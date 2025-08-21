通貨 / LYTS
LYTS: LSI Industries Inc
23.45 USD 0.57 (2.49%)
セクター: 技術 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar
LYTSの今日の為替レートは、2.49%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり22.85の安値と23.53の高値で取引されました。
LSI Industries Incダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
1日のレンジ
22.85 23.53
1年のレンジ
13.77 25.50
- 以前の終値
- 22.88
- 始値
- 23.00
- 買値
- 23.45
- 買値
- 23.75
- 安値
- 22.85
- 高値
- 23.53
- 出来高
- 298
- 1日の変化
- 2.49%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- 4.50%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- 33.47%
- 1年の変化
- 47.30%
