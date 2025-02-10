Currencies / KE
KE: Kimball Electronics Inc
31.48 USD 0.20 (0.64%)
Sector: Industrials Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
KE exchange rate has changed by 0.64% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 31.01 and at a high of 31.63.
Follow Kimball Electronics Inc dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
KE News
- 5 Stocks With Relative Price Strength and Upbeat Revisions
- Big Earnings Beats: 10 Top Stocks That Crushed Q2 Expectations
- Zacks.com featured highlights include Kimball Electronics, Alaska Air Group, AutoNation, Asbury Automotive Group and American Axle & Manufacturing
- Kimball Electronics: The Stock Gets Electrified, I Am Not (NASDAQ:KE)
- Monitor These 5 Broker-Backed Stocks for Strong Returns
- Kimball Electronics (KE) Shows Fast-paced Momentum But Is Still a Bargain Stock
- Here Is Why Bargain Hunters Would Love Fast-paced Mover Kimball Electronics (KE)
- New Strong Buy Stocks for August 18th
- This Jabil Peer Reports Monday As AI Fever Boosts Top-10 Industry
- US Stocks Settle Mixed Following PPI Data: Investor Sentiment Declines, Fear Index Remains In 'Greed' Zone - Deere (NYSE:DE), Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO)
- Kimball Electronics, Inc. (KE) Q4 2025 Earnings Conference Call Transcript
- Kimball Electronics Posts Better-Than-Expected Earnings, Joins Terawulf, Dlocal, Equinox Gold And Other Big Stocks Moving Higher On Thursday - Bullish (NYSE:BLSH), DLocal (NASDAQ:DLO)
- Kimball Electronics, Inc. 2025 Q4 - Results - Earnings Call Presentation (NASDAQ:KE)
- Earnings call transcript: Kimball Electronics Q4 2025 beats earnings expectations
- Kimball Electronics Q4 2025 slides: Medical growth offsets automotive decline as debt halves
- Kimball Electronics Beats in Fiscal Q4
- Kimball Electronics (KE) Surpasses Q4 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
- Kimball Electronics issues Q4 earnings release for fiscal year ended June 30
- Kimball Electronics earnings beat by $0.14, revenue topped estimates
- Kimball Electronics shares surge 13% as Q4 earnings and revenue beat estimates, debt halves
Daily Range
31.01 31.63
Year Range
12.41 31.63
- Previous Close
- 31.28
- Open
- 31.40
- Bid
- 31.48
- Ask
- 31.78
- Low
- 31.01
- High
- 31.63
- Volume
- 772
- Daily Change
- 0.64%
- Month Change
- 9.72%
- 6 Months Change
- 93.48%
- Year Change
- 71.46%
