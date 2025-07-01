Currencies / HHH
HHH: Howard Hughes Holdings Inc
81.90 USD 0.01 (0.01%)
Sector: Real Estate Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
HHH exchange rate has changed by 0.01% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 81.61 and at a high of 82.33.
Follow Howard Hughes Holdings Inc dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
HHH News
- Howard Hughes Holdings (HHH) Just Flashed Golden Cross Signal: Do You Buy?
- Matt Partridge appointed as new CEO of Seaport Entertainment Group
- Zacks Industry Outlook Highlights Howard Hughes and Green Brick Partners
- 2 Real Estate Development Stocks to Consider Despite Industry Woes
- Howard Hughes reports record $1.2 billion in luxury condo sales
- Bill Ackman Has 70% Of His Portfolio Invested In These 5 Stocks: Here's What Q2 13F Filings Show - Brookfield (NYSE:BN), Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN)
- Tracking Bill Ackman’s Pershing Square 13F Portfolio – Q2 2025 Update (OTCMKTS:PSHZF)
- Here Are Billionaire Bill Ackman's 5 Biggest Stock Holdings
- Howard Hughes Holdings: Core Business Continues To Deliver Solid Performance (HHH)
- Here Are Billionaire Bill Ackman's 5 Biggest Stock Holdings
- Howard Hughes Holdings Inc. (HHH) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- Howard Hughes Holdings Inc. 2025 Q2 - Results - Earnings Call Presentation (NYSE:HHH)
- Howard Hughes Q2 2025 slides: $900M investment fuels diversified holding strategy
- Howard Hughes Holdings earnings missed by $1.26, revenue fell short of estimates
- Howard Hughes Holdings (HHH) Q2 Earnings: How Key Metrics Compare to Wall Street Estimates
- Howard Hughes Holdings (HHH) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Lag Estimates
- LGI Homes (LGIH) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Surpass Estimates
- Forestar Group (FOR) Q3 Earnings and Revenues Lag Estimates
- Oakmark Equity And Income Fund Q2 2025 Commentary
- Howard Hughes Holdings: Trading At Discount To Recent Big Insider Purchase (NYSE:HHH)
- Billionaire Bill Ackman Has 51% of His Hedge Fund's $14.4 Billion Portfolio Invested in Just 3 Exceptional Stocks
- Dream Unlimited Stock: Growing Real Estate Holding Company (OTCMKTS:DRUNF)
- Howard Hughes Holdings directors Kaplan and Shepsman to step down
- 2025 H1 Portfolio Review: More Ways To Win
Daily Range
81.61 82.33
Year Range
61.41 87.77
- Previous Close
- 81.89
- Open
- 82.15
- Bid
- 81.90
- Ask
- 82.20
- Low
- 81.61
- High
- 82.33
- Volume
- 333
- Daily Change
- 0.01%
- Month Change
- 8.53%
- 6 Months Change
- 10.20%
- Year Change
- 5.99%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
- 4.613%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%