KE
KE: Kimball Electronics Inc

33.13 USD 1.81 (5.78%)
セクター: 産業 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar

KEの今日の為替レートは、5.78%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり31.43の安値と33.19の高値で取引されました。

Kimball Electronics Incダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。

KE News

1日のレンジ
31.43 33.19
1年のレンジ
12.41 33.19
以前の終値
31.32
始値
31.78
買値
33.13
買値
33.43
安値
31.43
高値
33.19
出来高
824
1日の変化
5.78%
1ヶ月の変化
15.48%
6ヶ月の変化
103.63%
1年の変化
80.45%
