ROST: Ross Stores Inc

146.42 USD 0.63 (0.43%)
Sector: Consumer Cyclical Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

ROST exchange rate has changed by -0.43% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 145.98 and at a high of 147.53.

Follow Ross Stores Inc dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

ROST News

Daily Range
145.98 147.53
Year Range
72.15 158.66
Previous Close
147.05
Open
147.10
Bid
146.42
Ask
146.72
Low
145.98
High
147.53
Volume
971
Daily Change
-0.43%
Month Change
0.03%
6 Months Change
14.57%
Year Change
-2.40%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
Retail Sales m/m
Act
0.6%
Fcst
-0.3%
Prev
0.6%
12:30
USD
Core Retail Sales m/m
Act
0.7%
Fcst
0.0%
Prev
0.4%
12:30
USD
Retail Control m/m
Act
0.7%
Fcst
-0.2%
Prev
0.5%
12:30
USD
Import Price Index m/m
Act
Fcst
0.3%
Prev
0.4%
12:30
USD
Export Price Index m/m
Act
Fcst
0.1%
Prev
0.1%
13:15
USD
Fed Industrial Production m/m
Act
0.1%
Fcst
0.0%
Prev
-0.4%
13:15
USD
Fed Industrial Production y/y
Act
0.9%
Fcst
1.6%
Prev
1.4%
14:00
USD
Business Inventories m/m
Act
0.2%
Fcst
0.1%
Prev
0.2%
14:00
USD
Retail Inventories m/m
Act
0.2%
Fcst
0.2%
Prev
0.2%
14:00
USD
Retail Inventories excl. Autos m/m
Act
0.1%
Fcst
Prev
0.1%
17:00
USD
20-Year Bond Auction
Act
4.613%
Fcst
Prev
4.876%