通貨 / ROST
ROST: Ross Stores Inc

146.09 USD 0.57 (0.39%)
セクター: 消費者向けサイクル ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar

ROSTの今日の為替レートは、-0.39%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり143.39の安値と147.37の高値で取引されました。

Ross Stores Incダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。

  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

1日のレンジ
143.39 147.37
1年のレンジ
72.15 158.66
以前の終値
146.66
始値
147.04
買値
146.09
買値
146.39
安値
143.39
高値
147.37
出来高
5.386 K
1日の変化
-0.39%
1ヶ月の変化
-0.19%
6ヶ月の変化
14.31%
1年の変化
-2.62%
19 9月, 金曜日
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置（リグ）稼働数
実際
期待
416
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置(リグ)稼働数
実際
期待
539
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
261.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC原油投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
81.8 K
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
-173.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Nasdaq 100投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
25.5 K