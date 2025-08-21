QuotazioniSezioni
Valute / LYTS
Tornare a Azioni

LYTS: LSI Industries Inc

23.38 USD 0.07 (0.30%)
Settore: Tecnologia Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio LYTS ha avuto una variazione del -0.30% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 23.15 e ad un massimo di 23.59.

Segui le dinamiche di LSI Industries Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Grafico a schermo intero
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

LYTS News

Intervallo Giornaliero
23.15 23.59
Intervallo Annuale
13.77 25.50
Chiusura Precedente
23.45
Apertura
23.53
Bid
23.38
Ask
23.68
Minimo
23.15
Massimo
23.59
Volume
977
Variazione giornaliera
-0.30%
Variazione Mensile
4.19%
Variazione Semestrale
33.07%
Variazione Annuale
46.86%
20 settembre, sabato