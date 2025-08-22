通貨 / ROST
ROST: Ross Stores Inc
146.09 USD 0.57 (0.39%)
セクター: 消費者向けサイクル ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar
ROSTの今日の為替レートは、-0.39%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり143.39の安値と147.37の高値で取引されました。
Ross Stores Incダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
1日のレンジ
143.39 147.37
1年のレンジ
72.15 158.66
- 以前の終値
- 146.66
- 始値
- 147.04
- 買値
- 146.09
- 買値
- 146.39
- 安値
- 143.39
- 高値
- 147.37
- 出来高
- 5.386 K
- 1日の変化
- -0.39%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- -0.19%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- 14.31%
- 1年の変化
- -2.62%
