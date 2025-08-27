クォートセクション
通貨 / SJM
株に戻る

SJM: The J.M. Smucker Company

106.70 USD 1.48 (1.41%)
セクター: 消費者防御 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar

SJMの今日の為替レートは、1.41%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり103.95の安値と107.10の高値で取引されました。

The J.M. Smucker Companyダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。

全画面チャート
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

SJM News

1日のレンジ
103.95 107.10
1年のレンジ
93.30 125.42
以前の終値
105.22
始値
104.56
買値
106.70
買値
107.00
安値
103.95
高値
107.10
出来高
5.987 K
1日の変化
1.41%
1ヶ月の変化
-3.60%
6ヶ月の変化
-10.00%
1年の変化
-12.07%
19 9月, 金曜日
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置（リグ）稼働数
実際
期待
416
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置(リグ)稼働数
実際
期待
539
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
261.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC原油投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
81.8 K
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
-173.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Nasdaq 100投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
25.5 K