EA MacDuck
- Experts
- Aleksandr Makarov
- 버전: 1.33
- 활성화: 10
MacDuck is an advanced trading system that combines multiple indicators. Its key feature is precise entry point control, which allows the system to demonstrate excellent results even in difficult market conditions.
MacDuck offers multiple trading opportunities, is not sensitive to spreads and ensures precise execution of each trade, thanks to strict entry point management.
The strategy has proven its effectiveness on real accounts. Regardless of whether you are a beginner or an experienced trader, the EA provides an excellent trading experience.
Special offer in honor of the New Year and Christmas!!
|Symbol
|AUDCAD
|Timeframe
|M15
|Capital
|1000$
|Broker
|Any Broker
|Account type
|any, preferably with a low spread
|Leverage
|от1:20
|VPS
|preferable but not required, MQL VPS is also possible
Features:
- Suitable currency pairs: AUDCAD
- Loading time: any
- All-day trading
- Custom grid distance and volume multiplier
- Custom number of symbols allowed for simultaneous trading
- Custom drawdown range allowed for trading
- Multiple risk controls
- Not sensitive to spread, suitable for various platforms
- Suitable for accounts with small capital
Don't miss your chance to take your trading to the next level