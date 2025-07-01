Valute / HHH
HHH: Howard Hughes Holdings Inc
82.86 USD 0.86 (1.03%)
Settore: Immobiliare Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio HHH ha avuto una variazione del -1.03% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 82.72 e ad un massimo di 83.79.
Segui le dinamiche di Howard Hughes Holdings Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
HHH News
Intervallo Giornaliero
82.72 83.79
Intervallo Annuale
61.41 87.77
- Chiusura Precedente
- 83.72
- Apertura
- 83.57
- Bid
- 82.86
- Ask
- 83.16
- Minimo
- 82.72
- Massimo
- 83.79
- Volume
- 276
- Variazione giornaliera
- -1.03%
- Variazione Mensile
- 9.81%
- Variazione Semestrale
- 11.49%
- Variazione Annuale
- 7.23%
20 settembre, sabato