通貨 / HHH
HHH: Howard Hughes Holdings Inc
83.72 USD 1.46 (1.77%)
セクター: 不動産 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar
HHHの今日の為替レートは、1.77%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり82.52の安値と83.92の高値で取引されました。
Howard Hughes Holdings Incダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
HHH News
1日のレンジ
82.52 83.92
1年のレンジ
61.41 87.77
- 以前の終値
- 82.26
- 始値
- 82.64
- 買値
- 83.72
- 買値
- 84.02
- 安値
- 82.52
- 高値
- 83.92
- 出来高
- 504
- 1日の変化
- 1.77%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- 10.95%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- 12.65%
- 1年の変化
- 8.35%
