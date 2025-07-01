クォートセクション
通貨 / HHH
HHH: Howard Hughes Holdings Inc

83.72 USD 1.46 (1.77%)
セクター: 不動産 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar

HHHの今日の為替レートは、1.77%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり82.52の安値と83.92の高値で取引されました。

Howard Hughes Holdings Incダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。

  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

1日のレンジ
82.52 83.92
1年のレンジ
61.41 87.77
以前の終値
82.26
始値
82.64
買値
83.72
買値
84.02
安値
82.52
高値
83.92
出来高
504
1日の変化
1.77%
1ヶ月の変化
10.95%
6ヶ月の変化
12.65%
1年の変化
8.35%
19 9月, 金曜日
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置（リグ）稼働数
実際
期待
416
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置(リグ)稼働数
実際
期待
539
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
261.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC原油投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
81.8 K
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
-173.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Nasdaq 100投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
25.5 K