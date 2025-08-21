통화 / LYTS
LYTS: LSI Industries Inc
23.38 USD 0.07 (0.30%)
부문: 기술 베이스: US Dollar 수익 통화: US Dollar
LYTS 환율이 오늘 -0.30%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 23.15이고 고가는 23.59이었습니다.
LSI Industries Inc 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.
LYTS News
- LSI Industries announces executive incentive plans for fiscal year 2026
- LSI Industries stock price target raised to $25 from $22 at Canaccord Genuity
- Tesla, Alibaba Surge Among Friday’s Market Cap Stock Movers
- LSI Industries stock rating reiterated at Buy by H.C. Wainwright
- Why LSI Industries Stock Was Pushing Higher Today
- LSI Industries Inc. 2025 Q4 - Results - Earnings Call Presentation (NASDAQ:LYTS)
- LSI Industries Inc. (LYTS) Q4 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- Earnings call transcript: LSI Industries beats Q4 2025 forecasts, stock surges
- LSI Industries earnings beat by $0.12, revenue topped estimates
- LSI Industries soars 9% as Q4 earnings smash expectations
- LSI Industries Q4 2025 slides: Double-digit organic growth drives strong results
일일 변동 비율
23.15 23.59
년간 변동
13.77 25.50
- 이전 종가
- 23.45
- 시가
- 23.53
- Bid
- 23.38
- Ask
- 23.68
- 저가
- 23.15
- 고가
- 23.59
- 볼륨
- 977
- 일일 변동
- -0.30%
- 월 변동
- 4.19%
- 6개월 변동
- 33.07%
- 년간 변동율
- 46.86%
20 9월, 토요일