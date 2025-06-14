Currency Strength Meter for MT5

What Is the Currency Strength Meter?

The Currency Strength Meter is an advanced yet easy-to-use indicator that measures the relative strength of 8 major currencies by analyzing their real-time performance across 28 currency pairs.

It visually ranks currencies from strongest to weakest, helping you:

Spot high-probability trading opportunities



Match strong currencies against weak ones



Trade with confidence and precision



With just a glance at the dashboard, you'll know which currencies to trade – and more importantly, which to avoid.

With the Currency Strength Meter, you can view historical strength trends, customize the list of currencies displayed, and receive instant alerts when a currency reaches your desired strength level.

How does the currency strength calculated?

This Currency Strength Meter analyze price movements across multiple main currency pairs to determine the strength or weakness of individual ones. Here's a simplified process:

Real-time Data collection: The indicator collects real-time data of 8 major currencies from your broker. Strength Analysis: It calculates the relative strength of each currency by comparing its performance against others across the 28 most commonly traded currency pairs. Intuitive Visualization: The results are presented in an easy-to-read format, using colors and numerical values to indicate strength levels.

How to interpret data from the indicator?

Color coding : The meter uses colors to indicate the strength of each currency. Green bars represent strong currencies, while red bars indicate weak ones.

: The meter uses colors to indicate the strength of each currency. Green bars represent strong currencies, while red bars indicate weak ones. Bar length : The length of each bar shows the strength or weakness of the currency. Longer bars indicate greater strength or weakness.

: The length of each bar shows the strength or weakness of the currency. Longer bars indicate greater strength or weakness. Numerical values: Each currency has a numerical value that represents its strength level, allowing traders to see the exact strength of each currency.

By providing a clear picture of currency strength in the market, traders can make more informed decisions about which currency pairs to trade and which ones to avoid.



Integrating into your trading strategy

Use Currency Strength Meter to enhance your strategy suggestions:

Pair selection : Focus on trading currency pairs that combine a strong currency with a weak one to capitalize on potential movements.

: Focus on trading currency pairs that combine a strong currency with a weak one to capitalize on potential movements. Entry and exit points : Use the meter to identify optimal times to enter or exit trades based on currency strength shifts.

: Use the meter to identify optimal times to enter or exit trades based on currency strength shifts. Complementary analysis: Combine insights from the meter with other technical indicators for a comprehensive market analysis.

Main features