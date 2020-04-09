Technical Trend Analysis Panel MT5

• Please test the product in the Strategy Tester before purchasing to understand how it works.
• If you face any issues, contact me via private message—I’m always available to help.
• After purchase, send me a screenshot of your order to receive a FREE EA as a gift.


Technical Trend Analysis Panel – Master the Market Trends with Precision!

Are you tired of juggling multiple indicators and struggling to interpret trend signals? The Technical Trend Analysis Panel is your ultimate solution! This powerful MT5 utility simplifies trend analysis by bringing all essential indicators into one sleek, easy-to-read panel. Whether you're a beginner or a pro trader, this tool ensures you never miss a trend reversal or continuation again!

What is the Technical Trend Analysis Panel? This tool is an advanced trend detection system designed to aggregate multiple trend indicators into a single panel. It evaluates the market direction across different timeframes, providing a clear, structured view of the current trend strength and momentum.

How It Works – The Logic Behind the Tool The Technical Trend Analysis Panel continuously analyzes various technical indicators to determine the prevailing market trend.

Multi-Timeframe Trend Detection:

  • The panel scans across multiple timeframes (M1, M5, M15, M30, H1, H4, D1, W1, MN) to give you a complete overview of the market's direction.
  • This feature helps you align your trades with higher timeframe trends, increasing the probability of success.

Combination of Powerful Indicators: The tool calculates trend strength based on multiple reliable indicators:

  • Moving Averages (MA) – Detects bullish/bearish crossovers and confirms trend direction.
  • Relative Strength Index (RSI) – Identifies overbought/oversold conditions to predict reversals.
  • MACD (Moving Average Convergence Divergence) – Measures trend momentum and strength.
  • ADX (Average Directional Index) – Analyzes trend strength to filter weak signals.
  • Parabolic SAR – Highlights potential reversals and entry points.

Trend Scoring System – Instant Trend Clarity!

  • The panel assigns a trend score based on the strength of each indicator.
  • Bullish, Bearish, or Neutral? The system simplifies the data, so you instantly see where the market is heading.
  • No more confusion—just clear signals!

Customizable to Suit Your Trading Style:

  • Adjust indicator settings to fit your preferred strategy.
  • Choose which timeframes to monitor and tailor alerts accordingly.

Perfect for Trend Trading Strategies:

  • Scalpers can use lower timeframes for quick entries and exits.
  • Swing traders benefit from multi-timeframe confirmation.
  • Long-term investors can align their trades with dominant trends.

Why Choose the Technical Trend Analysis Panel?

  • Eliminates guesswork—trade with confidence!
  • Saves time—no need to check multiple indicators separately.
  • Works on all assets—Forex, Stocks, Commodities, Indices, and Crypto!
  • Boosts accuracy—trade only with confirmed trends!

Available Now for Only $30! Don't miss this opportunity to enhance your trading edge! Get your copy today and start mastering the market trends like a pro!

Need Support? Contact Me Directly! I offer direct message support for any inquiries or assistance. Feel free to reach out anytime!

Check out my other powerful EAs and indicators here: Explore More Tools

이 제품의 구매자들이 또한 구매함
