Valute / SJM
- Panoramica
- Azioni
- Valute
- Criptovalute
- Metalli
- Indici
- Commodities
SJM: The J.M. Smucker Company
108.78 USD 2.08 (1.95%)
Settore: Beni di Consumo Difensivi Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio SJM ha avuto una variazione del 1.95% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 106.67 e ad un massimo di 109.38.
Segui le dinamiche di The J.M. Smucker Company. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
SJM News
- J.M. Smucker Sees Steady Lift From Uncrustables Brand Momentum
- U.S. stocks higher at close of trade; Dow Jones Industrial Average up 0.11%
- Dividend Income: Lanny’s July 2025 Summary
- Argus declassa il titolo J.M. Smucker a Hold per preoccupazioni sui volumi
- Argus downgrades J.M. Smucker stock to Hold on volume concerns
- Kraft Heinz’s stock looks like it has bottomed out, one analyst says
- Factbox-Food companies to phase out artificial colors amid ’Make America Healthy Again’ campaign
- The J. M. Smucker Company (SJM) Barclays 18th Annual Global Consumer Staples Conference
- JM Smucker at Barclays Conference: Strategy for Growth
- J. M. Smucker Stock: Better Q1 But Volume Resilience Remains A Risk (NYSE:SJM)
- U.S. stocks lower at close of trade; Dow Jones Industrial Average down 0.20%
- J.M. Smucker stock price target lowered to $121 at UBS on margin pressure
- Company News for Aug 28, 2025
- J.M. Smucker stock price target raised to $112 by DA Davidson
- J.M. Smucker stock price target raised to $110 from $94 at Bernstein
- J.M. Smucker stock holds steady as Stifel maintains $110 price target
- J.M. Smucker stock price target lowered to $118 by BofA on coffee tariffs
- The J. M. Smucker Company (SJM) Q1 2026 Pre-Recorded Earnings Call Transcript
- Smucker Stock Drops, Coffee Sales Jump 15%
- U.S. stocks higher at close of trade; Dow Jones Industrial Average up 0.32%
- S&P 500 notches record close; traders turn to Nvidia results
- CFRA upgrades J.M. Smucker stock to Buy on potential FY27 growth
- Why J.M. Smucker Plunged Today
- S&P 500 hits record high as investors await Nvidia results
Intervallo Giornaliero
106.67 109.38
Intervallo Annuale
93.30 125.42
- Chiusura Precedente
- 106.70
- Apertura
- 107.32
- Bid
- 108.78
- Ask
- 109.08
- Minimo
- 106.67
- Massimo
- 109.38
- Volume
- 5.398 K
- Variazione giornaliera
- 1.95%
- Variazione Mensile
- -1.73%
- Variazione Semestrale
- -8.24%
- Variazione Annuale
- -10.36%
20 settembre, sabato