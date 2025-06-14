Currency Strength Meter for MT5

What Is the Currency Strength Meter?

The Currency Strength Meter is an advanced yet easy-to-use indicator that measures the relative strength of 8 major currencies by analyzing their real-time performance across 28 currency pairs.
It visually ranks currencies from strongest to weakest, helping you:

  • Spot high-probability trading opportunities
  • Match strong currencies against weak ones
  • Trade with confidence and precision

With just a glance at the dashboard, you'll know which currencies to trade – and more importantly, which to avoid.
With the Currency Strength Meter, you can view historical strength trends, customize the list of currencies displayed, and receive instant alerts when a currency reaches your desired strength level.

How does the currency strength calculated?

This Currency Strength Meter analyze price movements across multiple main currency pairs to determine the strength or weakness of individual ones. Here's a simplified process:

  1. Real-time Data collection: The indicator collects real-time data of 8 major currencies from your broker.
  2. Strength Analysis: It calculates the relative strength of each currency by comparing its performance against others across the 28 most commonly traded currency pairs.
  3. Intuitive Visualization: The results are presented in an easy-to-read format, using colors and numerical values to indicate strength levels.

    How to interpret data from the indicator?

    • Color coding: The meter uses colors to indicate the strength of each currency. Green bars represent strong currencies, while red bars indicate weak ones.
    • Bar length: The length of each bar shows the strength or weakness of the currency. Longer bars indicate greater strength or weakness.
    • Numerical values: Each currency has a numerical value that represents its strength level, allowing traders to see the exact strength of each currency.
    By providing a clear picture of currency strength in the market, traders can make more informed decisions about which currency pairs to trade and which ones to avoid.

      Integrating into your trading strategy

      Use Currency Strength Meter to enhance your strategy suggestions:

      • Pair selection: Focus on trading currency pairs that combine a strong currency with a weak one to capitalize on potential movements.
      • Entry and exit points: Use the meter to identify optimal times to enter or exit trades based on currency strength shifts.
      • Complementary analysis: Combine insights from the meter with other technical indicators for a comprehensive market analysis.

      Main features

      • Beautiful Dashboard with Currency strength of 8 main currencies: AUD, CAD, CHF, EIR, GBP, JPY, NZD, USD.
      • Currency Strength History Panel for all 8 currencies above.
      • Powerful Alert Manager to get informed about currency strength you care.
      • Live Settings to customize list of currencies to show on Dashboard and History Panel.
      • 1-Click Sorting & History Toggle to streamline your workflow effortlessly.
      Please read Currency Strength Meter Guidelines for more details.

      Produtos recomendados
      Trade Performance Information
      Andres Mauricio Serrano Quintero
      Indicadores
      This indicator will help you track performance of your trades, even scalping trades.  You can use it with the Arab, and many other traders.  This indicator displays essential trading account information directly on your chart. It positions itself in one of the four corners of the screen and showcases details such as: Symbol: The symbol of the asset currently displayed on the chart. Profit/Loss: The total profit or loss in dollars for the current symbol. Pips: The total number of pips gained or
      FREE
      Blahtech Market Profile MT5
      Blahtech Limited
      5 (10)
      Indicadores
      Was: $249  Now: $99   Market Profile defines a number of day types that can help the trader to determine market behaviour. A key feature is the Value Area, representing the range of price action where 70% of trading took place. Understanding the Value Area can give traders valuable insight into market direction and establish the higher odds trade. It is an excellent addition to any system you may be using. Inspired by Jim Dalton’s book “Mind Over Markets”, this indicator is designed to suit the
      Trend Complete
      Oleksii Ferbei
      Indicadores
      The Trend Complete indicator is a signal indicator and has interesting properties. It should be taken into account that this indicator reflects extremes and should be used as an additional one, and another instrument should be used for the entry point. Searches for and displays pivot points on the price chart. Trend indicators are one of the main tools for analyzing trends in the Forex market. The indicator is able to transmit all types of signals to the user: messages, E-mail and Push! The go
      Visual Dynamic Trend Analyzer Indicator
      AL MOOSAWI ABDULLAH JAFFER BAQER
      Indicadores
      Visual Dynamic Trend Analyzer: Your Ultimate Trend Trading Companion Unlock the power of clear, confident trend trading with the Visual Dynamic Trend Analyzer. This meticulously crafted indicator for MetaTrader is designed to eliminate market noise and provide you with precise, easy-to-follow buy and sell signals, transforming your chart into a clear map of market direction. For just $30, gain an indispensable edge in any market condition. The Logic Behind the Edge The Visual Dynamic Trend Anal
      Trend and Signals MT5
      Isaac Kimani
      Indicadores
      Trend and Signals MT5  indicator scans  30 trading Instruments (Forex, Metals and Indices).     It uses special algorithm on the  current market   based on   Pure Price Action   and display the overall trend and signal on the dashboard. When signals are produced the indicator sends alert and notification. Strategy for Signals This indicator uses the daily timeframe to determine the direction of the trend. The hourly timeframe is used to identify possible entries. Main trend and is determined by
      Hurst Exponent identifies Trend MT5
      Do Thi Phuong Anh
      Indicadores
      The Hurst Exponent gauges a time series' long-term memory and is named after Harold Edwin Hurst. The MetaTrader's Hurst Exponent Indicator analyzes an asset's price memory, helping predict future trends. It's valuable for traders of all levels, suitable for various styles like scalping or swing trading. In Forex terms, the Hurst Exponent measures a series' dependence, indicating whether it regresses to the mean or clusters in a direction. H values between 0.5-1 suggest positive autocorrelation
      HiperCube VIX
      Adrian Lara Carrasco
      Indicadores
      Bem-vindo ao HiperCube VIX Código de desconto de 25% na Darwinex Zero: DWZ2328770MGM Este indicador fornece uma informação real de mercado de volume de sp500 / us500 Definição  O HiperCube VIX, conhecido como Índice de Volatilidade CBOE, é uma medida amplamente reconhecida do medo ou do stress do mercado. Assinala o nível de incerteza e volatilidade no mercado bolsista, utilizando o índice S&P 500 como proxy para o mercado alargado. O Índice VIX é calculado com base nos preços dos contratos d
      FREE
      Trend Eye MT5
      Van Minh Nguyen
      Indicadores
      Trend Eye – Smart Trend and Signal System for Confident Trading Trend Eye is a smart trading indicator for MT5 that integrates Stochastic RSI, EMA-based color candles, and ATR-based automatic risk management into a clean and intuitive interface. The indicator generates BUY/SELL signals when the Stochastic RSI exits overbought or oversold zones with trend confirmation, while automatically displaying Stop Loss and Take Profit levels directly on the chart. Real-time market states (Uptrend / Downtre
      MT5 Binary MA Cross
      Santi Dankamjad
      Indicadores
      Binary MA Cross   MA Cross indicator by 4Umbella Create for traders both experienced and inexperienced to use it because it is a basic indicator How to use : 1. MA Fast  : Moving Average fast (Period 4 upto 50) 2. MA Middle :  Moving Average Middle (Period 10 upto 100) 3. MA Slow :  Moving Average Slow (Period 50 upto 200) to control trend markets. and trader can be set for Apply to price (Close, Open,Low,High,Median,Typical,weightd) For alert you can set to alert Next bar or instant bars. 
      Final Stochastic Oscillator
      Murtadha Majid Jeyad Al-Khuzaie
      Indicadores
      Final Stochastic Oscillator is a next-generation upgrade of the classic stochastic indicator, enhanced with adaptive smoothing, ADX filtering, and volume confirmation. Designed for traders who want more than just overbought/oversold signals, this tool intelligently adapts to market volatility and trend strength, giving you a clearer, more reliable reading of price momentum. Unlike the standard stochastic, which can produce frequent false signals in choppy conditions, the Final Stochastic Osci
      Mercaria Pattern 1 2 3
      Anton Serozhkin
      Indicadores
      MercariaPattern1-2-3 відстежує рух ціни, знаходить трьоххвильові структури 1-2-3 та підсвічує момент, коли сценарій підтверджується пробоєм ключового рівня. MercariaPattern1-2-3 tracks price movement, detects three-leg 1-2-3 structures and highlights the moment when the scenario is confirmed by a key level breakout. Індикатор збирає локальні свінги в компактну фігуру 0–1–2–3 , чекає підтвердженого пробою та будує стрілку входу з готовими рівнями SL/TP. The indicator combines local swings into a
      Pro Gold System Indicator
      PEDRO JOAQUIM GONCALVES GOMES
      Indicadores
      ADVANCED FUNCTIONALITIES: Trend Score (0-100) with visual bar Intelligent signals with adjustable strength (1-10) Risk management with automatic TP/SL Audible and visual alerts Price zones with smooth filling Multi-indicator analysis (RSI, ATR, BB, EMAs) DESIGN FEATURES Modern Visual: Smooth and well-spaced lines (EMA with 2-3px width) Vibrant and professional colors (Sky Blue, Orange, Gold) Modern arrows (code 233/234) for buy/sell signals Configurable dark/light theme Adjustable transparency f
      Dashboard Crossover EMA
      Minh Phuong Phung
      Indicadores
      Unlock powerful trading insights with the Dashboard Crossover Indicator , a dynamic tool designed for serious forex traders. This intelligent dashboard brings real-time crossover signals from multiple indicators , across multiple currency pairs , and over multiple timeframes —all in one compact, easy-to-read panel. Key Features: Multi-Timeframe Support : Instantly scan for crossover signals (e.g., Moving Averages, MACD, Stochastics, RSI crossovers) across timeframes ranging from M1 to MN1. Wh
      Weis Wave Scouter
      Jean Carlos Martins Roso
      Indicadores
      Descubra o poder da análise avançada de volume com o Weis Wave Scouter, um indicador revolucionário para MetaTrader 5 que combina os princípios consagrados do método Wyckoff e da análise VSA (Volume Spread Analysis). Desenvolvido para traders que buscam precisão e profundidade em suas operações, este indicador oferece uma leitura tática do mercado por meio da análise de ondas de volume cumulativo, ajudando a identificar pontos-chave de reversão e continuação de tendência. O Weis Wave Scouter a
      SMT Divergence Pro MT5
      Suvashish Halder
      Indicadores
      SMT (Smart Money Technique) Divergence refers to the price divergence between correlated assets or their relationship to inversely correlated assets.  By analyzing SMT Divergence, traders can gain insights into the market's institutional structure and identify whether smart money is accumulating or distributing assets.  Every price fluctuation should be confirmed by market symmetry, and any price asymmetry indicates an SMT Divergence, suggesting a potential trend reversal. MT4 Version -  https:/
      DemarkSequentialMQL5
      Oleh Fedorov
      Indicadores
      Секвента Демарка (Sequential) - индикатор, демонстрирующий развитие тренда, его структуру. Довольно точно отображает начальную и конечную точки, важные точки перелома. Срабатывает по открытию свечи, поэтому перерисовок не будет никогда. Здесь нет сложных формул, только статистика, отсчёт свечей, выбранных по определённым критериям. При этом индикатор может давать очень точные сигналы для входа, особенно при поддержке какого-нибудь индикатора уровней, например, этого . Алгоритм нахождения сигнала
      Day Trading Indicator MT5
      Yan Zhen Du
      Indicadores
      This trading indicator is non-repainting, non-redrawing, and non-lagging, making it an ideal choice for both manual and automated trading. It is a Price Action–based system that leverages price strength and momentum to give traders a real edge in the market. With advanced filtering techniques to eliminate noise and false signals, it enhances trading accuracy and potential. By combining multiple layers of sophisticated algorithms, the indicator scans the chart in real-time and translates comple
      Trend and Flat and Volatility MT5
      Pavel Verveyko
      Indicadores
      The indicator determines the state of the market: trend or flat. The state of the market is determined by taking into account volatility. The flat (trading corridor)is displayed in yellow. The green color shows the upward trend. The red color shows the downward trend. The height of the label corresponds to the volatility in the market. The indicator does not redraw . Settings History_Size   - the amount of history for calculation. Period_Candles  - the number of candles to calculate the indicat
      SMC Venom Model BPR MT5
      Ivan Butko
      Indicadores
      O indicador SMC Venom Model BPR é uma ferramenta profissional para os traders que trabalham com o conceito Smart Money (SMC). Identifica automaticamente dois padrões principais no gráfico de preços: FVG   (Fair Value Gap) é uma combinação de três velas, em que existe um gap entre a primeira e a terceira velas. Forma uma zona entre níveis onde não há suporte de volume, o que geralmente leva a uma correção de preço. BPR   (Balanced Price Range) é uma combinação de dois padrões FVG que formam uma
      Eight Sessions Worldwide
      Syamsurizal Dimjati
      Indicadores
      RITZ – 8 Main Market Zones & Smart Candle Timer is an advanced market-timing and session-analysis indicator designed to enhance intraday trading precision. The indicator features an adaptive candle countdown timer with dynamic time format, color warnings, blinking effects, size scaling, and multi-level sound alerts to help traders anticipate candle close and critical market moments accurately. It includes a global market session panel covering 8 major trading zones worldwide , displaying real-t
      FREE
      Updown v6
      Guner Koca
      Indicadores
      up down v6 for mt5 is no repaint all timeframe and all pairs indicator. red histogram cros trigger that is up point,and put a red point on histogram. and blue histogram cros trigger that is deep point.and put blue point on histogram. this indicator need to sometimes zoom out .for thise pres + button. if newly comes signal is too high makes before invisible.red and blue points are there.to see the signals. indicator is no repaint and can use all time frame and all pairs. only need minimum 500 bar
      Renko System
      Marco Montemari
      Indicadores
      This indicator can be considered as a trading system. It offers a different view to see the currency pair: full timeless indicator, can be used for manual trading or for automatized trading with some expert advisor. When the price reaches a threshold a new block is created according to the set mode. The indicator beside the Renko bars, shows also 3 moving averages. Features renko mode median renko custom median renko 3 moving averages wicks datetime indicator for each block custom notification
      ATrend
      Zaha Feiz
      4.82 (17)
      Indicadores
      ATREND: Como Funciona e Como Usá-lo #### Como Funciona O indicador "ATREND" para a plataforma MT5 é projetado para fornecer aos traders sinais robustos de compra e venda, utilizando uma combinação de metodologias de análise técnica. Este indicador aproveita principalmente o Intervalo Verdadeiro Médio (ATR) para medir a volatilidade, juntamente com algoritmos de detecção de tendências para identificar possíveis movimentos de mercado. Deixe uma mensagem após a compra e receba um brinde especial.
      Gekko ADX Plus
      Rodrigo Galeote
      Indicadores
      Este é o indicador Índice de Direção do Movimento (ADX - Average Directional Index) customizado da Gekko Trading, a versão customizada do famoso ADX. Use o ADX tradicional mas com a vantagem de configurar diferentes tipos de sinal de entrada e várias formas de ser alertado todas vez que houver um possível ponto de entrada ou saída do mercado. Parâmetros de Entrada Period: Período do ADX; PlotSignalType : Modo de cálculo do sinal de confirmação de tendência e direção do movimento 1- ShowSwingsOn
      Gekko RSI Plus
      Rodrigo Galeote
      Indicadores
      Tipo: Osciladores Este é o indicador de Índice de Força Relativa (IFR) customizado da Gekko Trading, a versão customizada do famoso IFR. Use o IFRtradicional mas com a vantagem de configurar diferentes tipos de sinal de entrada e várias formas de ser alertado todas vez que houver um possível ponto de entrada ou saída do mercado. Parâmetros de Entrada Period: Período do RSI; How will the indicator calculate entry (swing) signals: Modo de cálculo de sinal de entrada ou saída (mudança de tendência
      SMC setup 2 Mitigated Major OB Proof
      Minh Truong Pham
      Indicadores
      Introduction "Smart money" is money invested by knowledgeable individuals at the right time, and this investment can yield the highest returns. The concept we focus on in this indicator is whether the market is in an uptrend or downtrend. The market briefly takes a weak and reversal trend with "Minor BoS" without being able to break the major pivot. In the next step, it returns to its main trend with a strong bullish move and continues its trend with a "Major BoS". The "order block" beh
      Basic Candlestick Patterns Dashboard MT5
      Mehran Sepah Mansoor
      Indicadores
      O nosso inovador   painel de controlo de padrões básicos de velas   foi especificamente concebido para identificar automaticamente padrões de velas rentáveis no gráfico. Este painel de controlo utiliza algoritmos avançados para analisar gráficos de preços em tempo real e detetar uma vasta gama de padrões de velas, desde os clássicos aos complexos. Além disso, possui uma interface fácil de utilizar que lhe permite visualizar os padrões detectados em diferentes períodos de tempo, facilitando a to
      SM ZigZag
      Sergei Makarevich
      Indicadores
      It so happened that it is no longer necessary to write about the principles of operation of indicators of this type. The presented indicator redraws the trend direction until it changes to the opposite. whether this is right or not is up to you to judge. It works well together with SM trend Cloud, which is implemented in the SMak ZigZag EA  and Pyramid EA  Expert Advisor code. When these two indicators work together, it is possible to determine the further trend movement with a high degree of pr
      FREE
      Terra Infinity
      Ivan Simonika
      Indicadores
      Terra Infinity is a flat indicator. This improved version of the CalcFlat indicator has three additional lines that significantly increase its effectiveness. Unlike its predecessor with two static levels, Terra Infinity adds three dynamic lines above the main histogram, which are interpreted as follows: base signal line, minimum signal line, maximum signal line. These lines are formed using the additional parameter Avg, which is the average value of the histogram. Averaging produces a line cl
      InfinX Hull Mavg MT5
      Stanislav Shtiliyanov
      Indicadores
      The Hull Moving Average (HMA) attempts to minimize the lag of a traditional moving average while retaining the smoothness of the moving average line. Developed by Alan Hull in 2005, this indicator makes use of weighted moving averages to prioritize more recent values and greatly reduce lag. The resulting average is more responsive and well-suited for identifying entry points. For more information, welcome to our Telegram Group.  https://t.me/InfinXx
      Os compradores deste produto também adquirem
      Smart Trend Trading System MT5
      Issam Kassas
      4.68 (59)
      Indicadores
      Se você comprar este indicador, receberá meu Gerenciador de Operações Profissional + EA  GRATUITAMENTE. Primeiramente, vale ressaltar que este Sistema de Trading é um Indicador Não Repintado, Não Redesenho e Não Atrasado, o que o torna ideal tanto para o trading manual quanto para o automatizado. Curso online, manual e download de predefinições. O "Sistema de Trading Inteligente MT5" é uma solução completa de trading projetada para traders novos e experientes. Ele combina mais de 10 indicadores
      Divergence Bomber
      Ihor Otkydach
      4.9 (79)
      Indicadores
      Cada comprador deste indicador recebe adicionalmente, e de forma gratuita: A ferramenta exclusiva "Bomber Utility", que acompanha automaticamente cada operação, define os níveis de Stop Loss e Take Profit e fecha operações de acordo com as regras da estratégia; Arquivos de configuração (set files) para ajustar o indicador em diferentes ativos; Set files para configurar o Bomber Utility nos modos: "Risco Mínimo", "Risco Balanceado" e "Estratégia de Espera"; Um vídeo tutorial passo a passo que aju
      Entry In The Zone and SMC Multi Timeframe
      Sirikorn Rungsang
      4.92 (36)
      Indicadores
      ***Entry In The Zone and SMC Multi Timeframe é uma ferramenta de análise de mercado em tempo real desenvolvida com base nos Smart Money Concepts (SMC). Ela foi projetada para ajudar os traders a analisarem a estrutura do mercado de forma sistemática e obterem uma visão mais clara da direção geral do mercado. O sistema analisa automaticamente Pontos de Reversão, Zonas-Chave e a Estrutura de Mercado em múltiplos timeframes, enquanto exibe Points of Interest (POI), sinais sem repaint e níveis autom
      Divergence In Chaos Environment
      Arief
      Indicadores
      Obtenha o AUX GRATUITO e suporte EA  Download direto — Clique aqui [ D.I.C.E ] O DICE Indicator Divergence in Chaos Environment é uma ferramenta MT5 especializada criada para traders que aplicam a Teoria das Ondas de Elliott dentro das técnicas de Trading Chaos. Identifica divergências ocultas e regulares na ação do preço, sincronizadas com o ambiente de mercado caótico descrito por Bill Williams. Principais recursos Divergência alinhada com Ondas de Elliott: detecta divergências altistas e bai
      Atomic Analyst MT5
      Issam Kassas
      4.19 (27)
      Indicadores
      Primeiramente, vale ressaltar que este Indicador de Negociação não repinta, não redesenha e não apresenta atrasos, tornando-o ideal tanto para negociação manual quanto automatizada. Manual do utilizador: configurações, entradas e estratégia. O Analista Atômico é um Indicador de Ação de Preço PA que utiliza a força e o momentum do preço para encontrar uma vantagem melhor no mercado. Equipado com filtros avançados que ajudam a remover ruídos e sinais falsos, e aumentam o potencial de negociação.
      Quantum Trend Sniper
      Bogdan Ion Puscasu
      4.74 (53)
      Indicadores
      Apresentando       Quantum Trend Sniper Indicator   , o inovador Indicador MQL5 que está transformando a maneira como você identifica e negocia as reversões de tendência! Desenvolvido por uma equipe de traders experientes com experiência comercial de mais de 13 anos,       Indicador de Atirador de Tendência Quântica       foi projetado para impulsionar sua jornada de negociação a novos patamares com sua forma inovadora de identificar reversões de tendência com precisão extremamente alta. ***Com
      PZ Swing Trading MT5
      PZ TRADING SLU
      5 (5)
      Indicadores
      Swing Trading é o primeiro indicador projetado para detectar oscilações na direção da tendência e possíveis oscilações de reversão. Ele usa a abordagem de negociação de linha de base, amplamente descrita na literatura de negociação. O indicador estuda vários vetores de preço e tempo para rastrear a direção da tendência agregada e detecta situações nas quais o mercado está sobrevendido ou sobrecomprado em excesso e pronto para corrigir. [ Guia de instalação | Guia de atualização | Solução de prob
      Azimuth Pro
      Ottaviano De Cicco
      5 (1)
      Indicadores
      PROMOÇÃO DE LANÇAMENTO O preço do Azimuth Pro está inicialmente definido em 299$ para os primeiros 100compradores. O preço final será de 499$ . A DIFERENÇA ENTRE ENTRADAS RETAIL E INSTITUCIONAIS NÃO É O INDICADOR — É A LOCALIZAÇÃO. A maioria dos traders entra em níveis de preço arbitrários, perseguindo momentum ou reagindo a sinais atrasados. As instituições esperam o preço atingir níveis estruturados onde oferta e demanda realmente mudam. Azimuth Pro mapeia esses níveis automaticamente: VWA
      FX Power MT5 NG
      Daniel Stein
      5 (29)
      Indicadores
      FX Power: Analise a Força das Moedas para Decisões de Negociação Mais Inteligentes Visão Geral FX Power é a sua ferramenta essencial para compreender a força real das principais moedas e do ouro em quaisquer condições de mercado. Identificando moedas fortes para comprar e fracas para vender, FX Power simplifica as decisões de negociação e revela oportunidades de alta probabilidade. Quer você prefira seguir tendências ou antecipar reversões usando valores extremos de Delta, esta ferramenta adap
      Super Signal Skyblade Edition
      Shengzu Zhong
      5 (5)
      Indicadores
      Super Signal – Skyblade Edition Sistema profissional de sinais de tendência sem repintar / sem atraso com taxa de acerto excepcional | Para MT4 / MT5 Funciona melhor em timeframes mais curtos, como 1 minuto, 5 minutos e 15 minutos. Principais características: Super Signal – Skyblade Edition é um sistema inteligente de sinais desenvolvido especificamente para operações com tendência. Utiliza uma lógica de filtragem em múltiplas camadas para detectar apenas movimentos direcionais fortes sustenta
      Trend indicator AI mt5
      Ramil Minniakhmetov
      5 (13)
      Indicadores
      O indicador Trend Ai é uma ótima ferramenta que irá melhorar a análise de mercado de um trader, combinando a identificação de tendências com pontos de entrada acionáveis e alertas de reversão. Este indicador permite que os usuários naveguem pelas complexidades do mercado forex com confiança e precisão Além dos sinais primários, o indicador Trend Ai identifica pontos de entrada secundários que surgem durante retrações ou retrações, permitindo que os comerciantes capitalizem as correções de preço
      Grabber System MT5
      Ihor Otkydach
      4.81 (21)
      Indicadores
      Apresento a você um excelente indicador técnico: Grabber, que funciona como uma estratégia de trading “tudo incluído”, pronta para usar. Em um único código estão integradas ferramentas poderosas de análise técnica de mercado, sinais de entrada (setas), funções de alertas e notificações push. Cada comprador deste indicador também recebe gratuitamente: Utilitário Grabber: ferramenta para gerenciamento automático de ordens abertas Vídeo tutorial passo a passo: como instalar, configurar e operar com
      Quantum TrendPulse
      Bogdan Ion Puscasu
      5 (20)
      Indicadores
      Apresentando   Quantum TrendPulse   , a ferramenta de negociação definitiva que combina o poder do   SuperTrend   ,   RSI   e   Stochastic   em um indicador abrangente para maximizar seu potencial de negociação. Projetado para traders que buscam precisão e eficiência, este indicador ajuda você a identificar tendências de mercado, mudanças de momentum e pontos de entrada e saída ideais com confiança. Principais características: Integração SuperTrend:   siga facilmente a tendência predominante do
      Gold Sniper Scalper Pro
      Ich Khiem Nguyen
      3.5 (8)
      Indicadores
      Gold Sniper Scalper Pro é um indicator profissional para MetaTrader 5, projetado para auxiliar traders a identificar pontos de entrada e gerenciar risco de forma eficaz. O indicator fornece um conjunto completo de ferramentas de análise incluindo sistema de detecção de sinais, gestão automática de Entry/SL/TP, análise de volume e estatísticas de desempenho em tempo real. Guia do usuário para entender o sistema   |   Guia do usuário para outros idiomas RECURSOS PRINCIPAIS Sistema de detecção
      Dynamic Scalper System MT5
      Vitalyi Belyh
      Indicadores
      O indicador " Dynamic Scalper System MT5 " foi desenvolvido para o método de scalping, operando dentro de ondas de tendência. Testado nos principais pares de moedas e ouro, é possível a compatibilidade com outros instrumentos de negociação. Fornece sinais para a abertura de posições de curto prazo ao longo da tendência, com suporte adicional para o movimento dos preços. O princípio do indicador: As setas grandes determinam a direção da tendência. Um algoritmo para gerar sinais de scalping sob
      MetaForecast M5
      Vahidreza Heidar Gholami
      5 (3)
      Indicadores
      MetaForecast prevê e visualiza o futuro de qualquer mercado com base nas harmonias nos dados de preços. Embora o mercado nem sempre seja previsível, se houver um padrão nos preços, o MetaForecast pode prever o futuro com a maior precisão possível. Em comparação com outros produtos similares, o MetaForecast pode gerar resultados mais precisos ao analisar as tendências do mercado. Parâmetros de entrada Past size (Tamanho do passado) Especifica o número de barras que o MetaForecast usa para criar
      ON Trade Optuma Astro MT5
      Abdullah Alrai
      Indicadores
      Claro, aqui está a tradução para o português: Apresentando o Indicador de Astronomia para   MT4 / MT5 : Seu Companheiro Celestial Definitivo no Trading Você está pronto para elevar sua experiência de trading a alturas celestiais? Não procure mais do que o nosso revolucionário Indicador de Astronomia para MT4. Essa ferramenta inovadora transcende os indicadores de trading tradicionais, aproveitando o poder de algoritmos complexos para fornecer insights astronômicos incomparáveis e cálculos de pre
      Market Structure Patterns
      Samuel Manoel De Souza
      4.47 (19)
      Indicadores
      Disponível para   MT4   e   MT5 . Junte-se ao canal Market Structure Patterns para baixar os materiais disponíveis para estudos e informações adicionais. Postagens relacionadas: Market Structure Patterns - Introduction Garanta agora com 50% de desconto | Preço anterior US$ 90 | Oferta válida até 31 de dezembro | Uma grande atualização está chegando em breve, e o preço original será ajustado. Market Structure Patterns   é um indicador baseado em   smart money concepts   que apresenta elementos
      PZ Harmonacci Patterns MT5
      PZ TRADING SLU
      3 (6)
      Indicadores
      Este é sem dúvida o indicador de reconhecimento automático de formação de preço harmônico mais completo que você pode encontrar para a MetaTrader Platform. Ele detecta 19 padrões diferentes, leva as projeções de Fibonacci tão a sério quanto você, exibe a Zona de Reversão Potencial (PRZ) e encontra níveis adequados de stop loss e take-profit. [ Guia de instalação | Guia de atualização | Solução de problemas | FAQ | Todos os produtos ] Detecta 19 formações harmônicas de preços diferentes Traça
      ARIPoint
      Temirlan Kdyrkhan
      1 (1)
      Indicadores
      ARIPoint is a powerful trading companion designed to generate high-probability entry signals with dynamic TP/SL/DP levels based on volatility. Built-in performance tracking shows win/loss stats, PP1/PP2 hits, and success rates all updated live. Key Features: Buy/Sell signals with adaptive volatility bands Real-time TP/SL/DP levels based on ATR Built-in MA Filter with optional ATR/StdDev volatility Performance stats panel (Success, Profit/Loss, PP1/PP2) Alerts via popup, sound, push, or email Cu
      Trend Forecaster
      Alexey Minkov
      5 (7)
      Indicadores
      The Trend Forecaster indicator utilizes a unique proprietary algorithm to determine entry points for a breakout trading strategy. The indicator identifies price clusters, analyzes price movement near levels, and provides a signal when the price breaks through a level. The Trend Forecaster indicator is suitable for all financial assets, including currencies (Forex), metals, stocks, indices, and cryptocurrencies. You can also adjust the indicator to work on any time frames, although it is recommen
      Shock Pullback
      Suleiman Alhawamdah
      5 (1)
      Indicadores
      De forma simples, você pode começar a operar quando o movimento dos números brancos — conhecidos como "pips" — começar a aparecer ao lado do candle atual. Os "pips" brancos indicam que uma operação de compra ou venda está ativa e se movendo na direção correta, conforme indicado pela cor branca. Quando o movimento dos pips brancos para e se transforma em uma cor verde estática, isso sinaliza o fim do momento atual. A cor verde dos números representa o lucro total obtido em "pips", independenteme
      Smart Price Action Concepts MT5
      Issam Kassas
      4 (14)
      Indicadores
      Antes de tudo, vale ressaltar que esta Ferramenta de Negociação é um Indicador Não Repintante, Não Redesenhante e Não Atrasado, o que a torna ideal para negociação profissional. Curso online, manual do utilizador e demonstração. O Indicador de Conceitos de Ação de Preço Inteligente é uma ferramenta muito poderosa tanto para traders novos quanto experientes. Ele combina mais de 20 indicadores úteis em um único, combinando ideias avançadas de negociação como Análise do Trader do Círculo Interno
      PZ Mean Reversion MT5
      PZ TRADING SLU
      3 (2)
      Indicadores
      Indicador único que implementa uma abordagem profissional e quantitativa para significar negociação de reversão. Ele capitaliza o fato de que o preço desvia e retorna à média de maneira previsível e mensurável, o que permite regras claras de entrada e saída que superam amplamente as estratégias de negociação não quantitativas. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products ] Sinais de negociação claros Incrivelmente fácil de negociar Cores e tamanhos personalizáveis
      TPSproTREND PrO MT5
      Roman Podpora
      4.74 (19)
      Indicadores
      O TPSproTrend PRO identifica o momento em que o mercado realmente muda de direção e cria um ponto de entrada no início do movimento. Você entra no mercado quando o preço está apenas começando a se mover, e não depois que o movimento já ocorreu.   Indicador       Não redesenha os sinais e exibe automaticamente os pontos de entrada, Stop Loss e Take Profit, tornando a negociação clara, visual e estruturada. INSTRUÇÕES EM RUSSO   -   VERSÃO MT4 Principais vantagens Sinalização sem redesenho.   Tod
      Golden Spike Premium
      Kwaku Bondzie Ghartey
      5 (1)
      Indicadores
      Golden Spikes Indicator Technical indicator for synthetic indices trading on M1 timeframe. Compatible with Boom/Crash indices on Deriv platform and Gain/Pain indices on Weltrade platform. send me A private  message to receive trade ASISTANT EA.. booklet guide:  https://drive.google.com/file/d/1knQJqGHZSP5eQN24ndRz2ayZVCst6XhN/view?usp=sharing Also check my premium spikes bot: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/142350 Features Uses Parabolic SAR, RSI, and Bollinger Bands analysis Three risk
      FootprintOrderflow
      Jingfeng Luo
      5 (3)
      Indicadores
      FOOTPRINTORDERFLOW: The Authoritative Guide ( This indicator is also compatible with economic providers that do not offer DOM data and BID/ASK data， It also supports various foreign exchange transactions， DEMO version，modleling must choose " Every tick based on real ticks"  ) Important notice: Before placing an order, please contact me first, and I will provide you with professional answers and services 1. Overview FOOTPRINTORDERFLOW  is an advanced Order Flow analysis tool designed for MetaTra
      Berma Bands
      Muhammad Elbermawi
      5 (7)
      Indicadores
      O indicador Berma Bands (BBs) é uma ferramenta valiosa para traders que buscam identificar e capitalizar tendências de mercado. Ao analisar a relação entre o preço e os BBs, os traders podem discernir se um mercado está em uma fase de tendência ou de variação. Visite o [ Blog Berma Home ] para saber mais. As Bandas de Berma são compostas por três linhas distintas: a Banda de Berma Superior, a Banda de Berma Média e a Banda de Berma Inferior. Essas linhas são plotadas em torno do preço, criando u
      FX Volume MT5
      Daniel Stein
      4.76 (25)
      Indicadores
      FX Volume: Vivencie o Verdadeiro Sentimento de Mercado sob a Perspectiva de um Corretor Visão Geral Rápida Quer aprimorar sua abordagem de trading? FX Volume fornece insights em tempo real sobre como traders de varejo e corretores estão posicionados—bem antes de relatórios atrasados como o COT. Seja para buscar ganhos consistentes ou simplesmente ter uma vantagem mais clara no mercado, FX Volume ajuda você a detectar grandes desequilíbrios, confirmar rompimentos e aperfeiçoar sua gestão de ris
      RelicusRoad Pro MT5
      Relicus LLC
      5 (24)
      Indicadores
      RelicusRoad Pro: Sistema Operacional Quantitativo de Mercado 70% DE DESCONTO ACESSO VITALÍCIO (TEMPO LIMITADO) - JUNTE-SE A 2.000+ TRADERS Por que a maioria dos traders falha mesmo com indicadores "perfeitos"? Porque eles operam Conceitos Únicos no vácuo. Um sinal sem contexto é uma aposta. Você precisa de CONFLUÊNCIA . RelicusRoad Pro não é um simples indicador de seta. É um Ecossistema Quantitativo de Mercado completo. Ele mapeia a "Estrada do Valor Justo", distinguindo ruído de rupturas estru
      Mais do autor
      Auto Fibo Retracement MT5
      Nguyen Tuan Son
      5 (10)
      Indicadores
      Auto Fibonacci Retracement Indicator — Flexible and Reliable This isn’t just another Auto Fibonacci Retracement indicator. It’s one of the most flexible and dependable tools available . If you find it useful, please consider leaving a review or comment — your feedback means a lot! Check out my other helpful tools below: Smart Alert Manager   - Set up advanced alerts and send them to Mobile, Telegram, Discord, Webhook... Timeframes Trend Scanner    - Scan the trend of assets in difference timefr
      FREE
      Smart Alert Manager
      Nguyen Tuan Son
      Utilitários
      Create custom alerts and advanced alerts based on price and indicator data, setup dynamic alert messages, and send these MT5 alerts to Telegram, Discord, webhooks, mobile, and more. Stay in control of your trades with Smart Alert Manager , a powerful utility for MT5 that lets you create fully customizable alerts. Whether you’re tracking price action or monitoring indicator signals, this tool ensures you never miss an opportunity. It’s easy to set up, flexible to customize, and sending alerts acr
      Currency Strength Meter for MT4
      Nguyen Tuan Son
      Indicadores
      What Is the Currency Strength Meter? The Currency Strength Meter is an advanced yet easy-to-use indicator that measures the relative strength of 8 major currencies by analyzing their real-time performance across 28 currency pairs . It visually ranks currencies from strongest to weakest, helping you: Spot high-probability trading opportunities Match strong currencies against weak ones Trade with confidence and precision With just a glance at the dashboard, you'll know which currencies to trade –
      Auto Fibo Retracement MT4
      Nguyen Tuan Son
      3.67 (3)
      Indicadores
      Auto Fibonacci Retracement Indicator — Flexible and Reliable This is not just another Auto Fibonacci Retracement indicator — it’s one of the most flexible and dependable tools available . If you find it useful, please leave a review or comment to support the project. Check out my other helpful tools below: Timeframes Trend Scanner    - Scan the trend of assets in difference timeframes with multiple indicators Market Trend Scanner   - Scan the trend of multiple-assets in with multiple indicators
      FREE
      Easy Toolbar MT4
      Nguyen Tuan Son
      5 (1)
      Utilitários
      Easy Toolbar is a user-friendly toolkit that provides fundamental tools and utilities which can helps you analyze market , get notifications and calculate trade factors faster, more accurate and much easier. Easy Toolbar is born with the mission to make analysis tools of MT4 really work & provide more useful utilities . If you are not fully depend on EAs and do your own work to analyze market, this tool is for you! Main features New way to use market analysis tools Introduce new important object
      Market Trend Scanner MT4
      Nguyen Tuan Son
      Indicadores
      Market Trend Scanner   is a trend analyzer or trend screener indicator that helps you know the trend in   selected timeframe of all symbols you're watching . This indicator provides clear & detailed analysis results on a beautiful dashboard, let you able to use this result right away without need   to do any additional analysis. How it works Step 1: Calculate values of 23 selected & trusted technical indicators (Oscillator & Moving Average indicators) Step 2: Analyze all indicators using best pr
      Timeframes Trend Scanner MT4
      Nguyen Tuan Son
      Indicadores
      Timeframes Trend Scanner is a trend analyzer or trend screener indicator that helps you know the trend in all timeframes of selected symbol you are watching . This indicator provides clear & detailed analysis results on a beautiful dashboard, let you able to use this result right away without need to do any additional analysis. How it works Step 1: Calculate values of 23 selected & trusted technical indicators (Oscillator & Moving Average indicators) Step 2: Analyze all indicators using best pra
      Easy Toolbar MT5
      Nguyen Tuan Son
      5 (1)
      Utilitários
      Easy Toolbar is a user-friendly toolkit that provides fundamental tools and utilities which can helps you analyze market , get notifications and calculate trade factors faster, more accurate and much easier. Easy Toolbar is born with the mission to make analysis tools of MT5 really work & provide more useful utilities . If you are not fully depend on EAs and do your own work to analyze market, this tool is for you! Main features New way to use market analysis tools Introduce new important object
      Market Trend Scanner MT5
      Nguyen Tuan Son
      Indicadores
      Market Trend Scanner   is a trend analyzer or trend screener indicator that helps you know the trend in   selected timeframe of all symbols you're watching . This indicator provides clear & detailed analysis results on a beautiful dashboard, let you able to use this result right away without need to do any additional analysis. How it works Step 1: Calculate values of 23 selected & trusted technical indicators (Oscillator & Moving Average indicators) Step 2: Analyze all indicators using best prac
      Timeframes Trend Scanner MT5
      Nguyen Tuan Son
      5 (1)
      Indicadores
      Timeframes Trend Scanner   is a trend analyzer or trend screener indicator that helps you know the trend in   all timeframes of selected symbol you are watching . This indicator provides clear & detailed analysis results on a beautiful dashboard, let you able to use this result right away without need to do any additional analysis. How it works Step 1: Calculate values of 23 selected & trusted technical indicators (Oscillator & Moving Average indicators) Step 2: Analyze all indicators using bes
      Filtro:
      Sem comentários
      Responder ao comentário