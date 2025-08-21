시세섹션
통화 / LYTS
주식로 돌아가기

LYTS: LSI Industries Inc

23.38 USD 0.07 (0.30%)
부문: 기술 베이스: US Dollar 수익 통화: US Dollar

LYTS 환율이 오늘 -0.30%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 23.15이고 고가는 23.59이었습니다.

LSI Industries Inc 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.

전체 화면 채팅
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

LYTS News

일일 변동 비율
23.15 23.59
년간 변동
13.77 25.50
이전 종가
23.45
시가
23.53
Bid
23.38
Ask
23.68
저가
23.15
고가
23.59
볼륨
977
일일 변동
-0.30%
월 변동
4.19%
6개월 변동
33.07%
년간 변동율
46.86%
20 9월, 토요일