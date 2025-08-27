QuotazioniSezioni
Valute / SJM
Tornare a Azioni

SJM: The J.M. Smucker Company

108.78 USD 2.08 (1.95%)
Settore: Beni di Consumo Difensivi Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio SJM ha avuto una variazione del 1.95% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 106.67 e ad un massimo di 109.38.

Segui le dinamiche di The J.M. Smucker Company. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Grafico a schermo intero
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

SJM News

Intervallo Giornaliero
106.67 109.38
Intervallo Annuale
93.30 125.42
Chiusura Precedente
106.70
Apertura
107.32
Bid
108.78
Ask
109.08
Minimo
106.67
Massimo
109.38
Volume
5.398 K
Variazione giornaliera
1.95%
Variazione Mensile
-1.73%
Variazione Semestrale
-8.24%
Variazione Annuale
-10.36%
20 settembre, sabato