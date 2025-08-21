クォートセクション
通貨 / LYTS
株に戻る

LYTS: LSI Industries Inc

23.45 USD 0.57 (2.49%)
セクター: 技術 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar

LYTSの今日の為替レートは、2.49%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり22.85の安値と23.53の高値で取引されました。

LSI Industries Incダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。

全画面チャート
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

LYTS News

1日のレンジ
22.85 23.53
1年のレンジ
13.77 25.50
以前の終値
22.88
始値
23.00
買値
23.45
買値
23.75
安値
22.85
高値
23.53
出来高
298
1日の変化
2.49%
1ヶ月の変化
4.50%
6ヶ月の変化
33.47%
1年の変化
47.30%
19 9月, 金曜日
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置（リグ）稼働数
実際
期待
416
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置(リグ)稼働数
実際
期待
539
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
261.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC原油投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
81.8 K
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
-173.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Nasdaq 100投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
25.5 K