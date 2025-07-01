QuotazioniSezioni
HHH: Howard Hughes Holdings Inc

82.86 USD 0.86 (1.03%)
Settore: Immobiliare Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio HHH ha avuto una variazione del -1.03% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 82.72 e ad un massimo di 83.79.

Segui le dinamiche di Howard Hughes Holdings Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Intervallo Giornaliero
82.72 83.79
Intervallo Annuale
61.41 87.77
Chiusura Precedente
83.72
Apertura
83.57
Bid
82.86
Ask
83.16
Minimo
82.72
Massimo
83.79
Volume
276
Variazione giornaliera
-1.03%
Variazione Mensile
9.81%
Variazione Semestrale
11.49%
Variazione Annuale
7.23%
20 settembre, sabato