SJM: The J.M. Smucker Company
106.70 USD 1.48 (1.41%)
セクター: 消費者防御 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar
SJMの今日の為替レートは、1.41%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり103.95の安値と107.10の高値で取引されました。
The J.M. Smucker Companyダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
SJM News
1日のレンジ
103.95 107.10
1年のレンジ
93.30 125.42
- 以前の終値
- 105.22
- 始値
- 104.56
- 買値
- 106.70
- 買値
- 107.00
- 安値
- 103.95
- 高値
- 107.10
- 出来高
- 5.987 K
- 1日の変化
- 1.41%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- -3.60%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- -10.00%
- 1年の変化
- -12.07%
