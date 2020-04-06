ZigZag 1

User Guide 
Trading Direction (InputDirect)
Selects allowed trading directions: both, long only, or short only.

Signal Level Usage (Direction)
Enables or disables the use of calculated signal levels (Point A) for order placement.

Max Orders per Level (MaxOpenOnLevel)
Limits the number of orders that can be placed from the same price level to help control risk.

Order Entry Logic (InputType)
Determines the method of interpreting ZigZag signals (options 1, 2, or 3) that affect entry timing.

Lot Size (Lot)
Specifies the trade volume used when placing orders.

Take Profit (TakeProfit)
Sets the profit target as a percentage of the entry price, defining the exit level for a profitable trade.

Stop Loss Mode (StopLoss)
Chooses the method for calculating the stop loss (fixed via ZigZag, trailing with/without limits, percentage-based, or point-based).

Stop Loss in Percentage (StopLossProcent)
Used with the percentage-based stop loss mode; sets the stop loss distance as a percentage of the entry price.

Stop Loss in Points (StopLossPoints)
Applies when using the point-based stop loss mode; defines the stop loss distance in points.

Offset for Pending Orders (OpenOffset)
Specifies the percentage offset from the current price for placing pending orders (BUY STOP/SELL STOP).

Working Timeframe (tf)
Determines the timeframe for the ZigZag indicator and signal calculations.

Signal Line Display (ShowA, LongAColor, ShortAColor, Width)
Controls the display of the key “Point A” line on the chart with customizable colors (for long and short) and line thickness.

ZigZag Parameters (InpDepth, InpDeviation, InpBackstep)
Configure the sensitivity and behavior of the ZigZag indicator used to detect swing points for entry signals.

Order Identifier (Magic)
A unique ID that distinguishes the EA’s orders from other trades on the account.

Debug Mode (bDebug)
When enabled, displays additional visual aids for monitoring the EA’s performance even if trading is turned off.

おすすめのプロダクト
LL Pursuit EA MT5
Leopoldo Licari
エキスパート
UPDATE v1.0 IS OUT - PLEASE READ ALL THE DESCRIPTION BEFORE USE IT LL Pursuit EA is an advanced and smart multi-currency trading system , based on the combined and weighted use of different decision factors. The algorithm uses real-time data from 14 currency exchanges , the most liquid and weighted on the market, combined with the calculation of various indicators , including moving averages, accumulation and distribution volumes, currency strength and trend continuity, to automatically take op
Otrx Fimathe Automatica MT5
Fabio Rocha
エキスパート
LAUNCHING PROMOTION:: Only a few copies left at the current price! CURRENT PRICE: $70 MONTH Join our Telegram community to share ready-made setup files Come use our EA that uses the Fimathe Strategy in an automated way . Based on support and resistance zones, our EA was designed to provide you with a new experience. The EA uses a calculation to track 2 possible breakout points. When it locates it, it immediately takes this channel to the starting point and waits for the trade to take place. Al
Project Golden Luna MT5
Ruslan Pishun
エキスパート
Trading strategy: Scalping. The EA "Project Golden Luna" is based on trading on zigzag signals using standard indicators, and market entries are made on the breakdown of local extremum levels. As soon as the bot receives a signal, it immediately starts placing several pending orders. And most importantly, this trading expert uses SL protective orders in open trades, which save the trader's deposit from significant losses. However, this robot in most cases does not wait for the price to reach a
Gold is Hot mt5
Sergey Kasirenko
5 (2)
エキスパート
Gold is Hot EAは、ボラティリティとMACD指標を組み合わせた著者独自のWAT指標に基づいています。このEAは、上昇トレンドの開始を青い矢印で、下降トレンドの開始を赤い矢印で正確に検出し、TPに達するまでマーチンゲール/グリッドスタイルでオープントレードを制御します 推奨ペア：xauusd、eurusd、audusd、gbpusd、nzdusdなどの主要通貨ペアに加え、audcad、nzdcad、eurnzd、eurcadなどのマイナー通貨ペア（m15以上の時間枠） 設定： 開始時間 – EA の開始時間 開始分 – EA の開始分 終了時間 – EA の終了時間 終了分 – EA の終了分 ロット – 取引を開始する最初のロット 可変ロットの使用 – True/False – 資金管理を使用する True/False 0.01 ロットごとのフリー マージン – 0.01 ロットごとのフリー マージン 乗算 – 1.5 などの乗数 最大ロット – 許可される最大ロット 利益確定 – ポイントでの利益確定 ポイントでのストップ ロス (0: 使用しない) – ポイントでのスト
Zen MT5
Elena Kusheva
エキスパート
Iスリッページ=0;-許可されたスリッページ,0-使用されていません   S cmt="";-ご注文についてのコメント   Iマジック=20200131;-マジック、EAの注文ID   SのWorkTime="00:00-24:00"; - フォーマットはHH:MM-HH:MM,all day0-24or00:00-24:00です   D fix_lot=0.01;//修正ロット-作業ロット   Order_tp D=100.0;//TP. 私はお勧めします–10.0-4文字のようにポイントで利益を取る！ EAは自動的に5文字の楽器を検出し、自動的に値を10倍に増加します。   D order_sl=0.0;//SL-4文字のようにポイントの損失を停止！   B AverageUse=true;-平均化を使用するかどうか   D LotMn=1.59;-平均化のためのロット乗数.   D AverageStep=30;-注文間のステップ. 私はお勧め-100   D AverageTake=60;-平均すると利益を取る。   I MaxOrders=20;-平均化グリッド内の注文の最
Neuro Trader EA
Roman Lomaev
エキスパート
Neuro Trader EA is an expert advisor developed using artificial intelligence, designed for analysis and automated trading in financial markets. The advisor focuses on utilizing a neural network, allowing for more flexible and precise responses to market changes. The algorithm analyzes market behavior using weight coefficients and dynamically adapts to changing conditions, making it particularly effective for short-term trading. Features of the Advisor: Neural Network for Decision-Making: The adv
Exp Crassula
Aleksey Luppey
エキスパート
The Exp Crassula expert Advisor can start working with a minimum Deposit of $ 20. it is possible to enable automatic lot increase (calculated from the result of the last transaction.) The expert is working around the clock in fully automatic mode. The expert showed good results on the history of the EURUSD H1 pair. You can enable it on other timeframes and currency pairs by first testing and selecting the minimum size for the calculation in paragraphs parameter. it is recommended to use from 5
Multi Light MT5
Volodymyr Zubov
エキスパート
The multi-currency EA provides the ability to manage trading on 30 symbols from a single interface in MetaTrader 5. It is based on a comprehensive approach to market analysis. Forex pairs and metals such as XAUUSD and XAGUSD are supported. Automatic processing of symbol names is possible for users. The EA is equipped with a self-learning mechanism that dynamically adjusts the entry threshold depending on changes in market conditions and transaction statistics. Options allow you to choose betwee
Miranda Ice EA Mt5
Taha Saber Ashour Kamel
エキスパート
Miranada ICe Ea for mt5 is strong multi strategy trading bot it has many super options on parameters that will help you for perfect trades hitting targets and low drawdown control also it has symbol loop to help you open one chart and make that on and choose racon strategy but make number of trades on and make it as you like  3 and make your lot size and run ea also if you want any symbol you can apply on chart but if you like to trade many pairs same time as I did in screenshot open one chart a
Sinaleiro Trader
Renato Takahashi
エキスパート
O Sinaleiro Trader é o robô de daytrade que usa multiníveis de acordo com a abertura do dia. Assim, a cada rompimento dos níveis, o robô emite ordens de compra ou venda, de acordo com a tendência. Os stops podem ser fixos ou dinâmicos de acordo com os níveis. É possível configurar a distância do sinaleiro, bem como horários de trades e dias da semana. Alterar o parâmetro BR1 para BR.
Aggressive Lifting
Aleksandr Khmelevskii
エキスパート
2 copies left at 49 USD. Next price is 99 USD . set file - This is a very aggressive trading strategy, based on a modified MACD indicator. It is used to analyze the anomalous zones of the market + author's methodology to restore the critical movement. The strategy was developed taking into account the movement of the currency pair USDCHF and the best rates of trade just on it. Recommendations: - H1 USDCHF - Leverage of 1:500 or higher (ideally 1:1000 or 1:2000) - Minimum deposit 100 units -
Find My Rules
Daniel Maximiliano Serkin
エキスパート
Find My Rules   It is an fully custimizable Expert Advisor. You can choose multiple parameters that act as a trigger to execute a buy or sell order.  The parameters available to configure to your liking are:  lots, stop loss, take profit, dynamic lots, order type,timeframe. Indicator combinations for triggering orders and for preconditions (two factors) are:  RSI, EMA1, EMA2, EMA3, EMA4,MACD. INPUTS PARAMETERS: OPERATION OPTIONS magic number =  number for identification lots  =  lots for operati
Candle Bot
Steve Zoeger
エキスパート
Welcome to the MT 5 Candle Bot Simply set the Indicator Filter as you want and the Robot does the Job for you. This Robot works on all frames time frames  and all pairs, the bot places entry positions. Features: - Magic Number - Spread Filter - Take Profit - Stop Loss - Bar Shift - Exit at opposite Signal - Filter (adjustable) - Trailing (adjustable) - Martingale (adjustable) and many  more. Please feel free to download it and trade 24/7. If you need help setting it up please feel free to contac
UniversalMA EA
Mikhail Sergeev
3.67 (3)
エキスパート
作成、探索、獲得！ Expert Advisor を使用すると、ツールの価格を平滑化する強力で普遍的な指標に基づいて、完全に自動化された取引システムを構築できます。 EA に統合された一連のルールを使用して、独自の取引システムを作成します。戦略テスターでアイデアをテストします。利益のための実際の取引で、または追加のツールとして使用してください。 2021 年 10 月 19 日、MetaTrader 5 用の完全に無料の UniversalMA インジケーターを公開しました。UniversalMA は、膨大なカスタマイズ オプションを備えた移動平均です。 10種類のスムージング。構築する12の価格オプション。結果の移動平均の離散化の可能性。高速で最適化されたコード。インジケーターは非常に便利であることが判明し、ユーザーは気に入りました。 このインディケータを使用すると、それに基づいて任意の Expert Advisor を制限なしで作成できます。それにもかかわらず、このインディケータに基づいて完全に自動化された Expert Advisor を作成するための膨大な数のリクエストと提案を
ADAM for FTMO 5
Vyacheslav Izvarin
5 (1)
エキスパート
ADAM EA Special Version for FTMO Please find new Version here  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/113326 Our 1st EA created using ChatGPT technology Trade only GOOD and checked PROP FIRMS  Default parameters for Challenge $100,000 Tested on EURUSD and GBPUSD only  Use 15MIN Time Frame Close all deals and Auto-trading  before Weekend at 12:00 GMT+3  Friday For Prop Firms MUST use special Protector  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/94362 -------------------------------------------------
Bitcoin Timer MA
Luis Ruben Rivera Galvez
エキスパート
設定ファイルをお送りしますので、メッセージをお送りください。 VPS（このロボットに適したVPSをご提案いただく場合は、ダイレクトメッセージでご連絡ください）で3ヶ月間デモ口座でテストしていただき、ニーズに合わせて調整することをお勧めします。このロボットはツールであり、長年の実績を持つ戦略ではないことをご留意ください。そのため、Gold Trend Swingをお勧めします。 このロボットは、ユーザーが設定した特定の時間にのみ取引を開始することに基づいています。 3. 重要な入力パラメータ パラメータ デフォルト値 説明 LotSize 1.0 取引量（リスク管理に基づいて調整してください）。 FastMAPeriod 高速MAの期間を10に設定（例：10ローソク足）。 SlowMAPeriod 低速MAの期間を50に設定（例：50ローソク足）。 TimeFrame PERIOD_M5 MA計算の時間枠（例：M5、H1）。 InverseLogic false trueの場合、シグナルを反転します。 StopLoss_Points 55 SL（ポイント）（無効にする場合は0）。
FVG Gap Detector
Ahmed Mohammed Bakr Bakr
エキスパート
XAU Gap Detector — MQL5 Expert Advisor Automated FVG (Fair Value Gap) trading for XAU with multi-timeframe detection, EMA filtering, money-management options, trailing/breakeven logic and clear visual confirmations — built for scalpers and swing traders who want a configurable, safety-first EA. One-line tagline Multi-TF FVG detector for XAU with EMA trend filter, adaptive money management, trailing & breakeven — plug into MT5 and trade smarter. What this EA does (user-facing summary) This Exper
MAM White
Matei-Alexandru Mihai
4 (1)
エキスパート
Overview MAM White MT5 is an Expert Advisor for major indices (e.g., US500, NAS100, GER40). It combines trend-confirmed entries (EMA alignment) with volatility filters and an adaptive trailing module. No martingale and no uncontrolled averaging. What it does Enables trading only when fast/slow EMA alignment and volatility conditions agree One-sided, disciplined positioning; ATR-aware trailing and optional partial exits Broker safety checks (stop/freeze levels, margin, volume) before order acti
FREE
Price Action Builder Basic
Florea E. Sorin-Mihai Persoana Fizica Autorizata
エキスパート
The Price Action Builder Basic expert advisor was created with the primary goal of providing a free, configurable, easy to use, decently profitable automated trading strategy. At the same time, an equally important goal is ensuring a low drawdown and avoiding exposure to high risks through:   usage of automatically placed stop loss orders for all launched trades; allowing maximum 1 managed open trade at a given time, avoiding pressure on margin/deposit load; minimization of positions holding tim
FREE
First Bar
Francisco Gomes Da Silva
エキスパート
TradeSystem 取引する日にバーを選択します。このバーが閉じると、ロボットはろうそくの安値で2つの注文を送信し、もう1つはキャンセルされます StopLoss ストップは、買いの場合は安値より1ティック下、売りの場合は高値より1ティック上になります TakeProfit テイクはstopLossの範囲に必要な量を設定でき、戦略の最適化でコストをかけることができます 最適化 このロボットにはリスクリターンを取得するための入力があるため、メタトレードの戦略最適化で実行して、取引するシンボルの最適な入力を取得できます TradeSystem torihiki suru hi ni bā o sentaku shimasu. Kono bā ga tojiru to, robotto wa rōsoku no yasune de 2tsu no chūmon o sōshin shi, mō 1tsu wa kyanseru sa remasu StopLoss sutoppu wa,-gai no baai wa yasune yori 1 tikku-ka, uri no baai
FREE
RSI Auto Trader
Harun Benge
エキスパート
The RSI-Based Automatic Buy Strategy Expert Advisor (EA) is designed to automatically open buy positions when the RSI indicator enters the oversold zone. It smartly spaces new trades by maintaining a minimum distance between open positions to prevent excessive exposure. With adjustable take profit (TP) levels and lot sizes, this EA is specifically tailored for the XAUUSD (Gold) pair on the M5 timeframe. This Expert Advisor offers reliable and disciplined trade management for traders who want to
DeepInsight
Gustavo Santos Pedrosa
エキスパート
Title: DeepInsight: Flow and Market Context Analysis What is DeepInsight? DeepInsight is a technical analysis tool for MetaTrader 5, developed to assist in reading market dynamics. The indicator processes volume and price movement data to generate objective visual references, facilitating the identification of areas of interest on the chart. The tool functions as an auxiliary analysis dashboard, offering support for manual decision-making without performing automatic order execution. Operationa
HFT Flame Mt5
Shamary A Guy
5 (3)
ユーティリティ
This is the HFT Flame Ea....This is a complex Expert Advisor that basically pick trades from price movements, it is also a none-martingale mechanism with netting strategy that makes this Ea more interested and profitable throughout your trading journey. The HFT Flame EA can be super consistent on profits depending on the inputs selected for your style of trading. This is a hand free trading robot that can trade your way to success while you are away from the charts, another perfect advantage abo
FREE
Price Action Day Trader
Vladimir Buchta
エキスパート
Special time limited offer: BUY for 30 USD. Be a market analyst, not just a trader! Stop wasting time by round-the-clock market mionitoring. Do your market analysis, set trading range and market sentiment for a day session and let this EA trade for you! It was created to help all day traders using price action to distance themselves from the emotional influence caused by instant market monitoring and routine decisions to open and close trades which is the source of most trading mistakes.
Space X
Marta Gonzalez
エキスパート
Space X  it is a Secure Automated Software for trade Forex market and indices. The architecture is a Fully Automatic Autonomous Robot Expert capable of independently analyzing the market and making trading decisions Space X It is an advanced and professional trading system. This is a FULL configurable system.     Space X     is a professional system, Ready to personalized your profile.                            You can download the demo and test it yourself.                        Space X 18
PZ Goldfinch Scalper EA MT5
PZ TRADING SLU
3.33 (49)
エキスパート
これは、ほぼ10年前に初めて公開された私の有名なスキャルパー、ゴールドフィンチEAの最新版です。短期間で起こる急激なボラティリティの拡大で市場をスキャルピングします。突然の価格上昇の後、価格変動の慣性を利用しようとします。この新しいバージョンは、トレーダーがテスターの最適化機能を簡単に使用して最適な取引パラメーターを見つけられるように簡素化されています。 [ インストールガイド | 更新ガイド | トラブルシューティング | よくある質問 | すべての製品 ] 最適化を容易にするシンプルな入力パラメーター カスタマイズ可能な取引管理設定 取引セッションの選択 平日の選択 資金管理 注意してください... 多くの要因が見返りを台無しにする可能性があるため、ダニのダフ屋は危険です。変動スプレッドとスリッページは、取引の数学的期待値を低下させ、ブローカーからの低いティック密度は幻の取引を引き起こす可能性があり、ストップレベルは利益を確保する能力を損ない、ネットワークラグはリクオートを意味します。注意が必要です。 バックテスト Expert Advisorはティックデータのみを使用します
FREE
Setup14X7
Andre Fonseca Loureiro
エキスパート
Este EA foi desenvolvido para o mercado financeiro Brasileiro, porem, com os Parâmetros corretos pode ser aplicado a todos ativos disponíveis na metatrader inclusive forex e metais. Não julgue o resultado com os parâmetros padrão, entenda que os parametros são para validação de diversos ativos, por isso cada ativo tem um valor que se enquadra na realidade do contexto do mercado. Qualquer duvida, pode me chamar no Telegram @andrefonsecaloureiro ou no email vendas.mercadocapital@gmail.com
Accurate Trend Finder
Machel Delaurence Miller
エキスパート
The "Accurate Trend Finder" EA combines the power of 10 technical indicators, 10 candlestick patterns, and precise analysis of support and resistance levels to make highly accurate and reliable decisions on trend direction, ensuring you stay ahead in the market. This EA is a sophisticated trading tool designed to automate trading decisions based on a combination of technical indicators and candlestick patterns. This EA is engineered to help traders make informed and precise trading decisions by
AIS TrailingStop Moral Expectation MT5
Aleksej Poljakov
エキスパート
この取引エキスパートの主な目的は、トレーリング ストップを使用してオープン ポジションをサポートすることです。エキスパートは、手動で開かれたポジションと他のアドバイザーによって開かれたポジションの両方を追跡できます。 ストップロスレベルとテイクプロフィットレベルの計算は、市場における価格変動の統計的関係に基づいています。これにより、アドバイザーは利益とリスクの最適な比率を選択できます。最初の機会に、専門家はポジションを損益分岐点まで移動し、その後は価格を追跡し始めます。ポジションの損益分岐点は、累積スワップと手数料を考慮して計算されます。 また、独自のアルゴリズムを使用してポジションを開く機能も追加されました。このため、入力パラメータを含むアドバイザーに大幅な変更が加えられました。 トレーリングストップパラメータ: Trailing Stop timeframe - アドバイザーがストップロスとテイクプロフィットのレベルを計算するために使用する時間枠。 UseTakeProfit - ポジションを追跡するときに独自のテイクプロフィットを使用します。 取引戦略の主なパラメータ: L
このプロダクトを購入した人は以下も購入しています
Quantum Queen MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.98 (379)
エキスパート
トレーダーの皆さん、こんにちは！私は Quantum Queen です。Quantumエコシステム全体の至宝であり、MQL5史上最高評価とベストセラーを誇るエキスパートアドバイザーです。20ヶ月以上のライブトレード実績により、XAUUSDの揺るぎない女王としての地位を確立しました。 私の専門は？ゴールドです。 私の使命は？一貫性があり、正確で、インテリジェントな取引結果を繰り返し提供することです。 IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. 割引 価格。10 点購入ごとに50ドルずつ値上がりします。最終価格1999ドル ライブシグナル：   こちらをクリック Quantum Queen mql5 パブリックチャンネル:   こちらをクリック ***Quantum Queen MT5 を購入すると、Quantum StarMan を無料で入手できます!*** 詳細について
Aot
Thi Ngoc Tram Le
4.67 (39)
エキスパート
AOT MT5 - 次世代AI多通貨システム Live Signal: [Main Account] | [Minor Account]  |  [Satellite Signal]  | AOT Official Channel   重要!購入後、インストールマニュアルとセットアップ手順を受け取るために私にプライベートメッセージを送信してください: リソース 説明 AOTの取引頻度について ボットが毎日取引しない理由 AOTボットの設定方法 ステップバイステップのインストールガイド Set files AOT MT5は、 AIセンチメント分析 と 適応最適化アルゴリズム を搭載した高度なExpert Advisorです。何年もの改良を経て開発されたこの完全自動化システムは、リスク管理を使用して単一のAUDCAD M15チャートから16通貨ペアを取引します。 AI駆動技術 静的インジケーターを使用する従来のEAとは異なり、AOTはClaude API統合を通じてリアルタイムAIセンチメントフィルタリングを採用しています。この次世代アプローチは多次元市場パターンを分析し、優れた
AI Gold Sniper MT5
Ho Tuan Thang
5 (22)
エキスパート
実際の取引口座でのライブシグナル:  デフォルトの MT4 (7 か月以上のライブ取引):  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2329380 IC Markets MT5 (5 か月以上のライブ取引):  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2340132 MQL5のForex EAトレーディングチャンネル： 私のMQL5チャンネルに参加して、最新ニュースを入手してください。 MQL5 の 14,000 人を超えるメンバーの私のコミュニティ 。 10 個中 3 個のみが 399 ドルで残っています! その後、価格は 499 ドルに引き上げられます。 EA は、購入したすべての顧客の権利を保証するために、数量限定で販売されます。 AI Gold Sniper は、多層アルゴリズム フレームワークに基づいて設計された最新の GPT-4o モデル (OpenAI の GPT-4o) を XAU/USD 取引に適用し、非構造化データ処理とクロス マーケット分析を統合して、取引の決定を最適化します。 AI Gold Snip
Zenox
PETER OMER M DESCHEPPER
4.65 (20)
エキスパート
ライブシグナルが10%増加するごとに、Zenoxの独占権を維持し、戦略を保護するために価格が引き上げられます。最終価格は2,999ドルとなります。 ライブシグナル IC Markets口座、証明としてライブパフォーマンスをあなた自身の目でお確かめください！ ユーザーマニュアルをダウンロード（英語） Zenoxは、トレンドを追跡し、16通貨ペアにリスクを分散する最先端のAIマルチペアスイングトレードロボットです。長年の開発努力により、強力な取引アルゴリズムが実現しました。 2000年から今日までの高品質なデータセットを使用しました。AIは最新の機械学習技術を用いてサーバー上でトレーニングされ、その後強化学習が行われました。このプロセスには数週間かかりましたが、結果は非常に印象的です。トレーニング期間は2000年から2020年までです。2020年から今日までのデータはOut Of Sampleです。複数年にわたるOut Of Sampleでこのレベルのパフォーマンスを達成できたことは異例です。これは、AIレイヤーが新しい市場状況に問題なく適応できることを証明しており、これは重要です。多
NTRon 2OOO
Konstantin Freize
5 (17)
エキスパート
XAUUSD のハイブリッドトレーディング戦略 – ニュースセンチメントと注文板の不均衡の組み合わせ この戦略は、あまり使われていないが非常に効果的な2つのトレーディング手法を組み合わせ、 XAUUSD（金） の 30分足チャート 専用に開発されたハイブリッドシステムです。 従来のエキスパートアドバイザー（EA）が事前定義されたインジケーターや基本的なチャートパターンに依存するのに対し、本システムはリアルタイムデータとコンテキストベースの分析を統合したインテリジェントなマーケットアクセスモデルに基づいています。 経済ニュースのリアルタイム・センチメント分析 （GPT-5 搭載） ティックデータを用いた注文板（DOM）の不均衡のシミュレーション この2つのコンポーネントの組み合わせにより、ファンダメンタルおよびミクロ構造の市場データの両方を取り入れ、正確なエントリーとイグジットのための堅固な基盤が構築されます。 購入後すぐにご連絡ください。セットファイルとマニュアルをお渡しいたします。 検証済みシグナル（ECN口座）— NTRon 2000 安定版 [機能と推奨事項] 取引対象 :
Quantum King EA
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (87)
エキスパート
Quantum King EA — あらゆるトレーダーのために洗練されたインテリジェントパワー IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. 発売記念特別価格 ライブ信号:       ここをクリック MT4バージョン：   こちらをクリック クォンタムキングチャンネル:       ここをクリック ***Quantum King MT5 を購入すると、Quantum StarMan を無料で入手できます!*** 詳細についてはプライベートでお問い合わせください! 正確さと規律をもって取引を管理します。 Quantum King EA は、 構造化グリッドの強さと適応型マーチンゲールのインテリジェンスを 1 つのシームレスなシステムに統合します。M5 の AUDCAD 用に設計されており、安定した制御された成長を望む初心者とプロの両方のために構築されています。
AI Gold Trading MT5
Ho Tuan Thang
5 (11)
エキスパート
実際の取引口座でのライブシグナル:  デフォルト設定:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2344271 MQL5 の Forex EA 取引チャンネル:  私のMQL5チャンネルに参加して、最新ニュースを入手してください。 MQL5には14,000人以上の会員がいる私のコミュニティ 。 10個中3個のみ、399ドルで販売中！ その後、価格は499ドルに値上げされます。 EAはご購入いただいたすべてのお客様の権利を守るため、数量限定での販売となります。 AI Gold Trading は、高度な GPT-4o モデルを活用して、XAU/USD 市場で洗練されたトレンド追従戦略を実行します。このシステムは、マルチタイムフレーム収束分析を採用し、ノイズ低減のためのウェーブレット変換と分数積分技術を組み合わせて、真のトレンド持続性を識別します。当社独自のアルゴリズムは、モメンタム クラスタリング分析とレジームスイッチング検出を統合し、市場のボラティリティ状態への動的な適応を可能にします。EA は、ベイズ確率モデルを使用して、利回り曲線のダイナミクス、実質
Nova Gold X
Hicham Chergui
5 (6)
エキスパート
重要なお知らせ： 完全な透明性を確保するため、このEAにリンクされた実際の投資家口座へのアクセスを提供しており、操作なしでそのパフォーマンスをリアルタイムで監視できます。 わずか5日間で初期資本全体が完全に引き出され、それ以来、EAは元の残高に一切触れることなく、利益資金のみで取引を行っています。 現在の価格$199は限定的なローンチオファーであり、10コピー販売後または次回のアップデートリリース時に値上げされます。 今すぐコピーを入手することで、将来の値上げに関係なく、この割引価格での生涯アクセスが保証されます。 Contact :    t.me/ Novagoldx     or   t.me/NOVA_GOLDX ライブシグナル： LIVE SIGNAL:   BITCOIN LIVE SIGNAL:   XAUUSD    NOVA GOLD X 1H  Broker: Exness Server: Exness-MT5Real34 Account Number: 253171379 Investor Password:  111@Meta   NOVA GOLD X
Mad Turtle
Gennady Sergienko
4.56 (75)
エキスパート
シンボル XAUUSD（ゴールド/米ドル） タイムフレーム（期間） H1-M15（任意） シングルポジショントレード対応 はい 最低入金額 500 USD （または他通貨の同等額） すべてのブローカーに対応 はい（2桁または3桁の価格表示、任意の通貨、シンボル名、GMT時間に対応） 事前設定なしで稼働可能 はい 機械学習に興味がある方は、こちらのチャンネルを購読してください: 購読する！ Mad Turtle プロジェクトの主な特徴: 本物の機械学習 このエキスパートアドバイザー（EA）は、GPTサイトや類似サービスに接続しません。 モデルはMT5に組み込まれたONNXライブラリを使用して展開されます。初回の起動時に、偽造不可能なシステムメッセージが表示されます。 CLICK 参照: ONNX（Open Neural Network Exchange）。 資金の安全性 プリロールオーバーやマイクロスキャルピング、統計的サンプルの少ない狭いレンジでの取引を使用しません。 グリッドやマーチンゲールなどの危険な戦略を使用しません。 また、長期間稼働し、1日で利益や資金をすべて失う
Aura Ultimate EA
Stanislav Tomilov
4.84 (83)
エキスパート
Aura Ultimate — ニューラル ネットワーク トレーディングの頂点、そして経済的自由への道。 Aura Ultimateは、Auraファミリーの新たな進化形であり、最先端のAIアーキテクチャ、市場適応型インテリジェンス、そしてリスク管理された精度を融合させた製品です。Aura Black EditionとAura Neuronの実績あるDNAを基盤に、さらに進化を遂げ、それぞれの強みを統合したマルチ戦略エコシステムへと融合させ、全く新しい予測ロジックレイヤーを導入しています。 非常に重要ですので、エキスパートをご購入後、プライベートメッセージをお送りください。必要な推奨事項をすべて記載した手順書をお送りします。 Next 15 copies available for 1000 $, next price $1250 Aura Ultimate アドバイザーを購入すると、 2 つの取引口座番号にリンクされた Vortex、Oracle、または Aura Bitcoin Hash アドバイザーの無料ライセンスを受け取ることができます。 プライベートメッセージで条件を尋ねて
Quantum Emperor MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.87 (496)
エキスパート
ご紹介     Quantum Empire EA は 、有名な GBPUSD ペアの取引方法を変革する画期的な MQL5 エキスパート アドバイザーです。 13年以上の取引経験を持つ経験豊富なトレーダーのチームによって開発されました。 IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***Quantum Emperor EAを購入すると、Quantum StarMan が無料で手に入る可能性があります！*** 詳細についてはプライベートでお問い合わせください 検証済み信号:   こちらをクリック MT4バージョン：   ここをクリック 量子EAチャネル:       ここをクリック 10 回購入するごとに価格が 50 ドル上がります。最終価格 1999 ドル 量子皇帝EA       EAは、1つの取引を5つの小さな取引に継続的に分割する独自の戦略を採用しています
ABS GoldGrid
Thi Ngoc Tram Le
5 (14)
エキスパート
特 別価格  $109  (通常価格: $365) 。 セットアップと使用ガイド :  ABS Channel 。 リアルタイム監視:   ABS Signal 。  ライブシグナルのセットアップファイル 基本セットアップファイル ABS EAとは? ABS EAは、H1時間足の XAUUSD(ゴールド) 専用に開発されたプロフェッショナルな取引ロボットです。 マーチンゲールシステム に基づいており、 組み込みのリスク管理機能 により. 初心者から経験豊富なトレーダー向けに設計されたABS EAは、セットアップが簡単で、完全自動化されており、さまざまな取引スタイルに合わせてカスタマイズ可能です。 主な機能 ユーザー定義の安全設定を備えたマーチンゲール戦略 柔軟なロット管理:固定ロットまたは自動ロット 選択した閾値で取引を一時停止する最大ドローダウン制限 簡単なセットアップ:チャートに添付し、設定を構成して取引 技術仕様 シンボル: XAUUSD 時間足: H1 最低入金額: $300 推奨入金額: $1,000 口座タイプ: ECN / Raw Spread レバレッジ:
X Fusion AI
Chen Jia Qi
5 (8)
エキスパート
X Fusion AI — ニューラル適応型ハイブリッド取引システム 期間限定割引。残り7件（全20件）— まもなく完売。 現在の特別価格は149ドルで、まもなく999ドルに戻ります。 動作デモ 実運用パフォーマンス ご購入後、推奨パラメータ、使用方法、注意事項、運用のコツなどの情報を受け取るために、必ず私たちにプライベートメッセージをお送りください。 ご支援いただき、誠にありがとうございます。 1. 概要 X Fusion AI は、従来の取引ロジックとニューラル風の適応メカニズムを組み合わせた自動売買システムです。 本システムは価格を予測することを目的とせず、市場環境の変化を分析し、それに応じて内部ロジックを調整します。 主な特徴は以下の通りです： 多様な市場環境への適応 市場条件の変化に対する安定した動作 ドローダウン管理の強化 ノイズや低品質シグナルのフィルタリング 本システムは、市場の流れを評価し、構造変化に応じて反応することに重点を置いています。 2. 実績参照（MQL5 内部シグナル） 以下の MQL5 シグナルで運用状況を確認できます： メインシグナル： https:
Pivot Killer
Pablo Dominguez Sanchez
4.6 (20)
エキスパート
長期的な成長。一貫性。回復力。 Pivot Killer EA は短期間で利益を得るためのシステムではありません。これは、 長期的かつ持続的に口座を成長させるために設計されたプロフェッショナル仕様の取引アルゴリズム です。 XAUUSD（ゴールド） 専用に開発された Pivot Killer は、長年の研究・テスト・開発の集大成です。その哲学はシンプルです。 「一貫性は運を凌駕する」 。このシステムは、市場サイクル、ボラティリティの変化、流動性の異なる環境でストレステストを受けており、短期的な結果を狙うのではなく、長期的に生き残ることを目的として設計されています。 長く生き残るための戦略。  グリッドなし。マーチンゲールなし。ナンピンなし。 100K Live account signal Small Live account signal 市場は進化し、ボラティリティは変化し、トレンドは常に移り変わります。Pivot Killer EA は、 本当の成長は投機ではなく生存から生まれる ことを理解しているトレーダーのために作られました。 停滞期があるのは正常であり、予想されることです
AI Forex Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.44 (64)
エキスパート
AI Forex Robot - The Future of Automated Trading. AI Forex Robot is powered by a next-generation Artificial Intelligence system based on a hybrid LSTM Transformer neural network, specifically designed for analyzing gold (XAUUSD) price movements on the Forex market. The system analyzes complex market structures, adapts its strategy in real time and makes data-driven decisions with a high level of precision. AI Forex Robot is a modern, fully automated system powered by artificial intelligence , de
Argos Rage
Aleksandar Prutkin
4.58 (26)
エキスパート
新たな前進 | AI 駆動の精密さが市場ロジックと融合 Argos Rage は、新しいレベルの自動売買を実現します。 DeepSeek AI システム を搭載し、リアルタイムで市場の動きを分析します。 Argos Fury の強みを引き継ぎつつ、この EA は異なる戦略ルートを採用しています：より高い柔軟性、幅広い市場解釈、そして強力な市場参加です。 Live Signal タイムフレーム: M30 レバレッジ:  最小 1:20 最低入金額:  $100 通貨ペア:  XAUUSD, EURUSD 対応ブローカー:  全て Argos Rageをご購入いただくと、 Argos Fury を無料でお受け取りいただけます。 ご購入後に私までご連絡ください。 Argos Rage は市場構造、リズム、圧力を評価し、確率が一致したときのみ取引を行います。 これにより、Argos Fury よりも多くの機会を得ながら、不確実な相場でも賢明な保護を維持します。 Argos Fury が明確な反転構造に焦点を当てるのに対し、 Argos Rage は取引範囲を広げます。 より多くのセッ
CryonX EA MT5
Solomon Din
5 (3)
エキスパート
Cryon X-9000 — 量子分析コアを搭載した自律型トレーディングシステム リアルシグナル：  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2347543 現在、多くのトレーダーが セント口座 や 極めて小額の資金 でEAを運用し、見た目だけの成績を作り出しています。これは裏を返せば、彼らが 自分のシステムを本当に信頼していない ということを示しています。 一方、このシグナルは 20,000ドルのリアル口座 で運用されています。 これは 実際の資金コミットメント を示し、セント口座でよく見られる 人工的な成績膨張 や リスク歪み のない、 透明性の高いパフォーマンス を提供します。 Cryon X-9000 は、極めて高い精度・安定性・一貫性を備えた次世代の自律型トレーディングアーキテクチャです。多層式の量子インスパイア分析コアを基盤に構築され、リアルタイムで市場構造を再構築し、冷徹な数学的ロジックに基づいて最適なエントリーポイントを導き出します。 本システムの中心には Cryon Core Engine があり、高度なパターン分析、ボラティリティ行動モデル
Big Forex Players MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.74 (129)
エキスパート
We proudly present our cutting-edge robot, the  Big Forex Players EA  designed to maximize your trading potential, minimize emotional trading, and make smarter decisions powered by cutting-edge technology. The whole system in this EA took us many months to build, and then we spent a lot of time testing it. This unique EA includes three distinct strategies that can be used independently or in together. The robot receives the positions of the  biggest Banks  (positions are sent from our database t
Golden Hen EA
Taner Altinsoy
5 (9)
エキスパート
概要 Golden Hen EA は、 XAUUSD（ゴールド） 専用に設計されたエキスパートアドバイザー（EA）です。異なる市場状況と時間枠（M5、M30、H2、H4、H6、H12）によってトリガーされる8つの独立した取引戦略を組み合わせて動作します。 このEAは、エントリーとフィルターを自動的に管理するように設計されています。EAの核となるロジックは、特定のシグナルの識別に焦点を当てています。Golden Hen EA は、 グリッド、マーチンゲール、またはナンピン手法を使用しません 。 EAによって開かれるすべての取引は、事前に定義された ストップロス（Stop Loss） と テイクプロフィット（Take Profit） を使用します。 ライブシグナル   |   アナウンスチャンネル  | セットファイルのダウンロード 8つの戦略の概要 EAは、複数の時間枠にわたってXAUUSDチャートを同時に分析します。 戦略 1 (M30):   この戦略は、定義された弱気パターンの後に続く潜在的な強気反転シグナルを識別するために、最近のバーの特定のシーケンスを分析します。 戦略 2
Gold vs Bitcoin Arbitrage
Anton Zverev
4 (3)
エキスパート
世界初のゴールドとビットコイン間の公開裁定アルゴリズム！ 毎日セール開催中！ ライブシグナル -   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2348132 EA: 時間の経過とともに推奨されるブローカー：   IC Markets 取引ペア:   XAUUSD、BTCUSD 添付ファイルのシンボル:   XAUUSD H1 取引した通貨ペアが 「Market Watch」 ウィンドウに追加されていることを必ず確認してください。 口座タイプ: ECN/ロースプレッド プレフィックス設定: ブローカーがシンボルプレフィックス付きの通貨ペアを持っている場合、例えば - XAUUSD   _i 次に設定にプレフィックスを入力します：   「   _   i」 金 vs ビットコイン裁定取引: これは、これらの資産間の価格差を利用する戦略ですが、通常は直接取引されるペアではなく、競合する「安全資産」として機能します。トレーダーは、市場の不確実性やトレンド反転の時期に、金がビットコインに対して割安になる（またはその逆）のを狙い、より安価な資産を購入し、より高値で売却
The Gold Reaper MT5
Profalgo Limited
4.47 (88)
エキスパート
プロップしっかり準備完了!   (   SETFILEをダウンロード ) WARNING : 現在の価格で残りわずかです！ 最終価格: 990ドル EA を 1 つ無料で入手 (2 取引アカウント用) -> 購入後に連絡してください Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Live Signal ゴールドリーパーへようこそ！ 非常に成功した Goldtrade Pro を基にして構築されたこの EA は、複数の時間枠で同時に実行できるように設計されており、取引頻度を非常に保守的なものから非常に不安定なものまで設定するオプションがあります。 EA は複数の確認アルゴリズムを使用して最適なエントリー価格を見つけ、内部で複数の戦略を実行して取引のリスクを分散します。 すべての取引にはストップロスとテイクプロフィットがありますが、リスクを最小限に抑え、各取引の可能性を最大化するために、トレーリングストップロスとトレーリングテイプロフィットも使用します。 このシステムは、重要なサポートとレ
Syna
William Brandon Autry
5 (17)
エキスパート
BLACK FRIDAY - 20% オフ 24時間限定セールです。セールは11月29日に終了します。 この商品のセールは今回のみです。 Synaバージョン4のご紹介 - 世界初のエージェント型AI取引エコシステム Synaバージョン4をご紹介できることを嬉しく思います。 外国為替取引業界初の真のマルチEAエージェント調整システム です。この画期的なイノベーションにより、複数のエキスパートアドバイザーが、異なるMT5ターミナルとブローカー口座間で統一されたインテリジェンスネットワークとして動作することが可能になります - これは今まで小売外国為替取引に存在しなかった機能です。 SynaはAiQ、Mean Machine GPT、または複数のSyna自身とシームレスに連携し、EAが集合的知性を共有し、お互いの取引から学習し、ポートフォリオ全体で戦略を調整する協力的なエコシステムを作成します 。 バージョン3+のOpenAI、Anthropic、Gemini、X.ai（Grok）、Mistral、DeepSeek、Perplexity、およびOpenRouterの広範なモデルエコシス
The ORB Master
Profalgo Limited
4.88 (24)
エキスパート
PROP FIRM READY!  発売プロモーション: 現在の価格で入手できるコピーの数は極めて限られています! 最終価格: 990ドル 349ドルから：EAを1つ無料でお選びください！（最大2つの取引口座番号） 究極のコンボディール   ->   こちらをクリック 公開グループに参加する: ここをクリック   LIVE RESULTS 独立レビュー 「ORBマスター」へようこそ ： オープニングレンジブレイクアウトで優位に立つ ORB マスター EA は、現代のトレーダー向けに設計された、洗練された高性能のエキスパート アドバイザーであり、オープニング レンジ ブレイクアウト (ORB) 戦略の威力を発揮します。 ORB は、市場の勢いを早期に捉える能力により人気が急上昇しており、この EA はその実証済みのアプローチに対する私の個人的な見解を表しています。 ORBマスターがどのように成果を出すか ： ORBマスターは、米国と欧州の株式市場が開くとすぐに行動を開始し、SP500、US30（ダウジョーンズ）、NASDAQ、DAXの4つの主要指数の重要な開始範囲をターゲット
Aura Black Edition MT5
Stanislav Tomilov
4.36 (50)
エキスパート
Aura Black Edition は、GOLD のみを取引するように設計された完全自動化 EA です。エキスパートは、2011 年から 2020 年の期間に XAUUSD で安定した結果を示しました。危険な資金管理方法は使用されていません。マーチンゲール、グリッド、スキャルプも使用されていません。あらゆるブローカーの条件に適しています。多層パーセプトロンでトレーニングされた EA ニューラル ネットワーク (MLP) は、フィードフォワード人工ニューラル ネットワーク (ANN) のクラスです。MLP という用語は、曖昧に使用され、フィードフォワード ANN に緩く使用される場合もあれば、複数のパーセプトロン層 (しきい値アクティベーション付き) で構成されるネットワークを厳密に指す場合もあります。多層パーセプトロンは、特に単一の隠し層がある場合、口語的に「バニラ」ニューラル ネットワークと呼ばれることがあります。MLP は、入力層、隠し層、出力層の少なくとも 3 つのノード層で構成されます。入力ノードを除き、各ノードは非線形アクティベーション関数を使用するニューロンです。MLP
Remstone
Remstone
5 (8)
エキスパート
Remstoneは、ありきたりなエキスパートアドバイザーではありません。 長年の研究と資産管理の成果を融合させたものです。 Live:   Remstone Club   ICMarkets   Darwin VHR   RemstoneX The price increases by $500 every profitable quarter. January: $2,500 2018年以来 、私の前職であるArmonia Capitalは、FCA規制下の資産運用会社であるDarwinexにシグナルARFを提供し、75万ドルを調達しました。1人のアドバイザーで4つの資産クラスをマスターしましょう！ 約束も、曲線フィッティングも、幻想もなし。ただ、豊富なライブ体験だけ。 Remstone の力を活用して成功しているトレーダーの成長コミュニティに参加しましょう。 Remstoneは、市場トレンドを活用するために設計された完全自動取引ソリューションです。高度なアルゴリズムを基盤とし、信頼性と成果を求めるトレーダーのために設計されています。 実証された精度でトレーディングの優位性を高めまし
Golden Synapse
Abdelrahman Ahmed Mahmoud Ahmed
3.75 (51)
エキスパート
Golden Synapse EA is a precision engineered trading system that combines an advanced strategy with strict technical analysis to deliver consistent and low risk performance. Designed to trade with discipline, it avoids risky approaches and focuses entirely on quality over quantity. Every trade it takes is carefully selected and always protected by a stop loss. Golden Synapse never uses grid or martingale systems. It only opens one position at a time, keeping exposure under control and making it a
Ultimate Breakout System
Profalgo Limited
5 (29)
エキスパート
重要 ： このパッケージは、現在の価格で、非常に限られた数のみ販売されます。    価格はすぐに1499ドルになるだろう    100 以上の戦略が含まれており 、今後もさらに追加される予定です。 ボーナス : 999 ドル以上の価格の場合 --> 私の他の EA を  5 つ無料で選択できます! すべてのセットファイル 完全なセットアップと最適化ガイド ビデオガイド ライブシグナル レビュー（第三者） 究極のブレイクアウトシステムへようこそ！ 8 年をかけて丹念に開発された、洗練された独自のエキスパート アドバイザー (EA) である Ultimate Breakout System をご紹介します。 このシステムは、高く評価されているGold Reaper EAを含む、MQL5市場で最高のパフォーマンスを誇るいくつかのEAの基盤となっています。 7か月以上にわたって1位を維持したこのほか、Goldtrade Pro、Goldbot One、Indicement、Daytrade Proもランクインしました。 Ultimate Breakout System は単なる EA
HTTP ea
Yury Orlov
5 (8)
エキスパート
How To Trade Pro (HTTP) EA — 25年以上の経験を持つ作者による、マーチンゲールやグリッドなしで任意の資産を取引するためのプロフェッショナルな取引アドバイザー。 トップアドバイザーのほとんどは上昇する金で動作します。テストでは見事に見えます...金が上昇している間は。ですが、トレンドが尽きたらどうなるでしょうか？誰があなたのデポジットを保護しますか？HTTP EAは永遠の上昇を信じていません — 変化する市場に適応し、投資ポートフォリオを広く分散し、デポジットを保護するために設計されています。それは、上昇、下落、横ばいのどのモードでも同様に成功する規律あるアルゴリズムです。プロのように取引します。HTTP EAは、リスクと時間の精密管理システムです。歴史上の美しいチャートでアドバイザーを選ばないでください。動作原理で選んでください。 資産 任意、購入後各々に専用の .set ファイル 時間足 M5-H4（アドバイザー設定で指定） 原則 動的価格不足ゾーンとの作業 デポジット $100 から。レバレッジ 1:25+ ブローカー 任意、ECN/Raw 低スプレッド
Golden Mirage mt5
Michela Russo
4.71 (28)
エキスパート
Limited stock at the current price! Final price: $1999 --> PROMO: From $299 --> The price will go up every 5 purchases, next price : $399 Golden Mirage is a robust gold trading robot designed for traders who value reliability, simplicity, and professional-grade performance. Powered by a proven combination of RSI, Moving Average,  ADX, and High/Low Level  indicators, Golden Mirage delivers high-quality signals and fully automated trading on the M5 timeframe for XAUUSD (GOLD) . It features a robu
Axonshift EA MT5
Maxim Kurochkin
4.2 (40)
エキスパート
AxonShift — 適応型実行ロジックを備えたアルゴリズム取引システム AxonShiftは、XAUUSD（ゴールド）のH1時間足での取引に特化して設計・最適化された自律型アルゴリズム取引システムです。本システムは、短期的な市場の動きと中期的なトレンドのインパルスを組み合わせた市場構造の理解に基づく、モジュール式のロジックアーキテクチャを採用しています。市場ノイズに過剰に反応することなく、定義された条件に基づく管理された取引サイクルを重視しています。 すべての取引は、内部フィルター、価格水準、ボラティリティの文脈に基づいたシナリオロジックによって開始されます。マーチンゲール、グリッド、ポジションのスケーリングといった手法は使用せず、市場の変動に対して明確かつ予測可能な動作を実現しています。 各取引には固定のストップロス（SL）およびテイクプロフィット（TP）レベルが設定されており、一貫性のあるリスク管理アプローチを確保しています。市場実行方式に対応したECN/STPブローカーでの運用に適しており、明確に定義された資本モデルでの展開が可能です。外部インジケーターやランダム要素に依存す
作者のその他のプロダクト
AI Macd PRO
Saniyat Nabiyeva
エキスパート
AI MACD PRO — クラシックの進化。これは EA AI PRO シリーズの一つであり、コードが 100% 人工知能によって設計・記述されていることを意味します。また、機関投資家レベルの 24 種類のポジション管理機能を搭載しています。このアドバイザー（EA）は MACD インジケーターのシグナルに基づいて動作します。 ロボットの幅広い機能には、スマートニュースフィルター、4種類の SL（ストップロス）、高度な High/Low トレーリングを含む3種類のトレーリング SL、3種類の部分決済（パーシャルクローズ）システム（ボリューム乗数に基づくユニークなオプションを含む）、そして積極的な資金増加のための柔軟な設定を持つ2種類のボリューム乗数が含まれます。プライスアクション（ブレイクアウト）のようなポジションオープンのための独自のメインシグナル確認技術により、市場のノイズをフィルタリングし、実際の価格変動がある場合にのみ取引を行います。また、トレーリングプロフィットを含む3種類のテイクプロフィット（TP）オプションも利用可能です。このアドバイザーは、MT5 上のあらゆるタイムフ
AI Stochastic
Saniyat Nabiyeva
エキスパート
AI Stochastic Pro — クラシックの進化。これはAI PRO EAシリーズの製品であり、そのコードは100%人工知能によって設計および記述されています。機関投資家レベルの24種類のポジション管理機能を搭載しており、 これは、独自のプライスアクション（Price Action）フィルターのおかげで、クラシックなストキャスティクスオシレーターを強力なトレンドおよび逆トレンドシステムに変換するプロフェッショナルな取引アルゴリズムです。 取引ロジックと戦略： ストキャスティクスラインが交差したときに盲目的に市場に参入する標準的なロボットとは異なり（これは強いトレンド中に損失につながることがよくあります）、AI Stochastic Proは3段階のシグナル確認システムを使用します： ゾーン検索：アドバイザーは、ストキャスティクスが買われすぎまたは売られすぎゾーン（レベル20/80）に入るのを待ちます。 ローソク足パターン（Price Action）：シグナルを受信した後、ロボットは必要な色の確認ローソク足が閉じるのを待ちます（買いの場合は緑、売りの場合は赤）。 レベルブレイク
BreakSniper
Saniyat Nabiyeva
エキスパート
USER GUIDE FOR THE ADVISOR 1. General Settings MagicNumber – Unique number for advisor order identification. OrderVolume – Lot size for each trade. OffsetPoints – Offset from the signal level (in points). Slippage – Allowed slippage when opening an order. 2. Operating Modes OppositePositionClose – Closes the opposite position before opening a new one. EnableNextSignalMode – Allows a new signal only after the previous trade closes. EnableReversMode – Reverse mode changes the trading dir
AI Bolinger PRO
Saniyat Nabiyeva
エキスパート
AI Bolinger Pro — クラシックの進化 (AI Bolinger Pro — Evolution of the Classic) これは EA AI PRO シリーズの一つであり、そのコードが 100% 人工知能によって設計および記述 されていることを意味します。機関投資家レベルの24種類のポジション管理機能を搭載しており、最も多様なモードを持つ主要なEA（エキスパートアドバイザー）の一つです。 AIによる作成で人的要因を排除したことにより、ユーザーへの提供価格を最小限に抑えることができました。同様の機能を人間のプログラマーが作成した場合、購入者には少なくとも 15,000ドル のコストがかかっていたでしょう。 このアドバイザーの機能は、 スキャルパー 、 デイトレーダー 、 スイングトレーダー 、そして注文執行とリスク管理の自動化を必要とするあらゆるトレーダーに完全に適しています。 ロボットの広範な機能: スマートニュースフィルター、4種類のストップロス（SL）、3種類のトレーリングSL（High/Lowに基づく高度なトレーリングを含む）、3種類の部分決済（Parti
AI Rsi PRO
Saniyat Nabiyeva
エキスパート
AI RSI PRO — クラシックの進化。これはEA AI PROシリーズのものであり、コードが100%人工知能によって設計・記述され、24種類の機関投資家レベルのポジション管理機能を搭載していることを意味します。 AI RSI PRO — 平均回帰（Mean Reversion）戦略の進化 これは、インテリジェントなプライスアクション（Price Action）フィルターによる追加のシグナル確認のおかげで、伝説的なインジケーターであるRSI（Relative Strength Index）を単純なオシレーターから高精度のスナイパーシステムに変えるプロフェッショナルな取引アルゴリズムです。AI RSI PROは、インジケーターの数学的精度と価格変動の現実との間の完璧なバランスを実現しています。 このロボットの豊富な機能には、スマートニュースフィルター、4つのSL（ストップロス）オプション、高度なHigh/Lowトレーリングを含む3つのトレーリングSLオプション、3つの異なるバリエーション（独自の「ボリューム乗数金額」に基づくバリエーションを含む）を持つ部分決済システム、そして資金
AI Bolinger Rsi PRO
Saniyat Nabiyeva
エキスパート
AI Bollinger + RSI PRO — 名作の進化 (The Evolution of a Classic) これは EA AI PRO シリーズの一つであり、そのコードが100%人工知能によって設計・記述されていることを意味します。また、機関投資家レベルの24種類もの高度なポジション管理機能を搭載しています。 AI Bollinger + RSI PRO — これはプロフェッショナルな取引アルゴリズムです。 このエキスパートアドバイザー (EA) の核となるのは、長年の実績があるトレンドおよびカウンタートレンド（逆張り）戦略であり、最新のフィルタリング技術とエントリー確認システムによって強化されています。意思決定のロジックは、 「シグナル探索」 と 「エントリー確認」 の2段階に分かれています。 このロボットの豊富な機能には、 スマートニュースフィルター 、4種類の SL (ストップロス) オプション、3種類の トレーリングストップ （高度な High/Low トレーリングを含む）、そして 部分決済 (Partial Close) システム（ボリューム乗数の数量に基づく独
フィルタ:
レビューなし
レビューに返信