지표
      The Trend Complete indicator is a signal indicator and has interesting properties. It should be taken into account that this indicator reflects extremes and should be used as an additional one, and another instrument should be used for the entry point. Searches for and displays pivot points on the price chart. Trend indicators are one of the main tools for analyzing trends in the Forex market. The indicator is able to transmit all types of signals to the user: messages, E-mail and Push! The go
      Visual Dynamic Trend Analyzer Indicator
      AL MOOSAWI ABDULLAH JAFFER BAQER
      지표
      Visual Dynamic Trend Analyzer: Your Ultimate Trend Trading Companion Unlock the power of clear, confident trend trading with the Visual Dynamic Trend Analyzer. This meticulously crafted indicator for MetaTrader is designed to eliminate market noise and provide you with precise, easy-to-follow buy and sell signals, transforming your chart into a clear map of market direction. For just $30, gain an indispensable edge in any market condition. The Logic Behind the Edge The Visual Dynamic Trend Anal
      Trend and Signals MT5
      Isaac Kimani
      지표
      Trend and Signals MT5  indicator scans  30 trading Instruments (Forex, Metals and Indices).     It uses special algorithm on the  current market   based on   Pure Price Action   and display the overall trend and signal on the dashboard. When signals are produced the indicator sends alert and notification. Strategy for Signals This indicator uses the daily timeframe to determine the direction of the trend. The hourly timeframe is used to identify possible entries. Main trend and is determined by
      Hurst Exponent identifies Trend MT5
      Do Thi Phuong Anh
      지표
      The Hurst Exponent gauges a time series' long-term memory and is named after Harold Edwin Hurst. The MetaTrader's Hurst Exponent Indicator analyzes an asset's price memory, helping predict future trends. It's valuable for traders of all levels, suitable for various styles like scalping or swing trading. In Forex terms, the Hurst Exponent measures a series' dependence, indicating whether it regresses to the mean or clusters in a direction. H values between 0.5-1 suggest positive autocorrelation
      HiperCube VIX
      Adrian Lara Carrasco
      지표
      HiperCube VIX에 오신 것을 환영합니다. 다윈엑스 제로 25% 할인 코드: DWZ2328770MGM 이 지표는 sp500/us500의 시장 거래량에 대한 실제 정보를 제공합니다. 정의 CBOE 변동성 지수로 알려진 HiperCube VIX는 널리 알려진 시장 공포 또는 스트레스 측정 지표입니다. S&P 500 지수를 광범위한 시장의 대리 지표로 사용하여 주식 시장의 불확실성과 변동성 수준을 나타냅니다. VIX 지수는 S&P 500 지수의 옵션 계약 가격을 기준으로 계산됩니다. 특징: 사용자 정의 색상 사용자 정의 차트 색상 주요 그래프를 명확하게 유지하기 위한 하위 창에 표시기 표시 해석하기 쉬움 완전한 사용자 정의 Chat gpt와 AI를 사용하여 개발되었습니다. 사용 예: VIX는 실제 시장에 대한 우수한 정보를 제공하는 볼륨 표시기이며, 이 표시기의 높은 값은 높은 변동성을 의미합니다. 높은 변동성은 시장 움직임에 접근하고 시장에 빠르게 진입하고 종료하기에 좋은
      FREE
      Trend Eye MT5
      Van Minh Nguyen
      지표
      Trend Eye – Smart Trend and Signal System for Confident Trading Trend Eye is a smart trading indicator for MT5 that integrates Stochastic RSI, EMA-based color candles, and ATR-based automatic risk management into a clean and intuitive interface. The indicator generates BUY/SELL signals when the Stochastic RSI exits overbought or oversold zones with trend confirmation, while automatically displaying Stop Loss and Take Profit levels directly on the chart. Real-time market states (Uptrend / Downtre
      MT5 Binary MA Cross
      Santi Dankamjad
      지표
      Binary MA Cross   MA Cross indicator by 4Umbella Create for traders both experienced and inexperienced to use it because it is a basic indicator How to use : 1. MA Fast  : Moving Average fast (Period 4 upto 50) 2. MA Middle :  Moving Average Middle (Period 10 upto 100) 3. MA Slow :  Moving Average Slow (Period 50 upto 200) to control trend markets. and trader can be set for Apply to price (Close, Open,Low,High,Median,Typical,weightd) For alert you can set to alert Next bar or instant bars. 
      Final Stochastic Oscillator
      Murtadha Majid Jeyad Al-Khuzaie
      지표
      Final Stochastic Oscillator is a next-generation upgrade of the classic stochastic indicator, enhanced with adaptive smoothing, ADX filtering, and volume confirmation. Designed for traders who want more than just overbought/oversold signals, this tool intelligently adapts to market volatility and trend strength, giving you a clearer, more reliable reading of price momentum. Unlike the standard stochastic, which can produce frequent false signals in choppy conditions, the Final Stochastic Osci
      Mercaria Pattern 1 2 3
      Anton Serozhkin
      지표
      MercariaPattern1-2-3 відстежує рух ціни, знаходить трьоххвильові структури 1-2-3 та підсвічує момент, коли сценарій підтверджується пробоєм ключового рівня. MercariaPattern1-2-3 tracks price movement, detects three-leg 1-2-3 structures and highlights the moment when the scenario is confirmed by a key level breakout. Індикатор збирає локальні свінги в компактну фігуру 0–1–2–3 , чекає підтвердженого пробою та будує стрілку входу з готовими рівнями SL/TP. The indicator combines local swings into a
      Pro Gold System Indicator
      PEDRO JOAQUIM GONCALVES GOMES
      지표
      ADVANCED FUNCTIONALITIES: Trend Score (0-100) with visual bar Intelligent signals with adjustable strength (1-10) Risk management with automatic TP/SL Audible and visual alerts Price zones with smooth filling Multi-indicator analysis (RSI, ATR, BB, EMAs) DESIGN FEATURES Modern Visual: Smooth and well-spaced lines (EMA with 2-3px width) Vibrant and professional colors (Sky Blue, Orange, Gold) Modern arrows (code 233/234) for buy/sell signals Configurable dark/light theme Adjustable transparency f
      Dashboard Crossover EMA
      Minh Phuong Phung
      지표
      Unlock powerful trading insights with the Dashboard Crossover Indicator , a dynamic tool designed for serious forex traders. This intelligent dashboard brings real-time crossover signals from multiple indicators , across multiple currency pairs , and over multiple timeframes —all in one compact, easy-to-read panel. Key Features: Multi-Timeframe Support : Instantly scan for crossover signals (e.g., Moving Averages, MACD, Stochastics, RSI crossovers) across timeframes ranging from M1 to MN1. Wh
      Weis Wave Scouter
      Jean Carlos Martins Roso
      지표
      Weis Wave Scouter는 MetaTrader 5용으로 개발된 혁신적인 지표로, Wyckoff 방법론과 VSA(Volume Spread Analysis)의 검증된 원칙을 결합했습니다. 높은 정확성과 깊이 있는 분석을 원하는 트레이더를 위해 설계되었으며, 누적 거래량 파동 분석을 통해 시장을 전술적으로 읽고 추세 반전 및 지속의 핵심 포인트를 식별하는 데 도움을 줍니다. 이 지표는 선명한 시각적 인터페이스를 제공하며, Classic, NightVision, OceanBreeze 등 다양한 테마의 사용자 지정 가능한 색상 히스토그램을 통해 상승 및 하락 파동을 시각화합니다. 주요 기능에는 거래량 급증 감지, 낮은 활동 영역(DeadZone) 식별, 거래량 기반 파동 반전 경고 설정이 포함되어 있습니다. 또한 노력 대비 결과 분석, 원인과 결과 분석, 수요와 공급 분석 등 Wyckoff 및 VSA 이론의 핵심 요소를 지원합니다. Brick Size, Volume Scale Fact
      SMT Divergence Pro MT5
      Suvashish Halder
      지표
      SMT (Smart Money Technique) Divergence refers to the price divergence between correlated assets or their relationship to inversely correlated assets.  By analyzing SMT Divergence, traders can gain insights into the market's institutional structure and identify whether smart money is accumulating or distributing assets.  Every price fluctuation should be confirmed by market symmetry, and any price asymmetry indicates an SMT Divergence, suggesting a potential trend reversal. MT4 Version -  https:/
      DemarkSequentialMQL5
      Oleh Fedorov
      지표
      Секвента Демарка (Sequential) - индикатор, демонстрирующий развитие тренда, его структуру. Довольно точно отображает начальную и конечную точки, важные точки перелома. Срабатывает по открытию свечи, поэтому перерисовок не будет никогда. Здесь нет сложных формул, только статистика, отсчёт свечей, выбранных по определённым критериям. При этом индикатор может давать очень точные сигналы для входа, особенно при поддержке какого-нибудь индикатора уровней, например, этого . Алгоритм нахождения сигнала
      Day Trading Indicator MT5
      Yan Zhen Du
      지표
      This trading indicator is non-repainting, non-redrawing, and non-lagging, making it an ideal choice for both manual and automated trading. It is a Price Action–based system that leverages price strength and momentum to give traders a real edge in the market. With advanced filtering techniques to eliminate noise and false signals, it enhances trading accuracy and potential. By combining multiple layers of sophisticated algorithms, the indicator scans the chart in real-time and translates comple
      Trend and Flat and Volatility MT5
      Pavel Verveyko
      지표
      The indicator determines the state of the market: trend or flat. The state of the market is determined by taking into account volatility. The flat (trading corridor)is displayed in yellow. The green color shows the upward trend. The red color shows the downward trend. The height of the label corresponds to the volatility in the market. The indicator does not redraw . Settings History_Size   - the amount of history for calculation. Period_Candles  - the number of candles to calculate the indicat
      SMC Venom Model BPR MT5
      Ivan Butko
      지표
      SMC Venom Model BPR 지표는 Smart Money(SMC) 개념 내에서 일하는 트레이더를 위한 전문 도구입니다. 가격 차트에서 두 가지 주요 패턴을 자동으로 식별합니다. FVG (공정 가치 갭)는 3개의 캔들의 조합으로, 첫 번째와 세 번째 캔들 사이에 갭이 있습니다. 이는 볼륨 지원이 없는 레벨 사이에 구역을 형성하여 종종 가격 수정으로 이어집니다. BPR (균형 가격 범위)은 두 개의 FVG 패턴의 조합으로, "브리지"를 형성합니다. 이는 가격이 낮은 볼륨 활동으로 움직일 때 브레이크아웃과 레벨로의 복귀 구역으로, 캔들 사이에 갭을 생성합니다. 이러한 패턴은 거래자가 차트에서 거래량과 가격 역학을 분석하여 주요 지지/저항 수준, 돌파 구역 및 진입 지점을 식별하는 데 도움이 되며, 여기서 대형 시장 참여자와 일반 참여자 간의 상호 작용이 발생합니다. 이 지표는 사각형과 화살표 형태로 패턴을 시각화하며 유연한 경고 설정도 지원합니다. 주요 특징: 패턴 표시 모드
      Eight Sessions Worldwide
      Syamsurizal Dimjati
      지표
      RITZ – 8 Main Market Zones & Smart Candle Timer is an advanced market-timing and session-analysis indicator designed to enhance intraday trading precision. The indicator features an adaptive candle countdown timer with dynamic time format, color warnings, blinking effects, size scaling, and multi-level sound alerts to help traders anticipate candle close and critical market moments accurately. It includes a global market session panel covering 8 major trading zones worldwide , displaying real-t
      FREE
      Updown v6
      Guner Koca
      지표
      up down v6 for mt5 is no repaint all timeframe and all pairs indicator. red histogram cros trigger that is up point,and put a red point on histogram. and blue histogram cros trigger that is deep point.and put blue point on histogram. this indicator need to sometimes zoom out .for thise pres + button. if newly comes signal is too high makes before invisible.red and blue points are there.to see the signals. indicator is no repaint and can use all time frame and all pairs. only need minimum 500 bar
      Renko System
      Marco Montemari
      지표
      This indicator can be considered as a trading system. It offers a different view to see the currency pair: full timeless indicator, can be used for manual trading or for automatized trading with some expert advisor. When the price reaches a threshold a new block is created according to the set mode. The indicator beside the Renko bars, shows also 3 moving averages. Features renko mode median renko custom median renko 3 moving averages wicks datetime indicator for each block custom notification
      ATrend
      Zaha Feiz
      4.82 (17)
      지표
      ATREND: 작동 방식 및 사용 방법 ### 작동 방식 MT5 플랫폼을 위한 "ATREND" 지표는 기술 분석 방법론의 조합을 활용하여 트레이더에게 강력한 매수 및 매도 신호를 제공하도록 설계되었습니다. 이 지표는 주로 변동성 측정을 위해 평균 진폭 범위(ATR)를 활용하며, 잠재적인 시장 움직임을 식별하기 위한 트렌드 탐지 알고리즘과 함께 사용됩니다. 구매 후 메시지를 남기면 특별 보너스 선물을 받게 됩니다. ### 주요 특징: - 동적 트렌드 탐지: 이 지표는 시장 트렌드를 평가하고 신호를 조정하여 트레이더가 현재 시장 상황에 맞춰 전략을 조정할 수 있도록 돕습니다. - 변동성 측정: ATR을 사용하여 시장의 변동성을 측정하며, 이는 최적의 손절매(SL) 및 이익 실현(TP) 수준을 결정하는 데 중요합니다. - 신호 시각화: 이 지표는 차트에 매수 및 매도 신호를 시각적으로 표시하여 트레이더의 의사 결정을 향상시킵니다. ### 운영 단계 #### 입력 및 설정 - TimeFr
      Gekko ADX Plus
      Rodrigo Galeote
      지표
      This is Gekko's Cutomized Cutomized Average Directional Index (ADX), a customized version of the famous ADX indicator. Use the regular ADX and take advantage two entry signals calculations and different ways of being alerted whenever there is potential entry or exit point. Inputs Period: Period for the ADX calculation; PlotSignalType: How will the indicator calculate entry (swing) signals: 1- ShowSwingsOnTrendLevel : Show Signals for Trend Confirmation Swings; 2- ShowSwingsOnTrendLevelDirection
      Gekko RSI Plus
      Rodrigo Galeote
      지표
      This is Gekko's Cutomized Relative Strength Index (RSI), a customized version of the famous RSI indicator. Use the regular RSI and take advantage two entry signals calculations and different ways of being alerted whenever there is potential entry or exit point. Inputs Period: Period for the RSI calculation; How will the indicator calculate entry (swing) signals: 1- Produces Exit Signals for Swings based on RSI entering and leaving Upper and Lower Levels Zones; 2- Produces Entry/Exit Signals for
      SMC setup 2 Mitigated Major OB Proof
      Minh Truong Pham
      지표
      Introduction "Smart money" is money invested by knowledgeable individuals at the right time, and this investment can yield the highest returns. The concept we focus on in this indicator is whether the market is in an uptrend or downtrend. The market briefly takes a weak and reversal trend with "Minor BoS" without being able to break the major pivot. In the next step, it returns to its main trend with a strong bullish move and continues its trend with a "Major BoS". The "order block" beh
      Basic Candlestick Patterns Dashboard MT5
      Mehran Sepah Mansoor
      지표
      혁신적인 기본 캔들 패턴 대시보드는 차트에서 수익성 있는 캔들 패턴을 자동으로 식별하도록 특별히 설계되었습니다. 이 대시보드는 고급 알고리즘을 사용해 실시간으로 가격 차트를 스캔하고 클래식부터 복잡한 패턴까지 다양한 캔들 패턴을 감지합니다. 또한 감지된 패턴을 다양한 시간대에 시각화할 수 있는 사용하기 쉬운 인터페이스가 있어 정보에 입각한 결정을 쉽게 내릴 수 있습니다 /   MT4 버전 무료 보조지표:   Basic Candlestick Patterns 하모닉 패턴 포함 상승 패턴 Hammer  Inverse hammer Bullish engulfing Morning star 3 White soldiers 약세 패턴 Hanging man Shooting star Bearish engulfing Evening star 3 Black crows 표시기 열 Symbol:   선택한 기호가 표시됩니다. Pattern:   패턴 유형(해머, 역해머, 강세잉태형...) Bar:
      SM ZigZag
      Sergei Makarevich
      지표
      It so happened that it is no longer necessary to write about the principles of operation of indicators of this type. The presented indicator redraws the trend direction until it changes to the opposite. whether this is right or not is up to you to judge. It works well together with SM trend Cloud, which is implemented in the SMak ZigZag EA  and Pyramid EA  Expert Advisor code. When these two indicators work together, it is possible to determine the further trend movement with a high degree of pr
      FREE
      Terra Infinity
      Ivan Simonika
      지표
      Terra Infinity is a flat indicator. This improved version of the CalcFlat indicator has three additional lines that significantly increase its effectiveness. Unlike its predecessor with two static levels, Terra Infinity adds three dynamic lines above the main histogram, which are interpreted as follows: base signal line, minimum signal line, maximum signal line. These lines are formed using the additional parameter Avg, which is the average value of the histogram. Averaging produces a line cl
      InfinX Hull Mavg MT5
      Stanislav Shtiliyanov
      지표
      The Hull Moving Average (HMA) attempts to minimize the lag of a traditional moving average while retaining the smoothness of the moving average line. Developed by Alan Hull in 2005, this indicator makes use of weighted moving averages to prioritize more recent values and greatly reduce lag. The resulting average is more responsive and well-suited for identifying entry points. For more information, welcome to our Telegram Group.  https://t.me/InfinXx
      이 제품의 구매자들이 또한 구매함
      Smart Trend Trading System MT5
      Issam Kassas
      4.68 (59)
      지표
      이 지표를 구매하면 제 프로페셔널 트레이드 매니저를 무료로 드립니다. 우선 이 거래 시스템이 리페인팅, 리드로잉 및 레이그 인디케이터가 아니라는 점을 강조하는 것이 중요합니다. 이는 수동 및 로봇 거래 모두에 이상적인 것으로 만듭니다. 온라인 강좌, 설명서 및 프리셋 다운로드. "스마트 트렌드 트레이딩 시스템 MT5"은 새로운 및 경험이 풍부한 트레이더를 위해 맞춤형으로 제작된 종합적인 거래 솔루션입니다. 10개 이상의 프리미엄 인디케이터를 결합하고 7개 이상의 견고한 거래 전략을 특징으로 하여 다양한 시장 조건에 대한 다목적 선택이 가능합니다. 트렌드 추종 전략: 효과적인 트렌드 추이를 타기 위한 정확한 진입 및 손절 관리를 제공합니다. 반전 전략: 잠재적인 트렌드 반전을 식별하여 트레이더가 범위 시장을 활용할 수 있게 합니다. 스캘핑 전략: 빠르고 정확한 데이 트레이딩 및 단기 거래를 위해 설계되었습니다. 안정성: 모든 인디케이터가 리페인팅, 리드로잉 및 레이그가 아니므로 신뢰
      Divergence Bomber
      Ihor Otkydach
      4.9 (79)
      지표
      이 지표를 구매하신 분께는 다음과 같은 혜택이 무료로 제공됩니다: 각 거래를 자동으로 관리하고, 손절/익절 수준을 설정하며, 전략 규칙에 따라 거래를 종료하는 전용 도우미 툴 "Bomber Utility" 다양한 자산에 맞게 지표를 설정할 수 있는 셋업 파일(Set Files) "최소 위험", "균형 잡힌 위험", "관망 전략" 모드로 설정 가능한 Bomber Utility의 셋업 파일 이 전략을 빠르게 설치, 설정, 시작할 수 있도록 돕는 단계별 영상 매뉴얼 주의: 위의 모든 보너스를 받기 위해서는 MQL5 개인 메시지 시스템을 통해 판매자에게 연락해 주세요. 독창적인 커스텀 지표인 “Divergence Bomber(다이버전스 봄버)”를 소개합니다. 이 지표는 MACD 다이버전스(괴리) 전략을 기반으로 한 올인원(All-in-One) 거래 시스템입니다. 이 기술 지표의 주요 목적은 가격과 MACD 지표 간의 다이버전스를 감지하고, **향후 가격이 어느 방향으로 움직일지를 알려주는
      Entry In The Zone and SMC Multi Timeframe
      Sirikorn Rungsang
      4.92 (36)
      지표
      Entry In The Zone and SMC Multi Timeframe 은 Smart Money Concepts(SMC)를 기반으로 개발된 실시간 시장 분석 도구입니다. 이 시스템은 트레이더가 시장 구조를 체계적으로 분석하고 전체적인 시장 방향을 더욱 명확하게 파악할 수 있도록 설계되었습니다. 시스템은 여러 시간대에서 반전 포인트(Reversal Points), 핵심 구역(Key Zones), 그리고 시장 구조(Market Structure)를 자동으로 분석하며, POI(Point of Interest), 노 리페인트(No Repaint) 신호, 자동 피보나치 레벨(Auto Fibonacci Levels)을 표시하여 되돌림(Pullback)과 반전 포인트를 정확하게 탐지할 수 있도록 돕습니다. 또한 실시간 신호와 알림을 통해 가격이 핵심 구역에 진입하거나 해당 구역에서 반전 신호가 발생하는 순간을 놓치지 않도록 보조합니다. 더불어 이 시스템은 인디케이터와 신호 시스템을 하나로
      Divergence In Chaos Environment
      Arief
      지표
      무료 AUX 인디케이터와 EA 지원을 받으세요 직접 다운로드 — 여기를 클릭 [ D.I.C.E ] The DICE Indicator  Divergence in Chaos Environment는 엘리엇 파동 이론과 트레이딩 카오스 기법을 함께 사용하는 트레이더를 위해 설계된 MT5 전문 도구입니다. 가격 움직임의 숨겨진 및 일반 다이버전스를 감지하며, 빌 윌리엄스가 설명한 혼돈 시장 환경과 동기화됩니다. 주요 특징 엘리엇 파동 정렬 다이버전스: 파동 구조에 조화된 강세 및 약세 다이버전스를 탐지하여 파동 카운팅 정확도를 높입니다. 카오스 기법 통합: AO(오썸 오실레이터) 및 시장 구조 원칙과 일치하도록 설계되었습니다. 다중 타임프레임 스캐닝: 다양한 시간 프레임에서 다이버전스를 분석하여 모멘텀 변화와 추세 소진을 확인합니다. 시각적 알림 및 객체: 명확한 화살표, 선, 표시로 빠른 인식 가능. 적응형 시장 판독: 혼돈 시장 조건에 자동으로 조정되어 노이즈를 필터링하고 유효한 셋업만
      Atomic Analyst MT5
      Issam Kassas
      4.19 (27)
      지표
      우선적으로 언급할 점은이 거래 지표가 다시 그리지 않고 지연되지 않으며 이를 통해 수동 및 로봇 거래 모두에 이상적이라는 점입니다. 사용자 매뉴얼: 설정, 입력 및 전략. Atomic Analyst는 가격의 강도와 모멘텀을 활용하여 시장에서 더 나은 이점을 찾는 PA Price Action Indicator입니다. 고급 필터를 장착하여 잡음과 거짓 신호를 제거하고 거래 잠재력을 높이는 데 도움이 됩니다. 복잡한 지표의 다중 레이어를 사용하여 Atomic Analyst는 차트를 스캔하고 복잡한 수학적 계산을 간단한 신호와 색상으로 변환하여 초보 트레이더가 이해하고 일관된 거래 결정을 내릴 수 있도록합니다. "Atomic Analyst"는 새로운 및 경험이 풍부한 트레이더를위한 종합적인 거래 솔루션입니다. 프리미엄 지표와 최고 수준의 기능을 하나의 거래 전략에 결합하여 모든 종류의 트레이더에 대한 다재다능한 선택지가되었습니다. 인트라데이 거래 및 스캘핑 전략 : 빠르고 정확한 일일
      Quantum Trend Sniper
      Bogdan Ion Puscasu
      4.74 (53)
      지표
      소개       Quantum Trend Sniper Indicator는   추세 반전을 식별하고 거래하는 방식을 변화시키는 획기적인 MQL5 지표입니다! 13년 이상의 거래 경험을 가진 숙련된 트레이더 팀이 개발한       Quantum Trend Sniper 표시기       매우 높은 정확도로 추세 반전을 식별하는 혁신적인 방법으로 거래 여정을 새로운 차원으로 끌어올리도록 설계되었습니다. ***Quantum Trend Sniper Indicator를 구입하면 Quantum Breakout Indicator를 무료로 받을 수 있습니다!*** Quantum Trend Sniper Indicator는 추세 반전을 식별하고 세 가지 이익실현 수준을 제안할 때 경고, 신호 화살표를 제공합니다. 초보자 거래자와 전문 거래자 모두에게 적합합니다. Quantum EA 채널:       여기를 클릭하세요 MT4 버전:       여기를 클릭하세요 추천: 기간:모든 기간.
      PZ Swing Trading MT5
      PZ TRADING SLU
      5 (5)
      지표
      Protect against whipsaws: revolutionize your swing trading approach Swing Trading is the first indicator designed to detect swings in the direction of the trend and possible reversal swings. It uses the baseline swing trading approach, widely described in trading literature. The indicator studies several price and time vectors to track the aggregate trend direction and detects situations in which the market is oversold or overbought and ready to correct. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Tro
      Azimuth Pro
      Ottaviano De Cicco
      5 (1)
      지표
      LAUNCH PROMO Azimuth Pro price is initially set at 299$ for the first 100 buyers. Final price will be 499$ . THE DIFFERENCE BETWEEN RETAIL AND INSTITUTIONAL ENTRIES ISN'T THE INDICATOR — IT'S THE LOCATION. Most traders enter at arbitrary price levels, chasing momentum or reacting to lagging signals. Institutions wait for price to reach structured levels where supply and demand actually shift. Azimuth Pro maps these levels automatically: swing-anchored VWAP, multi-timeframe structure lines, an
      FX Power MT5 NG
      Daniel Stein
      5 (29)
      지표
      FX Power: 통화 강세 분석으로 더 스마트한 거래 결정을 개요 FX Power 는 어떤 시장 상황에서도 주요 통화와 금의 실제 강세를 이해하기 위한 필수 도구입니다. 강한 통화를 매수하고 약한 통화를 매도함으로써 FX Power 는 거래 결정을 단순화하고 높은 확률의 기회를 발견합니다. 트렌드를 따르거나 극단적인 델타 값을 사용해 반전을 예측하고자 한다면, 이 도구는 귀하의 거래 스타일에 완벽히 적응합니다. 단순히 거래하지 말고, FX Power 로 더 스마트하게 거래하세요. 1. FX Power가 거래자에게 매우 유용한 이유 통화와 금의 실시간 강세 분석 • FX Power 는 주요 통화와 금의 상대적 강세를 계산하고 표시하여 시장 역학에 대한 명확한 통찰력을 제공합니다. • 어떤 자산이 앞서고 있고 어떤 자산이 뒤처지는지 모니터링하여 보다 현명한 거래 결정을 내릴 수 있습니다. 포괄적인 멀티 타임프레임 뷰 • 단기, 중기 및 장기 타임프레임에서 통화와 금의 강세를
      Super Signal Skyblade Edition
      Shengzu Zhong
      5 (5)
      지표
      Super Signal – Skyblade Edition 전문가용 노리페인트 / 노래그 트렌드 신호 시스템, 뛰어난 승률 제공 | MT4 / MT5용 1분, 5분, 15분과 같은 낮은 타임프레임에서 가장 좋은 성능을 보입니다. 핵심 기능: Super Signal – Skyblade Edition은 추세 매매를 위해 설계된 스마트 신호 시스템입니다. 이 시스템은 다중 필터 로직을 활용하여, 명확한 방향성과 실질적인 모멘텀이 수반된 고품질 추세만을 감지합니다. 이 시스템은   고점 또는 저점을 예측하지 않으며 , 다음 세 가지 조건이 모두 충족될 때만 신호를 발생시킵니다: 명확한 추세 방향 강화되는 모멘텀 건전한 변동성 구조 또한, 시장 세션 기반의 유동성 분석을 통해 신호의 신뢰성과 타이밍을 더욱 향상시킵니다. 신호 특성: 모든 화살표 신호는 100% 리페인트 없음 / 지연 없음 신호가 한 번 발생하면 고정되며, 깜빡이거나 사라지지 않음 차트 상의 시각적 화살표, 정보 패널, 팝업
      Trend indicator AI mt5
      Ramil Minniakhmetov
      5 (13)
      지표
      트렌드 인공 지능 지표는 실행 가능한 진입 점 및 반전 경고와 추세 식별을 결합하여 상인의 시장 분석을 향상시킬 훌륭한 도구입니다. 이 표시기는 사용자가 자신감과 정밀도로 외환 시장의 복잡성을 탐색 할 수 있도록 지원합니다 기본 신호 외에도 트렌드 인공 지능 지표는 풀백 또는 되돌림 중에 발생하는 2 차 진입 점을 식별하여 거래자가 기존 트렌드 내에서 가격 수정을 활용할 수 있도록합니다. 중요한 장점: ·작동 4 및 5 *명확한 구매 또는 판매 신호 *다시 칠하지 않습니다 *모든 자산에서 작동 나는 전보 사기에 개 또는 세트를 판매하지 않도록주의. 모든 설정은 블로그에 여기에 무료.  중요! 지침 및 보너스를 얻기 위해 구입 후 즉시 저에게 연락! 진짜 가동 감시는 뿐 아니라 나의 다른 제품 여기에서 찾아낼 수 있습니다: https://www.mql5.com/en/users/mechanic/seller&nbsp ; 설정 및 입력: 모든 자산에 대해 기본 설정을 권
      Grabber System MT5
      Ihor Otkydach
      4.81 (21)
      지표
      탁월한 기술적 지표인 Grabber를 소개합니다. 이 도구는 즉시 사용 가능한 “올인원(All-Inclusive)” 트레이딩 전략으로 작동합니다. 하나의 코드 안에 강력한 시장 기술 분석 도구, 매매 신호(화살표), 알림 기능, 푸시 알림이 통합되어 있습니다. 이 인디케이터를 구매하신 모든 분들께는 다음의 항목이 무료로 제공됩니다: Grabber 유틸리티: 오픈 포지션을 자동으로 관리하는 도구 단계별 영상 매뉴얼: 설치, 설정, 그리고 실제 거래 방법을 안내 맞춤형 세트 파일: 인디케이터를 빠르게 자동 설정하여 최고의 성과를 낼 수 있도록 도와줍니다 다른 전략은 이제 잊어버리세요! Grabber만이 여러분을 새로운 트레이딩의 정점으로 이끌어 줄 수 있습니다. Grabber 전략의 주요 특징: 거래 시간 프레임: M5부터 H4까지 거래 가능한 자산: 어떤 자산이든 사용 가능하지만, 제가 직접 테스트한 종목들을 추천드립니다 (GBPUSD, GBPCAD, GBPCHF, AUDCAD, AU
      Quantum TrendPulse
      Bogdan Ion Puscasu
      5 (20)
      지표
      SuperTrend   ,   RSI   ,   Stochastic   의 힘을 하나의 포괄적인 지표로 결합하여 트레이딩 잠재력을 극대화하는 궁극의 트레이딩 도구   인 Quantum TrendPulse를   소개합니다. 정밀성과 효율성을 추구하는 트레이더를 위해 설계된 이 지표는 시장 추세, 모멘텀 변화, 최적의 진입 및 종료 지점을 자신 있게 식별하는 데 도움이 됩니다. 주요 특징: SuperTrend 통합:   주요 시장 추세를 쉽게 따라가고 수익성의 물결을 타세요. RSI 정밀도:   매수 과다 및 매도 과다 수준을 감지하여 시장 반전 시점을 파악하는 데 적합하며 SuperTrend 필터로 사용 가능 확률적 정확도:   변동성이 큰 시장에서 숨겨진 기회를 찾기 위해 확률적 진동   을 활용하고 SuperTrend의 필터로 사용 다중 시간대 분석:   M5부터 H1 또는 H4까지 다양한 시간대에 걸쳐 시장을 최신 상태로 유지하세요. 맞춤형 알림:   맞춤형 거래 조건이 충족되면
      Gold Sniper Scalper Pro
      Ich Khiem Nguyen
      3.5 (8)
      지표
      Gold Sniper Scalper Pro는 MetaTrader 5용 전문 지표로, 트레이더가 진입 지점을 식별하고 리스크를 효과적으로 관리할 수 있도록 지원하기 위해 설계되었습니다. 이 지표는 시그널 감지 시스템, 자동 Entry/SL/TP 관리, 거래량 분석 및 실시간 성과 통계를 포함하는 포괄적인 분석 도구 세트를 제공합니다. 시스템 이해를 위한 사용자 가이드   |   기타 언어 사용자 가이드 주요 기능 시그널 감지 시스템 지표는 Price Action 분석 및 시장 구조를 기반으로 잠재적 진입 지점을 자동으로 감지합니다. 거래 기회 감지 시: - BUY 화살표(녹색) 또는 SELL 화살표(빨간색)가 차트에 표시됩니다 - 캔들이 색상으로 표시되어 시그널 영역을 식별합니다 - Entry/SL/TP 레벨이 자동으로 계산됩니다 시그널은 가격이 Entry 레벨에 도달할 때만 활성화되어, 시장에서 확인되지 않은 시그널을 필터링합니다. 지능형 Entry/SL/TP 관리 - Ent
      Dynamic Scalper System MT5
      Vitalyi Belyh
      지표
      " Dynamic Scalper System MT5 " 지표는 추세 파동 내에서 스캘핑 방식으로 거래하도록 설계되었습니다. 주요 통화쌍 및 금에서 테스트되었으며, 다른 거래 상품과의 호환성이 가능합니다. 추가적인 가격 변동 지원을 통해 추세에 따라 단기 포지션 진입 신호를 제공합니다. 지표의 원리 큰 화살표는 추세 방향을 결정합니다. 작은 화살표 형태의 스캘핑 신호를 생성하는 알고리즘은 추세 파동 내에서 작동합니다. 빨간색 화살표는 상승 방향을, 파란색 화살표는 하락 방향을 나타냅니다. 민감한 가격 변동선은 추세 방향으로 그려지며, 작은 화살표의 신호와 함께 작용합니다. 신호는 다음과 같이 작동합니다. 적절한 시점에 선이 나타나면 진입 신호가 형성되고, 선이 있는 동안 미결제 포지션을 유지하며, 완료되면 거래를 종료합니다. 권장되는 작업 시간대는 M1~H4입니다. 화살표는 현재 캔들에 형성되며, 다음 캔들이 이미 시작되었더라도 이전 캔들의 화살표는 다시 그려지지 않습니다. 입
      MetaForecast M5
      Vahidreza Heidar Gholami
      5 (3)
      지표
      MetaForecast는 가격 데이터의 조화를 기반으로 모든 시장의 미래를 예측하고 시각화합니다. 시장이 항상 예측 가능한 것은 아니지만 가격에 패턴이 있다면 MetaForecast는 가능한 정확하게 미래를 예측할 수 있습니다. 다른 유사한 제품과 비교했을 때, MetaForecast는 시장 동향을 분석하여 더 정확한 결과를 생성할 수 있습니다. 입력 매개변수 Past size (과거 크기) MetaForecast가 미래 예측을 생성하기 위한 모델을 만드는 데 사용하는 막대의 수를 지정합니다. 모델은 선택한 막대 위에 그려진 노란색 선으로 표시됩니다. Future size (미래 크기) 예측해야 할 미래 막대의 수를 지정합니다. 예측된 미래는 핑크색 선으로 표시되며 그 위에 파란색 회귀선이 그려집니다. Degree (차수) 이 입력은 MetaForecast가 시장에서 수행할 분석 수준을 결정합니다. Degree 설명  0 차수 0의 경우, "Past size" 입력에 모든 봉우리와
      ON Trade Optuma Astro MT5
      Abdullah Alrai
      지표
      물론입니다. 아래는 제공해주신 텍스트의 한국어 번역입니다: MT4용 천문학 지표 소개: 귀하의 최상급 하늘 트레이딩 동반자 트레이딩 경험을 천체의 높이로 끌어올리기 준비가 되셨나요? MT4용 천문학 지표를 소개합니다. 이 혁신적인 도구는 복잡한 알고리즘의 힘을 활용하여 탁월한 천문학적 통찰과 정밀한 계산을 제공합니다. 정보의 우주를 손에 담다:   천문학적 데이터의 보물함을 드러내는 포괄적인 패널을 살펴보세요. 행성의 지오/헬리오센트릭 좌표, 태양/지구 거리, 크기, 길이, 별자리, 황도 좌표 및 적도 좌표, 심지어 수평 좌표 등 각각이 정밀하게 계산되고 아름답게 제시됩니다. 지표에 의해 생성된 수직선은 시간 값에 해당하여 트레이딩 여정에 우주적인 시각을 부여합니다. 행성 라인과 관계:   수정 가능한 스케일과 각도로 차트를 장식하는 행성 라인의 마법을 경험해보세요. 직관적인 컨트롤 패널을 통해 각 행성의 라인의 가시성을 손쉽게 전환할 수 있습니다. 쥰션이나 섹스타일, 사분각, 삼분
      Market Structure Patterns
      Samuel Manoel De Souza
      4.47 (19)
      지표
      Available for   MT4   and   MT5 . Join the Market Structure Patterns channel to download materials available for study and/or additional informations. Related posts: Market Structure Patterns - Introdução Market Structure Patterns   is an indicator based on   smart money concepts   that displays   SMC/ICT   elements that can take your trading decisions to the next level. Take advantage of the   alerts ,   push notifications   and   email messages   to keep informed from when an element is form
      PZ Harmonacci Patterns MT5
      PZ TRADING SLU
      3 (6)
      지표
      Trade smarter, not harder: Empower your trading with Harmonacci Patterns This is arguably the most complete harmonic price formation auto-recognition indicator you can find for the MetaTrader Platform. It detects 19 different patterns, takes fibonacci projections as seriously as you do, displays the Potential Reversal Zone (PRZ) and finds suitable stop-loss and take-profit levels. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products ] It detects 19 different harmonic pri
      ARIPoint
      Temirlan Kdyrkhan
      1 (1)
      지표
      ARIPoint is a powerful trading companion designed to generate high-probability entry signals with dynamic TP/SL/DP levels based on volatility. Built-in performance tracking shows win/loss stats, PP1/PP2 hits, and success rates all updated live. Key Features: Buy/Sell signals with adaptive volatility bands Real-time TP/SL/DP levels based on ATR Built-in MA Filter with optional ATR/StdDev volatility Performance stats panel (Success, Profit/Loss, PP1/PP2) Alerts via popup, sound, push, or email Cu
      Trend Forecaster
      Alexey Minkov
      5 (7)
      지표
      The Trend Forecaster indicator utilizes a unique proprietary algorithm to determine entry points for a breakout trading strategy. The indicator identifies price clusters, analyzes price movement near levels, and provides a signal when the price breaks through a level. The Trend Forecaster indicator is suitable for all financial assets, including currencies (Forex), metals, stocks, indices, and cryptocurrencies. You can also adjust the indicator to work on any time frames, although it is recommen
      Shock Pullback
      Suleiman Alhawamdah
      5 (1)
      지표
      간단히 말해, 현재 캔들 옆에 흰색 숫자(‘핍’이라고 불림)의 움직임이 나타나기 시작하면 거래를 시작할 수 있습니다. 흰색 ‘핍’은 현재 매수 또는 매도 거래가 활성화되어 있으며 흰색으로 표시된 것처럼 올바른 방향으로 움직이고 있음을 나타냅니다. 흰색 핍의 움직임이 멈추고 정적인 녹색으로 바뀌면 이는 현재 모멘텀의 종료를 의미합니다. 숫자의 녹색은 매수 또는 매도 거래를 통해 얻은 총 수익을 ‘핍’ 단위로 나타냅니다. 또한, 인디케이터 내의 다른 고급 전문 분석 도구를 활용하여 거래를 시작할 수 있습니다. 인디케이터에 표시되는 신호와 색상을 관찰함으로써 높은 정확도로 수많은 스캘핑 기회를 포착할 수 있습니다. 테스트 중이거나 실시간 차트에서 인디케이터를 충분히 이해하는 것이 중요합니다. 대부분의 외환 시장에 적합: 금 거래 및 인기 있는 지수 시장(Dow Jones, S&P 500, Nasdaq, DAX 등), 그리고 EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/JPY 등 강력한 통화쌍
      Smart Price Action Concepts MT5
      Issam Kassas
      4 (14)
      지표
      우선적으로, 이 거래 도구는 전문적인 거래에 이상적인 비-다시 그리기 및 지연되지 않는 지표입니다.  온라인 강좌, 사용자 매뉴얼 및 데모. 스마트 가격 액션 컨셉트 인디케이터는 신규 및 경험 많은 트레이더 모두에게 매우 강력한 도구입니다. Inner Circle Trader Analysis 및 Smart Money Concepts Trading Strategies와 같은 고급 거래 아이디어를 결합하여 20가지 이상의 유용한 지표를 하나로 결합합니다. 이 인디케이터는 스마트 머니 컨셉트에 중점을 두어 대형 기관의 거래 방식을 제공하고 이동을 예측하는 데 도움을 줍니다.  특히 유동성 분석에 뛰어나 기관이 어떻게 거래하는지 이해하는 데 도움을 줍니다. 시장 트렌드를 예측하고 가격 변동을 신중하게 분석하는 데 탁월합니다. 귀하의 거래를 기관 전략에 맞추어 시장의 동향에 대해 더 정확한 예측을 할 수 있습니다. 이 인디케이터는 시장 구조를 분석하고 중요한 주문 블록을 식별하고 다양
      PZ Mean Reversion MT5
      PZ TRADING SLU
      3 (2)
      지표
      평균 회귀 거래에 대한 전문적이고 정량적인 접근 방식을 구현하는 고유한 지표입니다. 이는 가격이 예측 가능하고 측정 가능한 방식으로 평균으로 전환되고 반환된다는 사실을 이용하여 비정량적 거래 전략을 훨씬 능가하는 명확한 진입 및 퇴장 규칙을 허용합니다. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products ] 명확한 거래 신호 놀랍도록 쉬운 거래 사용자 정의 가능한 색상 및 크기 성능 통계 구현 대부분의 거래 전략을 능가합니다. 적절한 SL 및 TP 레벨을 표시합니다. 이메일/음향/시각 알림을 구현합니다. 작동 원리 이 지표는 더 높은 기간에서 완전히 사용자 정의 가능한 이동 평균 주변의 표준 편차를 측정하고 추세 추종 접근 방식을 사용하여 정확하게 거래를 찾습니다. 거래는 현재 차트의 가격 동작을 살펴보고 선택한 더 높은 기간에서 계산된 평균 가격대로 가격이 돌아오면 닫힙니다. 코딩 방식 때문에 지
      TPSproTREND PrO MT5
      Roman Podpora
      4.74 (19)
      지표
      TPSproTrend PRO는 시장이 실제로 방향을 바꾸는 순간을 포착하여 움직임의 시작점에서 진입점을 형성합니다. 가격이 움직이기 시작할 때 시장에 진입해야 하며, 이미 가격 변동이 일어난 후에 진입해서는 안 됩니다.   (지표)       신호를 다시 그리지 않고 진입점, 손절매, 이익실현을 자동으로 표시하여 거래를 명확하고 시각적이며 체계적으로 만들어줍니다. 설명서 (러시아어)   -   MT4 버전 주요 장점 신호 재표시 없이 신호가 표시됩니다.   모든 신호는 고정되어 있습니다. 화살표가 나타나면 -       그것은 더 이상 변하거나 사라지지 않을 것입니다. 잘못된 신호의 위험 없이 안정적인 데이터를 기반으로 거래 결정을 내릴 수 있습니다. 바로 사용 가능한 매수/매도 진입점 이 지표는 거래 진입에 가장 적합한 시점을 자동으로 판단하여 차트에 화살표로 표시합니다. 추측이나 주관적인 분석이 아닌, 명확한 신호만 있습니다. 자동 손절매 및 이익실현 영역 신호 직후에 다음
      Golden Spike Premium
      Kwaku Bondzie Ghartey
      5 (1)
      지표
      Golden Spikes Indicator Technical indicator for synthetic indices trading on M1 timeframe. Compatible with Boom/Crash indices on Deriv platform and Gain/Pain indices on Weltrade platform. send me A private  message to receive trade ASISTANT EA.. booklet guide:  https://drive.google.com/file/d/1knQJqGHZSP5eQN24ndRz2ayZVCst6XhN/view?usp=sharing Also check my premium spikes bot: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/142350 Features Uses Parabolic SAR, RSI, and Bollinger Bands analysis Three risk
      FootprintOrderflow
      Jingfeng Luo
      5 (3)
      지표
      FOOTPRINTORDERFLOW: The Authoritative Guide ( This indicator is also compatible with economic providers that do not offer DOM data and BID/ASK data， It also supports various foreign exchange transactions， DEMO version，modleling must choose " Every tick based on real ticks"  ) Important notice: Before placing an order, please contact me first, and I will provide you with professional answers and services 1. Overview FOOTPRINTORDERFLOW  is an advanced Order Flow analysis tool designed for MetaTra
      Berma Bands
      Muhammad Elbermawi
      5 (7)
      지표
      Berma Bands(BBs) 지표는 시장 동향을 파악하고 이를 활용하려는 트레이더에게 귀중한 도구입니다. 가격과 BBs 간의 관계를 분석함으로써 트레이더는 시장이 추세 단계인지 범위 단계인지를 분별할 수 있습니다. 자세한 내용을 알아보려면 [ Berma Home Blog ]를 방문하세요. 버마 밴드는 세 개의 뚜렷한 선으로 구성되어 있습니다. 어퍼 버마 밴드, 미들 버마 밴드, 로어 버마 밴드입니다. 이 선들은 가격 주위에 그려져 전체 추세에 대한 가격 움직임을 시각적으로 표현합니다. 이 밴드들 사이의 거리는 변동성과 잠재적인 추세 반전에 대한 통찰력을 제공할 수 있습니다. 버마 밴드 라인이 각각에서 분리될 때, 그것은 종종 시장이 횡보 또는 범위 이동 기간에 접어들고 있음을 시사합니다. 이는 명확한 방향 편향이 없음을 나타냅니다. 트레이더는 이러한 기간 동안 추세를 파악하기 어려울 수 있으며 더 명확한 추세가 나타날 때까지 기다릴 수 있습니다. 버마 밴드 라인이 단일 라인으로
      FX Volume MT5
      Daniel Stein
      4.76 (25)
      지표
      FX Volume: 브로커 시각에서 바라보는 진짜 시장 심리 간단 요약 트레이딩 접근 방식을 한층 더 향상시키고 싶으신가요? FX Volume 는 소매 트레이더와 브로커의 포지션을 실시간으로 파악할 수 있게 해 줍니다. 이는 COT 같은 지연된 보고서보다 훨씬 빠릅니다. 꾸준한 수익을 추구하는 분이든, 시장에서 더 깊은 우위를 원하시는 분이든, FX Volume 을 통해 대규모 불균형을 찾아내고, 돌파 여부를 확인하며 리스크 관리를 정교화할 수 있습니다. 지금 시작해 보세요! 실제 거래량 데이터가 의사결정을 어떻게 혁신할 수 있는지 직접 경험해 보시기 바랍니다. 1. 트레이더에게 FX Volume이 매우 유익한 이유 탁월한 정확도를 지닌 조기 경보 신호 • 다른 사람들보다 훨씬 앞서, 각 통화쌍을 매수·매도하는 트레이더 수를 거의 실시간으로 파악할 수 있습니다. • FX Volume 은 여러 리테일 브로커에서 추출한 실제 거래량 데이터를 종합해 명확하고 편리한 형태로 제공하는
      RelicusRoad Pro MT5
      Relicus LLC
      5 (24)
      지표
      RelicusRoad Pro: 퀀트 시장 운영 체제 70% 할인 평생 이용권 (한정 시간) - 2,000명 이상의 트레이더와 함께하세요 왜 대부분의 트레이더는 "완벽한" 지표를 가지고도 실패할까요? 진공 상태에서 단일 개념 만으로 거래하기 때문입니다. 문맥 없는 신호는 도박입니다. 지속적인 승리를 위해서는 컨플루언스(중첩) 가 필요합니다. RelicusRoad Pro는 단순한 화살표 지표가 아닙니다. 완전한 퀀트 시장 생태계 입니다. 독점적인 변동성 모델링을 사용하여 가격이 이동하는 "공정 가치 로드"를 매핑하고, 단순 노이즈와 실제 구조적 돌파를 구분합니다. 추측은 그만두세요. 기관급 로드 로직으로 거래를 시작하세요. 핵심 엔진: "Road" 알고리즘 시스템의 중심에는 시장 상황에 실시간으로 적응하는 동적 변동성 채널인 Road Algo 가 있습니다. 세이프 라인(평형) 과 가격이 수학적으로 반전될 가능성이 높은 확장 레벨 을 투영합니다. Simple Road: 일반적인 시장을 위
      제작자의 제품 더 보기
      Auto Fibo Retracement MT5
      Nguyen Tuan Son
      5 (10)
      지표
      Auto Fibonacci Retracement Indicator — Flexible and Reliable This isn’t just another Auto Fibonacci Retracement indicator. It’s one of the most flexible and dependable tools available . If you find it useful, please consider leaving a review or comment — your feedback means a lot! Check out my other helpful tools below: Smart Alert Manager   - Set up advanced alerts and send them to Mobile, Telegram, Discord, Webhook... Timeframes Trend Scanner    - Scan the trend of assets in difference timefr
      FREE
      Smart Alert Manager
      Nguyen Tuan Son
      유틸리티
      Create custom alerts and advanced alerts based on price and indicator data, setup dynamic alert messages, and send these MT5 alerts to Telegram, Discord, webhooks, mobile, and more. Stay in control of your trades with Smart Alert Manager , a powerful utility for MT5 that lets you create fully customizable alerts. Whether you’re tracking price action or monitoring indicator signals, this tool ensures you never miss an opportunity. It’s easy to set up, flexible to customize, and sending alerts acr
      Currency Strength Meter for MT4
      Nguyen Tuan Son
      지표
      What Is the Currency Strength Meter? The Currency Strength Meter is an advanced yet easy-to-use indicator that measures the relative strength of 8 major currencies by analyzing their real-time performance across 28 currency pairs . It visually ranks currencies from strongest to weakest, helping you: Spot high-probability trading opportunities Match strong currencies against weak ones Trade with confidence and precision With just a glance at the dashboard, you'll know which currencies to trade –
      Auto Fibo Retracement MT4
      Nguyen Tuan Son
      3.67 (3)
      지표
      Auto Fibonacci Retracement Indicator — Flexible and Reliable This is not just another Auto Fibonacci Retracement indicator — it’s one of the most flexible and dependable tools available . If you find it useful, please leave a review or comment to support the project. Check out my other helpful tools below: Timeframes Trend Scanner    - Scan the trend of assets in difference timeframes with multiple indicators Market Trend Scanner   - Scan the trend of multiple-assets in with multiple indicators
      FREE
      Easy Toolbar MT4
      Nguyen Tuan Son
      5 (1)
      유틸리티
      Easy Toolbar is a user-friendly toolkit that provides fundamental tools and utilities which can helps you analyze market , get notifications and calculate trade factors faster, more accurate and much easier. Easy Toolbar is born with the mission to make analysis tools of MT4 really work & provide more useful utilities . If you are not fully depend on EAs and do your own work to analyze market, this tool is for you! Main features New way to use market analysis tools Introduce new important object
      Market Trend Scanner MT4
      Nguyen Tuan Son
      지표
      Market Trend Scanner   is a trend analyzer or trend screener indicator that helps you know the trend in   selected timeframe of all symbols you're watching . This indicator provides clear & detailed analysis results on a beautiful dashboard, let you able to use this result right away without need   to do any additional analysis. How it works Step 1: Calculate values of 23 selected & trusted technical indicators (Oscillator & Moving Average indicators) Step 2: Analyze all indicators using best pr
      Timeframes Trend Scanner MT4
      Nguyen Tuan Son
      지표
      Timeframes Trend Scanner is a trend analyzer or trend screener indicator that helps you know the trend in all timeframes of selected symbol you are watching . This indicator provides clear & detailed analysis results on a beautiful dashboard, let you able to use this result right away without need to do any additional analysis. How it works Step 1: Calculate values of 23 selected & trusted technical indicators (Oscillator & Moving Average indicators) Step 2: Analyze all indicators using best pra
      Easy Toolbar MT5
      Nguyen Tuan Son
      5 (1)
      유틸리티
      Easy Toolbar is a user-friendly toolkit that provides fundamental tools and utilities which can helps you analyze market , get notifications and calculate trade factors faster, more accurate and much easier. Easy Toolbar is born with the mission to make analysis tools of MT5 really work & provide more useful utilities . If you are not fully depend on EAs and do your own work to analyze market, this tool is for you! Main features New way to use market analysis tools Introduce new important object
      Market Trend Scanner MT5
      Nguyen Tuan Son
      지표
      Market Trend Scanner   is a trend analyzer or trend screener indicator that helps you know the trend in   selected timeframe of all symbols you're watching . This indicator provides clear & detailed analysis results on a beautiful dashboard, let you able to use this result right away without need to do any additional analysis. How it works Step 1: Calculate values of 23 selected & trusted technical indicators (Oscillator & Moving Average indicators) Step 2: Analyze all indicators using best prac
      Timeframes Trend Scanner MT5
      Nguyen Tuan Son
      5 (1)
      지표
      Timeframes Trend Scanner   is a trend analyzer or trend screener indicator that helps you know the trend in   all timeframes of selected symbol you are watching . This indicator provides clear & detailed analysis results on a beautiful dashboard, let you able to use this result right away without need to do any additional analysis. How it works Step 1: Calculate values of 23 selected & trusted technical indicators (Oscillator & Moving Average indicators) Step 2: Analyze all indicators using bes
      필터:
      리뷰 없음
      리뷰 답변